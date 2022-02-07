U.S. markets open in 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,504.25
    +11.75 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,034.00
    +56.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,744.00
    +58.50 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,999.10
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.64
    -0.67 (-0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.90
    +9.10 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    22.94
    +0.47 (+2.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1439
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9180
    -0.0120 (-0.62%)
     

  • Vix

    23.57
    -0.78 (-3.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3509
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0450
    -0.1550 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,792.71
    +1,109.65 (+2.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    997.27
    +125.31 (+14.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,565.87
    +49.47 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,248.87
    -191.12 (-0.70%)
     

Missfresh Provides Express Delivery and Smart Vending Machines For Beijing Winter Olympics' Support Staff

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MF

BEIJING, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Missfresh Limited ("Missfresh" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MF), a pioneer in China's neighborhood retail industry, is excited to provide express food delivery and Convenience Go smart vending machines for support staff stationed in Taizicheng Snow Town, Zhangjiakou, the main zone of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in Hebei Province.

Missfresh launched these services in Taizicheng after more than three months of preparatory work by over 100 staff members, Jiahong Ji, the head of Missfresh's "Taizicheng Special Retail Services" team, shared.

Leveraging on the capabilities of its Retail Cloud system, Missfresh developed a new mini online shopping platform with around-the-clock express delivery service in order to meet the everyday fresh food needs of volunteers, logistics and support staff, and security personnel across the entire Winter Olympics support area in Taizicheng Snow Town.

The Convenience Go smart vending machines are installed in 109 key locations across the Winter Olympics support area, including Guobin Mountain Villa, the InterContinental Chongli Hotel, and the Medal Plaza. These smart vending machines simply require customers to scan a QR code or use facial recognition to collect their purchase and automatically complete payment. Contactless shopping and payment are essential amid the COVID-19 pandemic as they represent a safer and more convenient retail model that also allows for social distancing.

During the Games, Missfresh offers support staff a wide variety of more than 350 SKUs such as snacks, dairy products, baked goods, fresh fruit, cooked meals, and more. In addition, in order to meet consumer demand during the Spring Festival, Valentine's Day, and other holidays coinciding with the Winter Olympics, Missfresh has increased the supply of festive gifts available through its online shopping platform to include specialty themed food items, as well as chocolates and flowers.

With the Winter Olympics commencing last week, it is worth noting that of the 51 gold medals to be awarded in the Zhangjiakou zone of the Games, 49 of them will be given out at venues in Taizicheng Snow Town – which means that the majority of the Olympics' support staff will be based in Taizicheng. Missfresh is committed to making sure that all support staff have easy access to retail services in Hebei's cold weather and icy conditions.

About Missfresh Limited

Missfresh Limited is an innovator and leader in China's neighborhood retail industry. The Company invented the Distributed Mini Warehouse (DMW) model to operate an integrated online-and-offline on-demand retail business focusing on offering fresh produce and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCGs). Through the "Missfresh" mobile application and Mini Program embedded in third-party social platforms, consumers can easily purchase quality groceries at their fingertips and have the finest products delivered to their doorstep in 36 minutes, on average.

Leveraging its core capabilities, Missfresh launched an intelligent fresh market business in the second half of 2020. This innovative business model is dedicated to standardizing and transforming fresh markets into smart fresh malls. Missfresh has also built up a full stack of proprietary technologies that empower a wide range of participants in the neighborhood retail business, such as supermarkets, fresh markets and local retailers, to jumpstart and efficiently operate their businesses digitally.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.Missfresh.cn.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/missfresh-provides-express-delivery-and-smart-vending-machines-for-beijing-winter-olympics-support-staff-301476465.html

SOURCE MissFresh

Recommended Stories

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • High Prices Prompt Drillers to Seek More Crude Oil

    U.S. energy firms last week added oil and natural gas rigs for a fifth week in a row for the first time since November

  • Oil Falls Near $92 With Stellar Rally Taking a Breather

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent oil eased following a run of seven weekly gains that’s pushed crude to the highest level since 2014.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActFutures in London lost 0.8% after earlier touching $94 a

  • Devon Energy Prospers With Rising Energy Prices

    The improving macroeconomic environment suggests the company is entering a growth phase

  • Column-Rio's dreadful workplace report may boost cost of energy transition: Russell

    Rio Tinto's decision to go public with a self-damning report into its workplace culture should be a watershed moment for a wider mining industry aiming to be seen as the "good guys", helping to drive the world's energy transition. It was no doubt a courageous decision by Rio, the world's biggest miner of iron ore and a top copper producer, to release a report that makes extremely uncomfortable reading, unveiling a culture riddled with sexual harassment, bullying and racism. But the big question for Rio, and its peers such as BHP Group, Anglo American, Glencore and Vale, is what the industry does to tackle the issues, and how will it build a future workforce that sees itself as being proud to part of the solution to climate change.

  • McDonald's Menu: Would You Like Fries With That? (You May Be Out of Luck)

    McDonald's is adjusting its menu globally after facing a shortage of one of its customers' favorite items.

  • Why the energy price cap is going up when oil firms are making billions in profit

    Tens of millions of British homes will see their energy bills rise by an average of £693 a year from April.

  • How & Why Oil Impacts The Canadian Dollar

    The exchange rate between Canada and the U.S. strongly correlates to the price of oil, and it's largely due to the way Canada earns U.S. dollars.

  • European markets open higher after US jobs report boosts confidence

    European stock markets rallied at the open on Monday as a bumper US jobs report continued to boost sentiment.

  • China May Need to Rebuild Its Oil Stockpiles, Says Vitol

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices, already up around 20% this year, could be boosted by China potentially replenishing its inventories and financial investors increasing their long positions, according to Vitol Group.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersJoe Manchin Predicts Passa

  • What We Don’t Know About the Stock Market

    Big Tech stocks are having outsize moves partly because investors are wrestling with major unknowns, any of which could hit stocks hard.

  • The next microchip crisis will be bigger

    The global chip shortage that's kept automobiles, iPads and game consoles in short supply is nothing compared to what could happen if the global economy's key maker of high-end microchips, based in Taiwan, is jeopardized.Why it matters: Till now, Washington's focus on the semiconductor shortage has centered on keeping products on shelves and car dealership lots stocked — but U.S.-China tensions, along with the threat of natural disasters, provide a recipe for an even broader economic crisis.Get

  • UK and South Korea to sign deal to strengthen supply chains

    Britain and South Korea will on Monday sign an agreement to reinforce pandemic-damaged supply lines for key products like semiconductors, with trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan due to host her counterpart Yeo Han-koo in London. The ministers will also begin work on an improved trade deal as Britain looks to use its exit from the European Union to build stronger ties with faster-growing economies throughout Asia and the Pacific. "This is our Indo-Pacific tilt in action – strengthening ties with one of the largest economies in the world," Trevelyan said in a statement.

  • EXPLAINER: What happens to Europe's energy if Russia acts?

    Fears are rising about what would happen to Europe’s energy supply if Russia were to invade Ukraine and then shut off natural gas exports in retaliation for U.S. and European sanctions. The tensions show the risk of Europe’s reliance on Russia for energy, which supplies about a third of the continent's natural gas. While the U.S. has pledged to help by boosting exports of liquefied natural gas, or LNG, there’s only so much it can produce at once.

  • The two ways in which the Amazon-Reliance tug of war over Future Group can end

    On Feb. 8, the Indian supreme court will hear the US e-commerce giant's petition against a halt on an arbitration case around the $3.3 billion Future Group-Reliance deal.

  • Ford limits production at North American plants due to chip shortages

    Stop us if you’ve heard this one before.

  • Taiwanese supplier to chip producers announces expansion

    GlobalWafers Co., which supplies silicon wafers to semiconductor manufacturers, says it will invest $3.6 billion in facilities in Asia, the United States and Europe after its attempt to acquire Germany’s Siltronic AG failed. Sunday’s announcement comes amid shortages of processor chips and other semiconductors that are disrupting auto manufacturing, smartphone and other industries. The Taiwanese company said the 100 billion New Taiwan dollars ($3.6 billion) earmarked for the purchase will go into expanding its production capacity instead.

  • Ford curbs N.American production as chip shortage hits: media

    Major automaker Ford will cut its North American vehicle production next week due to a semiconductor shortage, US media reported Saturday.

  • U.S. must develop raw materials for electric cars, solar panels

    “Made in America” is meaningless unless it’s also “Mined in America.”

  • Frost & Sullivan Experts Highlight Key Trends Shaping the Global Automotive Industry in 2022

    2021 was a challenging year for the automotive industry due to changing consumer attitudes towards mobility and chip shortage, which led to reduced production. There is an accelerated and irreversible change in mobility patterns of the customers that automotive players are grappling with. Widespread acceptance of hybrid working impacts mobility patterns, and the pervasive nature of e-commerce is digitizing consumer journeys faster than ever. In addition, acceptance of Battery Electric Vehicles i