U.S. markets open in 2 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    3,983.75
    +3.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,617.00
    +40.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,269.25
    +6.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,829.90
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.35
    +0.41 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,734.70
    +6.90 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    18.58
    +0.32 (+1.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0019
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.82
    -2.09 (-7.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1536
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.5350
    -0.2030 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,326.86
    +572.20 (+3.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    471.30
    +22.59 (+5.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,254.98
    +17.15 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,065.28
    +634.98 (+2.31%)
     

Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) Market Report 2022-2032

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Outlook, Strength & Weaknesses, Russia-Ukraine War Impact, Historical Events PLUS Leading Nations (U. S. , Canada, Australia, Russia, South Korea, France, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, Japan, Iran, Israel, China, India, North Korea, Egypt), Future Outlook AND Analysis of Leading Companies.

New York, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318634/?utm_source=GNW

Global Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) Market (COVID-19 Impact Analysis):

The Missile Technology Control Regime is an unofficial and voluntary group of nations that seeks to coordinate national export licencing initiatives aimed at stopping the proliferation of unmanned delivery systems that can carry weapons of mass destruction. The original founding nations of the MTCR were the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom. Since then, the MTCR has expanded to include a total of thirty-four nations, each of which has an equal position within the Regime.

The Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) Market Report 2022-2032: This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.

The MTCR Has Repeatedly Shown Itself to Be a Useful Tool in the Fight Against Missile Proliferation

By triggering missile programme cancellation, conversion, timetable delays, as well as an increase in development costs and part scarcity, it has been attributed with preventing the proliferation of missiles. The cancellation of two Brazilian systems (Avibras’s SS series and Orbita’s MB series) as well as delays in India’s missile development are examples of specific victories. Formerly a target of the MTCR, Israel is now a supporter. The government is also credited with postponing China’s deliveries of M-9 and M11 missiles to Pakistan and with pressuring Germany to strengthen its laws enforcing export controls. Even though it ultimately can’t stop a nation from creating a missile programme, it can restrict the spread of technology.

The Problem with MTCR Membership

The majority of the top manufacturers of missile technology are now members of the MTCR, which was established in 1987 by the largest industrial governments of the Group of Seven (G7). Even a few nations that had earlier been adamantly opposed to the MTCR, including Brazil and India, later joined and are now heavily involved in its operations. However, a number of significant missile manufacturers and exporters, like Israel, do not take part in the MTCR. It is particularly important and challenging that China, which has allegedly provided significant assistance to others, including Iran and North Korea, and has transferred missile technology to a variety of recipients over the years, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey (see the SIPRI Arms Transfers Database), remains outside of the regime.

What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?
• How is the missile technology control regime (MTCR) market evolving?
• What is driving and restraining the missile technology control regime (MTCR) market?
• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2022?
• Will leading missile technology control regime (MTCR) markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?
• What are the missile technology control regime (MTCR) projects for these leading companies?
• What are the implications of missile technology control regime (MTCR) projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?
• Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the missile technology control regime (MTCR) market?
• Where is the missile technology control regime (MTCR) market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

You need to discover how this will impact the missile technology control regime (MTCR) market today, and over the next 10 years:
• Our 277-page report provides 28 tables and 100 charts/graphs exclusively to you.
• The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them – NOW.
• It highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors.

This report tells you TODAY how the missile technology control regime (MTCR) market will develop in the future. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.
• You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.
• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising missile technology control regime (MTCR) prices and recent developments.

Countries mentioned below have been considered under this report
• U.S.
• Canada
• Australia
• Russia
• South Korea
• France
• Argentina
• Brazil
• South Africa
• Japan
• Iran
• China
• India
• North Korea
• Egypt

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth
• Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.
• AeroVironment, Inc.
• Aselsan Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS
• Brahmos Aerospace Limited
• China Aerospace Science & Industry Corporation Limited (CASIC)
• Crane Aerospace and Electronics
• Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG,
• DRDO
• Elbit Systems
• Kongsberg Gruppen AS
• Kratos Defence& Security Solutions Inc.
• L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
• Leidos Holdings, Inc. (Leidos)
• Lockheed Martin Corporation
• MBDA Holdings SAS
• Moog Inc.
• Morgan Advanced Materials
• Northrop Grumman Corporation
• Raytheon Technologies Corporation
• Rheinmetall AG
• Saab AB
• Tactical Missiles Corporation JSC (KTRV)
• Textron Inc.
• The Boeing Company
• Ultra Electronics

Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

How will the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) Market, 2022 report help you?

In summary, our 270+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:
• This report provides in detailed insights for the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) in the US, U.S., Canada, Russia, South Korea, France, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, Japan, Iran, China, India, North Korea, Egypt, and Australia.
• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market – including company profiles for 25 of the major companies involved in the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR), 2022.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318634/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • E.ON casts doubt on German plan to keep nuclear plants on standby

    Germany's plans to delay the closure of two nuclear plants were thrown into confusion on Wednesday, with the operator of one saying the request to keep it on standby was not technically possible, but the government saying it had been misunderstood. On Monday, Berlin announced plans to keep two of its three remaining nuclear power stations on standby to ensure enough electricity supply through the winter during a gas crunch. However, E.ON, the operator of one of the plants, said it did not believe it was technically possible to put its Isar 2 facility in reserve mode beyond its scheduled closure at the end of 2022.

  • Target, McDonald's Seek To Raise $2.5B Via Bond Offerings

    In separate SEC documents, Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) filed to raise about $1 billion in bonds due 2032 and McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) about $1.5 billion in two-part bonds due 2052 and 2032. As per the Reuters report, the move comes ahead of a Federal Open Market Committee meeting scheduled for September 20-21, where the Fed is expected to decide on whether to go for another 75 bps rate increase. Yesterday, IFR reported that at least 19 investment-grade bond deals were expected to price as

  • Ukraine’s military chief warns of ‘direct threat’ of Russian nuclear weapons

    Ukraine’s top military leader warned Wednesday that the “direct threat” of Russia’s nuclear weapons remains a major factor in its decision-making amid conflict in the country. Gen. Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, the commander in chief of Ukraine’s armed forces, and Lt. Gen. Mykhailo Zabrodskyi said in an article published in state news outlet Ukrinform that the possibility…

  • Iran Atomic-Probe Impasse Deepens in New Blow for Deal Hopes

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as Treasuries Halt Bearish Frenzy: Markets WrapGlobal atomic monitors reported that Iran continues to stonewall critical investigations while ramping up its uranium enrichment, dealing a new blow to efforts

  • Egypt: 4 independent journalists questioned over reports

    Egypt's prosecutors have charged four journalists from one of the country's few remaining independent news outlets of spreading false news and disturbing public peace, the news website said in a statement. Mada Masr said late Wednesday that the journalists were released on bail following their interrogation. Mada Masr Editor-in-Chief Lina Attalah and the three female authors of the article — Rana Mamdouh, Sara Seif Eddin and Beesan Kassab — also were charged with slander and defamation of Nation’s Future Party members, according to the outlet's statement.

  • Stocks make gains as Fed hints at another interest rate hike

    All major stock indexes make gains Wednesday amid mire hints from Federal Reserve officials that interest rates would rise another 75 basis points later this month. Scott Bauer, CEO of Prosper Trading Academy, joins CBS News at the closing bell to discuss what was driving the market.

  • Bank of Canada unveils 75-basis point hike and says rates will need to go higher still

    The Bank of Canada hiked interest rates by 75-basis points to a 14-year high on Wednesday, as expected, and said the policy rate would need to go higher still given the fight against raging inflation. "Given the outlook for inflation, the Governing Council still judges the policy interest rate will need to rise further," the bank said after an unprecedented fourth consecutive outsize rate increase. The central bank said while headline inflation fell to 7.6% in July from 8.1%, that was due to gasoline prices, with the core measures continuing to move higher.

  • Annexation postponed: Russian officials come up with new date for pseudo-referendums on occupied territories of Ukraine

    YEVHEN KIZILOV - WEDNESDAY, 7 SEPTEMBER 2022, 17:36 Andrey Turchak, the First Deputy Chairman of the Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation and Secretary of the General Council of the "United Russia" party, has suggested holding the so-called "referendums on joining the Russian Federation" in the Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia in early November.

  • Putin officials coordinate "filtration" operations in Ukraine US representative in UN

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - THURSDAY, 8 SEPTEMBER 2022, 05:37 The United States of America said during the UN Security Council meeting that officials from the Administration of Russia's President Vladimir Putin are overseeing and coordinating filtration operations on the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

  • Iranian diplomats leave embassy in Albania after expulsion

    The last staff of the Iranian Embassy in Tirana left the building Thursday after they were given 24 hours to leave Albania over a major cyberattack that the Albanian government blames on Iran. Movement inside the Iranian embassy in Tirana had been nonstop overnight. On July 15, a cyberattack temporarily shut down numerous Albanian government digital services and websites.

  • U.S. military is developing plans to open a new testing facility in Saudi Arabia

    The U.S. military is developing plans to open a facility in Saudi Arabia to test integrated air and missile defenses and new technology to combat drones.

  • Blinken, in Kyiv, unveils $2B in US military aid for Europe

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unscheduled visit to Kyiv on Thursday as the Biden administration announced major new military aid worth more than $2 billion for Ukraine and other European countries threatened by Russia. In meetings with senior Ukrainian officials, Blinken said the Biden administration had notified Congress of its intent to provide $2 billion in long-term Foreign Military Financing to Ukraine and 18 of its neighbors, including NATO members and regional security partners, that are “most potentially at risk for future Russian aggression."

  • Steve Bannon to surrender Thursday to face New York indictment

    Steve Bannon, a onetime top strategist to former U.S. President Donald Trump and an architect of his successful 2016 White House run, is expected to surrender on Thursday to New York authorities to face state charges in a new indictment. The charges come more than 1-1/2 years after Trump pardoned Bannon in the final hours of his presidency, excusing Bannon from a federal fraud case. Bannon, 68, and three other men had been charged in August 2020 with defrauding donors in a private $25 million fundraising drive, known as "We Build the Wall," to help build Trump's signature wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

  • Watch: Carlos Alcaraz hits shot of the year in 2.50am finish at US Open

    Carlos Alcaraz won a spellbinding battle of the next generation against Jannik Sinner, reaching his first grand slam semi-final after the US Open's latest ever finish.

  • 10 Cheap Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Amid Energy War

    In this article, we will look at the 10 cheap nuclear energy stocks to buy amid the energy war in Europe. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Cheap Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Amid Energy War. Russia has been accused of weaponizing gas by G7 countries. […]

  • Ukrainian forces launch surprise attack in Kharkiv region

    Russia is buying weapons from North Korea, US says Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is using emergency back-up Chimp escapes from Kharkhiv Zoo and is brought back on a bicycle Russian journalist sentenced to 22 years in prison on 'fabricated' charges Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • U.N. watchdog says nuclear accident must be avoided in Ukraine

    The director general of the IAEA wants a demilitarized bubble around the perimeter of Europe's largest nuclear plant.

  • Nuclear Monitors Demand Security Zone Around Ukraine Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- International monitors demanded the immediate establishment of a security zone around a Russian-occupied nuclear plant in southern Ukraine in order to reduce the potential for an atomic accident. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeUkraine Latest: US Says Russia Seeks Munitions From North KoreaCalifornia Skirts Blackou

  • Ukraine calls for deployment of UN troops around Russian-occupied nuclear power plant

    Ukraine is calling for United Nation troops to take over a Russian-controlled power plant. U.N. inspectors say the plant has been "severely damaged" due to shelling.

  • Ukraine tells people near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to evacuate, says Russia holding citizens 'hostage'

    Ukraine tells its citizens near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to evacuate after the IAEA mission departed and shelling resumed.