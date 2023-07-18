Missing Big Boy? There's two more opening within 45 minutes of Livingston County

FARMINGTON — Locals missing Big Boy restaurants in Livingston County can visit neighboring communities in Farmington and Plymouth Township to get their fix in the coming months.

The new Bob's Big Boy eateries will feature all the classic favorites in a smaller, faster version of the iconic restaurant.

In Farmington, franchise owner Al Baydoun is hiring and training staff and putting the finishing touches in place at 32704 Grand River Ave. Meanwhile, in Plymouth Township, his nephew, Habib Baydoun, plans to open a location at 40835 Ann Arbor Road sometime this fall.

If everything goes according to plan, the welcome mat will roll out at the Farmington location in the next two weeks.

“Every minute, there’s a car going through the drive-thru,” said Al, who also owns the full-service Big Boy restaurant in Garden City. “Every minute somebody walks to my door: ‘When you gonna open? We can’t wait anymore.’ The feedback I’m getting is amazing. I think we should do really well here.”

The restaurant, he said, will feature a limited menu of Big Boy favorites such as the Big Boy Classic, the Slim Jim and the Brawny Lad. Customers will order at the counter, receive a number and find a spot in the 60-seat dining area, if they wish to eat in.

“We’ll have a fish sandwich, a good chicken sandwich with real chicken breast breaded to order, chicken tenders breaded to order,” he said.

The building, which previously housed a Burger King and later, briefly, Detroit Eatz, also features a drive-thru, which Al says will allow staff to serve customers faster.

“We are the first (Bob’s Big Boy) with a drive-thru, the only one,” he said. “The drive-thru menu will be under two minutes. We don’t want nobody waiting.”

The scaled-down concept, he said, was developed in response to the pandemic and will require less staffing and overhead.

“I believe in the Big Boy brand,” Al said. “I grew up working for them in the '70s and '80s. It was a dream for me to actually own my own Big Boy and live the American dream. It was a goal I set early in life.

In Plymouth Township, Habib plans to open an "express" location in a 2,800-square-foot storefront in the retail plaza at the southeast corner of Ann Arbor Road and Haggerty Road near the new Henry Ford Medical Center.

Like his uncle, Habib is well acquainted with the Big Boy brand. He owns Big Boy restaurants in Woodhaven and Wyandotte.

Bob's Big Boy is planning two new locations, including one in Plymouth Township.

“There was a Big Boy location in Plymouth before, and I knew the community would love a Big Boy again,” he said. “It’s a great location.”

The eatery will feature all the classic favorites, plus some new options designed to cater to hospital employees, including packaged salads, wraps and other to-go items.

Habib said he and his family plan to open similar smaller-concept drive-thru locations in the future.

“We love the Big Boy brand,” he said. “Customers love our food.”

The final Big Boy in Livingston County closed its doors after Memorial Day in Hartland Township, only weeks after the permanent closure of the Brighton Big Boy. The Howell restaurant at 2222 E. Grand River Ave. de-franchised in 2016, and the Fowlerville Big Boy shuttered in 2008.

