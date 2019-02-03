Is the Missing Crypto From QuadrigaCX’s $150 Million Disaster On the Move? Experts Weigh-in

According to several reports, some funds from the missing $150 million holdings of Canada’s biggest crypto exchange QuadrigaCX could be moving.

On Saturday, CCN reported that QuadrigaCX lost more than $190 million in funds stored in both crypto and fiat as the CEO, who had sole control over user funds passed away.

In a strange turn of events, some industry experts have expressed skepticism toward the case as wallets connected to the exchange’s hot wallets started to move.

Inconclusive Evidence, Not Definitive if it is QuadrigaCX’s Cold Wallets Containing Crypto

A Reddit user with an online alias “Palhello” studied all major wallets that interacted with the exchange’s hot wallet. The user discovered that several wallets have initiated transactions fairly recently after QuadrigCX’s case was publicized.

