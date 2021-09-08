U.S. markets open in 48 minutes

Mission Achieves the AWS Service Delivery Designation for Amazon Redshift

Mission
·3 min read

Mission’s Data, Analytics & Machine Learning practice and Managed DataOps service leverage Amazon Redshift to unlock transformative business intelligence and accelerate customers’ data-driven journeys

AWS Service Delivery Designation for Amazon Redshift

Mission accelerates enterprise cloud transformation by delivering a differentiated suite of agile cloud services and consulting.
Mission accelerates enterprise cloud transformation by delivering a differentiated suite of agile cloud services and consulting.
Mission accelerates enterprise cloud transformation by delivering a differentiated suite of agile cloud services and consulting.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission, a managed cloud services provider and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner, today announced that it has achieved the AWS Service Delivery designation for Amazon Redshift, recognizing that Mission follows best practices and has proven success delivering AWS services to end customers.

Achieving the AWS Service Delivery designation differentiates Mission as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in delivering Redshift. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS experience and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS. Businesses considering a migration to Amazon Redshift should attend Mission’s webinar on September 28th to better understand the data warehouse’s strengths and capabilities.

“Mission’s data science, data engineering, and data architecture professionals have extensive experience and expertise with Amazon Redshift, AWS’s powerful data warehouse,” said Dr. Ryan Ries, Practice Lead, Data, Analytics & Machine Learning, Mission. “Paired with acumen across AWS, Mission has a proven track record helping customers modernize their data architecture on AWS and efficiently leverage that data to guide business decisions across their organization. We’re proud to achieve the AWS Service Delivery designation for Amazon Redshift.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Delivery Program to help customers identify AWS Consulting Partners with deep experience delivering specific AWS services.

Mission’s comprehensive Data, Analytics & Machine Learning practice provides a team of data scientists, engineers, and architects to ensure customers fully and continually achieve their data-driven business intelligence goals using Amazon Redshift and other AWS data-layer solutions. Mission expertise supports customers throughout every step of this process, from selecting, architecting and implementing the optimal data infrastructure on AWS to optimizing machine learning models that drive continuous return on investment. Customers transform their data storage with Mission and Amazon Redshift, gaining insights from data at any scale and without compromising data access, performance or productivity.

Mission’s Managed DataOps service also offers customers an agile team of AWS data engineering experts that discover, envision, and realize business data and analytics initiatives. Through highly-calibrated and scoped engagements, Mission’s DataOps experts collaborate with customers in weekly sprints to either Design & Build or Calibrate & Tune customer environments and achieve powerful data and analytics capabilities across the entire AWS data ecosystem.

About Mission

Mission accelerates enterprise cloud transformation by delivering a differentiated suite of agile cloud services and consulting. As an AWS Premier Partner, Mission’s always-on services enable businesses to scale and outpace competitors by leveraging the most transformative technology platform and enterprise software ecosystem in history.

An image accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dca4c37d-f38c-4fc7-b1c4-d580ab069ff4

CONTACT: Contact Kyle Peterson kyle@clementpeterson.com


