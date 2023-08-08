Mission BBQ finally opens on Concord Pike. First Watch opening in days

As Mission BBQ opens its doors Tuesday on Concord Pike, its neighbor, the brunch restaurant First Watch, is just days from doing the same.

First Watch, a Florida-based chain, is planning to open Monday, Aug. 14, according to spokesperson Hunter Carpenter. Mission BBQ and First Watch are replacing the Pier 1 Imports in the Concord Gallery shopping center along the southbound lanes of Concord Pike in Talleyville.

The First Watch breakfast menu features a mix of traditional breakfast meals and specials such as strawberry tres leches French toast and the lone star brisket hash. The lunch side has salads, quinoa bowls and sandwiches, among other options.

Concord Gallery on Concord Pike on May 3, 2023. The shopping center is adding First Watch, Mission BBQ and The Peach Cobbler Factory

The Florida company, which takes its name from a nautical term, has been in Delaware about five years. The Concord Pike location will be the third First Watch in New Castle County, joining locations on Geoffrey Drive in Stanton and in Barley Mill in Greenville. First Watch is also planning to open a location in The Grove at Newark, the former College Square shopping center off Library Avenue.

Mission BBQ officially opened Tuesday. Photos posted on social media showed lines around the corner for the restaurant's pre-opening events. The barbecue restaurant chain serves oak-smoked brisket, pulled pork, sausage, turkey and pulled chicken as entrees or sandwiches. It also offers St. Louis-style spare ribs; baby back ribs; and a variety of sides, including green beans, fries and baked beans.

Mission BBQ on Concord Pike in Concord Gallery under construction on Friday, July 7, 2023. It will be the first Mission BBQ in New Castle County and the second in Delaware, joining a location in Dover.

The Concord Pike location is the first Mission BBQ in New Castle County and the second in Delaware, joining a location on Route 13 in Dover. Mission BBQ is also planning to open a location in Kirkwood Plaza on Kirkwood Highway, but a timetable for its construction has not been shared.

Concord Gallery is also adding The Peach Cobbler Factory, a Nashville-based dessert shop specializing in cobbler, banana pudding and cinnamon rolls. It will be to the left of Playa Bowls where GameStop used to be.

First Watch will be holding a friends and family event Saturday and Sunday prior to Monday's opening, Carpenter said.

