Mission Bio and Abiosciences Partner to Co-develop Bioinformatics for Clinical Research Applications in China

·5 min read

The companies will begin with a collaboration to improve single-cell analytics for hematologic cancers

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Bio, the pioneer in high-throughput single-cell DNA and multi-omics analysis, and Abiosciences, the single-cell bioinformatics leader, announced a new partnership to co-develop bioinformatics packages for translational and clinical research applications in hematological cancers. The goal is to combine Mission Bio's industry-leading single-cell DNA and multi-omics capabilities with Abiosciences' cutting-edge artificial intelligence expertise, to uncover new disease signatures and address therapeutic resistance. These new capabilities can be leveraged in patient stratification for clinical trials and potentially, as a companion diagnostic tool.

(PRNewsfoto/Mission Bio)
(PRNewsfoto/Mission Bio)

Mission Bio's Tapestri® Platform is a powerful tool that has been adopted increasingly for translational research and clinical trials, both at biopharma companies and in academia. In the past month alone, presentations by gene therapy biotech AVROBIO at the Gene Therapy Analytical Development (GTAD) Summit and Servier Pharmaceuticals at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting demonstrated the platform's versatility in clinical trials, helping identify mechanisms of disease resistance in a Phase 3 trial and measuring critical quality attributes for clinical samples, respectively. Academic teams at ASH from City of Hope, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and more described a range of clinical research use cases for Tapestri®-based single-cell multi-omics assays, such as matching patients with leukemia to personalized care that reduced mortality in a clinical trial, and screening for dangerous cancer clones linked to therapeutic resistance.

Abiosciences will leverage its AI platform and bioinformatics expertise to create a unique and advanced bioinformatic analytical algorithm, in order to gain deeper and more comprehensive insights into disease progression, development of resistance, and MRD after single-cell multi-omics analysis for researchers in China. Mission Bio will support Abiosciences with its unique Tapestri single-cell multi-omics platform, custom panels, subject matter experts, and R&D expertise.

"Abiosciences has been committed to applying our single cell research platform and our big data/AI bioinformatics platform to unravel the complex heterogeneity underlying major diseases, such as cancer. Through the numerous algorithms and AI platforms exclusively developed by the company, we can more flexibly and effectively process the huge amount of data generated by single cell sequencing, find more valuable clinical therapeutic biomarkers, and help the translate the technology for clinical use," said Tao Hong, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer at Abiosciences, "We are very happy to work with Mission Bio to provide more powerful technical support for clinical and translational researchers and implementation of single cell technology by combining our big data/AI platform of bioinformatics with Mission Bio's single-cell multi-omics technology."

"Elucidating tumor heterogeneity and clonal evolution are important to understand therapeutic resistance, and will be a crucial collaboration for the hematological oncology community," said Yan Zhang, PhD, CEO of Mission Bio. "It also represents our continued efforts to support biotechnology companies in China that share our aim of transforming healthcare through collaboration and scientific advancement. We look forward to integrating our strength in single-cell multi-omics with Abiosciences' complementary strengths in AI to advance analytical bioinformatics, and discover new biomarkers with potential clinical utility."

To learn more about Mission Bio and the Tapestri® Platform, please visit www.missionbio.com.

About Abiosciences

Abioscience is a biotechnology company with a global vision founded in 2018, committed to fully applying the single cell mechanism research platform and bioinformatics big data/AI platform to the diagnosis and treatment of major human diseases such as cancer, making full use of its strong scientific research capabilities, its own platform and data, creating an accurate cell atlases of human diseases, and looking for breakthrough disease diagnosis and treatment targets.

At present, Abiosciences provides international leading technical services and full process solutions for life science and medical researchers, such as single cell multi omics sequencing, customized bioinformation analysis, bioinformation visualization platform building, therapeutic target and biomarker mining. Since inception, Abiosciences has established cooperative relations with more than 300 hospitals, pharmaceutical enterprises and scientific research institutes. At present, it supports customers to publish 16 high-quality articles, with the total impact factor exceeding 540 and the average impact factor of a single article reaching 33.8, including international high-level journals such as Cell, Science, Cancer Cell, Cell Discovery, Gut, etc

To learn more about Abiosciences , please visit www.abiosciences.com.

About Mission Bio

Mission Bio is a life sciences company that accelerates discoveries and cures for a wide range of diseases by equipping researchers with the tools they need to better measure and predict our resistance and response to new therapies. Mission Bio's multi-omics approach improves time-to-market for new therapeutics, including innovative cell and gene therapies that provide new pathways to health. Founded in 2014, Mission Bio has secured investment from Novo Growth, Cota Capital, Agilent Technologies, Mayfield Fund, and others.

The company's Tapestri® Platform gives researchers around the globe the power to interrogate every molecule in a cell together, providing a comprehensive understanding of activity from a single sample. Tapestri® is the only commercialized multi-omics platform capable of analyzing DNA and protein simultaneously from the same sample at single-cell resolution. The Tapestri® Platform is being utilized by customers at leading research centers, pharmaceutical, and diagnostics companies worldwide to develop treatments and eventually cures for cancer.

CONTACT: Robert Wolkenbrod, robertwolkenbrod@consortpartners.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mission-bio-and-abiosciences-partner-to-co-develop-bioinformatics-for-clinical-research-applications-in-china-301710608.html

SOURCE Mission Bio

