Mission Bio names Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute as First Center of Excellence for Tapestri Platform in Europe

·7 min read

Tapestri Center of Excellence program expands globally to offer Tapestri's single-cell multi-omics capabilities across Europe

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and BARCELONA, Spain, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Bio, Inc., the pioneer in high-throughput single-cell DNA and multi-omics analysis, today announced a new Center of Excellence, located at the Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute and led by Manel Esteller, MD, PhD. As Mission Bio's second single-cell Tapestri Center of Excellence and the first in Europe, the Josep Carreras Institute will inform academic and industrial best practices using single-cell DNA and multi-omics sequencing in hematological malignancy research, as well as a new program in breast cancer.

(PRNewsfoto/Mission Bio)
(PRNewsfoto/Mission Bio)

As a leading leukemia research center in Europe, the Josep Carreras Institute has long been a champion of single-cell analysis and launched a specialized unit in 2021. Today's partnership will further the Josep Carreras Institute's application of single-cell DNA sequencing to investigate disease progression, therapeutic resistance, and measurable residual disease (MRD) in both blood cancers and its novel breast cancer research program.

The Josep Carreras Institute is the first European research center with expertise focused on leukemia and other blood cancers. The institution's main research focus is on identification of new therapeutic targets and development of more precise and less aggressive treatments by understanding the origin and development of leukemia and other blood cancers. Esteller, director of the Josep Carreras Institute, is the author of more than 600 original publications in peer-reviewed scientific journals. He is also the Editor-in-Chief of Epigenetics and an editorial board member of Genome Research. Last year, he co-authored an article in Experimental Hematology about the benefits of single-cell analytics to characterize the heterogeneity and clonal evolution of blood cell subpopulations in myeloid and lymphoid cancers, which can improve patient diagnosis, risk stratification and targeted therapy prescription.

"Single-cell DNA and multi-omics analysis will allow us to expand our research capabilities, and capabilities across Europe, to more deeply investigate how hematologic malignancies progress and resist treatments. This will be crucial to discovering new biomarkers and therapeutics," said Esteller. "Mission Bio's partnership will greatly accelerate the process of uncovering genetic mechanisms by applying its novel Tapestri workflows and panels across our 25 leukemia programs, and our growing breast cancer research."

The Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute is Mission Bio's second Tapestri Center of Excellence, following an agreement with the lab of Jorge Reis-Filho, MD, PhD at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in March. Dr. Reis-Filho's team is working closely with Mission Bio's R&D teams to observe tumor heterogeneity and clonal architecture in solid cancers.

Through its centers of excellence, Mission Bio is partnering with leaders within the hematologic malignancy and solid tumor research communities as it continues to build and refine Tapestri's functionality to explore heterogeneity across tumor types. Tapestri is the only commercial product capable of simultaneously analyzing DNA and other analytes like cell surface proteins at the single-cell level, through its unique two-step droplet microfluidics technology. Recent high-profile research in breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and melanoma has shown the importance of understanding cancer at a higher resolution. Tapestri can be used to interrogate clonal mosaicism and neoplastic transition, clonal evolution, and metastatic dissemination with its ability to co-detect SNVs and CNVs at the single-cell level in a scalable manner. As a tool for understanding disease resistance, users can detect rare emergent clones early with reliable and sensitive loss-of-heterozygosity measurements, helping them to understand how driver mutations are acquired over time that can allow tumor escape and metastasis. And single-cell multi-omics analysis has growing importance in precision cancer medicine, clarifying the clonal structure of tumors to guide combination therapeutic development and personalized treatment.

"We're pleased to expand our Centers of Excellence program to Europe, thanks to Dr. Esteller's leadership at the Josep Carreras Institute," said Yan Zhang, PhD, CEO of Mission Bio. "The partnership strengthens Mission Bio's position as a leader of single-cell sequencing in hematologic malignancies, and sets both us and the Josep Carreras Institute up for success to uncover new biologic insights in solid tumor profiling."

Mission Bio and the Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute will be hosting a webinar on Thursday, June 16t at 2:00 PM CEST, where Esteller will be providing a talk titled "Single-Cell Genomics and Proteomics in Myelodysplastic Syndrome." Register for the webinar here.

For more on Mission Bio and the Tapestri platform, please visit missionbio.com.

About Mission Bio

Mission Bio is a life sciences company that accelerates discoveries and cures for a wide range of diseases by equipping researchers with the tools they need to better measure and predict our resistance and response to new therapies. Mission Bio's multi-omics approach improves time-to-market for new therapeutics, including innovative cell and gene therapies that provide new pathways to health. Founded in 2014, Mission Bio has secured investment from Novo Growth, Cota Capital, Agilent Technologies, Mayfield Fund, and others.

The company's Tapestri platform gives researchers around the globe the power to interrogate every molecule in a cell together, providing a comprehensive understanding of activity from a single sample. Tapestri is the only commercialized multi-omics platform capable of analyzing DNA and protein simultaneously from the same sample at single-cell resolution.  The Tapestri Platform is being utilized by customers at leading research centers, as well as pharmaceutical and diagnostics companies worldwide to develop treatments and eventually cures for cancer.

About the Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute

The Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute is a public facility belonging to the Generalitat de Catalunya's CERCA network. It was born in 2010 and aimed at fostering biomedical research and personalized medicine in the field of leukemia and other malignant blood diseases. The Josep Carreras Institute is the first European center with focused expertise in leukemia and malignant hemopathies, and one of the few existing in the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our expectations regarding the transaction described above, including anticipated benefits, anticipated payments, future business and market opportunities, and anticipated growth resulting from the transaction; the potential, safety, efficacy, and regulatory and clinical progress of our product candidates; our position as a leader in the development of genetic medicines; and the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to fund our operations; These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: we may not realize the anticipated benefits of the collaboration with Oxford Biomedica; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operations, including our preclinical studies and clinical trials, and on general economic conditions; we have and expect to continue to incur significant losses; our need for additional funding, which may not be available; failure to identify additional product candidates and develop or commercialize marketable products; the early stage of our development efforts; potential unforeseen events during clinical trials could cause delays or other adverse consequences; risks relating to the regulatory approval process; our product candidates may cause serious adverse side effects; inability to maintain our collaborations, or the failure of these collaborations; our reliance on third parties; failure to obtain U.S. or international marketing approval; ongoing regulatory obligations; effects of significant competition; unfavorable pricing regulations, third-party reimbursement practices or healthcare reform initiatives; product liability lawsuits; failure to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel; the possibility of system failures or security breaches; risks relating to intellectual property and significant costs as a result of operating as a public company. These and other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("the SEC") could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

 

Media Contacts

Consort Partners for Mission Bio
missionbio@consortpartners.com

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mission-bio-names-josep-carreras-leukaemia-research-institute-as-first-center-of-excellence-for-tapestri-platform-in-europe-301567182.html

SOURCE Mission Bio

