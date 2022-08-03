Mission Cloud Services Achieves AWS Service Delivery Designation for Amazon QuickSight

Mission Cloud Services

The AWS partner’s Data, Analytics & Machine Learning practice empowers Mission customers with Amazon QuickSight’s powerful business intelligence and data visualization tooling

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Cloud Services , a cloud managed services provider and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner , today announced it has earned the AWS Service Delivery designation for Amazon QuickSight . The achievement signifies Mission’s extensive and AWS-recognized understanding of best practices and validated success in delivering Amazon QuickSight implementations to its customers.



Organizations and business data analysts slowed and frustrated by traditional or legacy business intelligence (BI) solutions are increasingly seeking more cost-efficient, more effective, and faster alternatives. Cloud-native Amazon QuickSight meets those goals as an agile BI service for more easily exploring data through interactive dashboards, asking questions in natural language, and automatically identifying patterns and outliers through the power of machine learning.

Mission’s Data, Analytics & Machine Learning (DAML) practice provides customers with an expert team of AWS data scientists, engineers, and architects to help customers achieve their business intelligence and data visualization goals with Amazon QuickSight. Whether a customer is just starting their data visualization journey or needs a partner to lead their migration from existing BI tools, Mission brings unmatched experience and hands-on service delivery to ensure customers have the feature-rich dashboards they need to fully understand and optimize their business activities.

The AWS Service Delivery Program is designed to validate AWS Partners with deep technical knowledge, experience, and proven success in delivering specific AWS services to customers. AWS Service Delivery Partners follow best practices to support customers’ unique use cases. To earn the AWS Service Delivery designation for Amazon QuickSight, Mission exhibited these best practices across AWS-validated projects and demonstrated proficiency in building dashboards with high-functioning features, including filtering, drill down, anomaly detection, and parameterization capabilities.

“We’re proud to achieve the AWS Service Delivery designation for Amazon QuickSight,” said Dr. Ryan Ries, Practice Lead/GM for the Data, Analytics and Machine Learning (DAML) practice at Mission. “We see every day just how much the power of modernized BI and dashboarding impacts our customers’ businesses. The faster and easier that the right data can be accessed, visualized, and analyzed, the more benefits organizations can realize. Amazon QuickSight is that modernized solution, and we bring a uniquely deep understanding of its many capabilities and how it complements our customers’ broader data and analytics goals on AWS.”

“Mission has delivered exceptional cloud services and knowledge across all of the AWS tools we utilize—including Amazon QuickSight," said Mark Hill, technical project manager for Validation & Assessment at CALSTART , a non-profit focused on building a global clean transportation industry. "Partnering with Mission has been, and continues to be, an advantageous strategy to advance our clean transportation projects with efficient and modernized cloud technologies. We congratulate Mission on earning the AWS Service Delivery Designation for Amazon QuickSight, an achievement that is well-deserved.”

Achieving the AWS Service Delivery designation for Amazon QuickSight is a natural addition to Mission’s credentials as a trusted AWS cloud managed services provider. Just within its DAML practice alone, this designation adds to the AWS Data and Analytics Competency status Mission earned for its success in helping customers evaluate and use AWS tools and best practices for collecting, storing, governing, and analyzing data at scale. Mission has also achieved the AWS Service Delivery designation for Amazon Redshift , AWS’s powerful data warehouse service.

