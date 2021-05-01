U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,181.17
    -30.30 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,874.85
    -185.51 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,962.68
    -119.86 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.45
    -29.01 (-1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.49
    -1.52 (-2.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.80
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    25.99
    -0.09 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2022
    -0.0106 (-0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6310
    -0.0090 (-0.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3820
    -0.0119 (-0.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3390
    +0.4150 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,609.49
    +1,046.90 (+1.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,340.36
    +55.26 (+4.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.81
    +8.33 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.34 (-0.83%)
     
LIVE:

Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger speak at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting

A must-watch for investors everywhere.

Mission Computers Easing the Transition Into the Digital Age

·3 min read

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2021 / Mission Computers is a company out of Alberta started back in 1991, way before technology was as mainstream as it is today. Back then, the founder and CEO of Mission Computers, Connie Clark, had one goal to prepare people for a future where computer skills would be a crucial point of success. Today, that future is here, and the company continues on its mission.

The world is quickly changing as work, and a significant aspect of our personal lives, starts becoming more digitized. But even as the world continues to evolve, most people find it challenging to keep up with the change. Systems, tools, and technology continue to develop with time, and helping people to stay relevant is technology training company Mission Computers.

Connie looks back to teaching people how to use computers in the days of MS DOS, WordPerfect, and Lotus. But as an educator of innovation, she refuses to remain in the past. Mission Computers has evolved through time, shifting to giving companies and individuals instructionals on using Windows, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, OneNote, OneDrive, and other productivity-based tools. Behind every lesson is a bedrock of intention to help clients stay up to date, comfortable, confident, and efficient with computers and other technologies used in the workplace.

Since its early days, Mission Computers has remained fully booked, responding to the needs of clients and moving from classroom to on-site training and now online. Before the COVID-19 pandemic struck the world, Mission had started transitioning from face-to-face classes to virtual ones, coming at an impeccable timing given that the crisis would close all gatherings within a matter of days. Able to pivot at the nick of time, Mission Computers started shifting their curricula to Zoom and Teams classes and increased their capacity by miles.

As companies traverse through the new reality of resorting to work-from-home setups and hybrids of home-based and office-based work, Mission Computers meets a dire need as more company personnel scramble to learn more about cloud-based tools and collaboration software that makes productivity possible no matter where one is in the world. Mission Computers also has a Facebook Group called "Just a Click Away from Saving Hours in Your Day," where Connie and her team provide regular training programs and technology tips and hacks to people through Facebook Live. It has also started a YouTube channel that will serve as a mini-hub of resources for people who want to master business tools for work-related purposes.

Over the years, Mission Computers has remained ahead of the curve in technology preparation and education. Accordingly, the company and its founder, Connie, have received multiple accolades and honors, including the Business to Business award from the local Chamber of Commerce. Connie is also currently the Secretary-Treasurer of St. Albert and District Chamber of Commerce and has served on multiple boards in business and education communities and organizations.

Mission Computers continues to grow, ensuring that none of their materials or training programs become obsolete. When advancement continues at a more rapid pace, the company stays ahead. It provides all its students with the necessary know-how and resources to stay tech-savvy and succeed in a digitized workspace.

Company: Mission Computers
Email: info@mission-computers.com
Phone: 780-945-1831, 780-968-0012
Website: https://mission-computers.com

SOURCE: Mission Computers



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/643712/Mission-Computers-Easing-the-Transition-Into-the-Digital-Age

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon’s Profit Run Continues, Bolstered by Sustained Demand

    The tech company reported record first-quarter results as demand remained strong for its e-commerce services and revenue continued to grow in its cloud-computing and advertising units.

  • PwC to Manage Affairs of Bridging Finance Amid Investigation

    (Bloomberg) -- An Ontario court has appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers to manage the affairs of Bridging Finance Inc., one of Canada’s largest private lenders, pending a regulatory investigation.The Ontario Superior Court of Justice made the ruling late Friday evening after the Ontario Securities Commission “sought the appointment of a receiver and manager to ensure BFI’s affairs are managed in the best interests of unit holders while OSC staff conduct an investigation into the business activities of BFI and certain of its directors and officers,” according to a statement.The provincial agency, which regulates Ontario’s capital markets, issued a temporary order halting trading of Bridging Finance funds. The commission also suspended Chief Executive Officer David Sharpe’s registration as “Ultimate Designated Person” of the company.The Toronto-based company, which has C$1.8 billion ($1.5 billion) in assets under management, lends to small and mid-sized companies involved in everything from milling flour to delivering groceries.Sharpe didn’t immediately reply to request for comment. For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Key piece of Biden's $1.8T families plan expires after 2025

    President Joe Biden couldn’t get everything he wanted into his own $1.8 trillion families plan. Biden is embracing a dramatic shift from four decades of politics in which presidents from both parties focused more on containing government than expanding it. “This is a very expensive policy, probably another $500 billion-plus to extend this for the rest of the decade,” said Shai Akabas, director of economic policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center.

  • Is IBM Stock a Buy?

    The company is shifting its focus toward cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI). After its first-quarter earnings release, IBM stock reached a 52-week high on April 22. IBM's 2021 first-quarter results showed 1% year-over-year revenue growth, the first since the end of 2019.

  • Every type of grill we can think of is on sale at BBQ Guys right now

    Get every type of grill heavily discounted at BBQ Guys for the brand's Spring Black Friday sale—find out more.

  • Tether Releases Consolidated Reserves Report, Backing $50B in Assets

    Popular stable coin company Tether has released its consolidated reserves report, backing all USDT.

  • Canadian Pacific files objection with U.S. regulator over Canadian National's bid for Kansas City rail

    Last week, the U.S. Surface Transportation Board (STB) granted waiver to CP's $25 billion agreed bid for Kansas City Southern, which means the deal would not be subjected to the tougher railroad merger rules the regulator put in place in 2001. CP and larger rival Canadian National (CN) are in race to take over U.S. railroad Kansas City Southern (KCS), which would create the first direct railway linking Canada, U.S. and Mexico.

  • Crude Oil Price Update – Trading on Strong Side of Short-Term Retracement Zone at $63.47 to $62.29

    The daily chart indicates there is plenty of room to the upside with the main top at $66.15 the next near-term target.

  • Singapore Passes Libor Milestone With $128 Billion at Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore banks are pressing on in their transition away from the discredited London interbank offered rate as financial centers around the world are facing deadlines to move off Libor-priced loans and securities.After Friday, lenders and borrowers must stop using the Singapore dollar swap offer rate (SOR), computed using Libor, for new loans and other so-called cash products and use a new benchmark. That’s the guidance that’s been in place since last year from a steering committee formed by the city-state’s central bank.The amount of such financial instruments -- including business and syndicated loans as well as retail mortgages -- stood at about S$170 billion ($128 billion), according to a survey conducted by the Monetary Authority of Singapore in the first half of last year. While banks don’t yet need to migrate any of those outstanding contracts to a new pricing benchmark they will ultimately need to do so, unless the contracts expire before SOR is axed for good. There were also some S$2.1 trillion in derivatives tied to SOR, and the committee proposed last year that banks substantially reduce exposure to them by the end of September 2021.Policy makers around the world are developing new gauges to replace Libor after European and U.S. banks were found to have manipulated it for their own gain. Libor is deeply embedded in markets. Some $200 trillion of derivatives are tied to the U.S. dollar benchmark alone and major global banks will spend more than $100 million this year preparing for the switch.Different countries have different key deadlines. The global Libor administrator late last year said it was consulting to extend the retirement date for some U.S. dollar rates until late June 2023, after the pandemic stoked fear markets weren’t ready for the seismic shift.Singapore, which is moving to replace SOR with the Singapore overnight rate average (SORA), has been one of the faster adapters. It was among the first nations to auction debt linked to an alternative benchmark when it sold notes linked to SORA in August.The Southeast Asian financial center still faces challenges in the transition to a Libor alternative, given the limited historical use of the domestic interbank funding market, said Philip McNicholas, Asean FX and rates strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence.However, as SORA is based on an average of past overnight lending rates, it may bolster the interbank lending market depth and liquidity, producing better and more efficient price discovery.A spokesperson for the Association of Banks in Singapore said that the banks represented in the steering committee subgroups on business/syndicated loans and consumer products are on track to meet the timelines.Singapore’s central bank said it sees progress in the transition to SORA. “Market participants should take active steps to shift both new use and legacy exposures to SORA, so as to minimize financial and operational risks as liquidity in SOR derivatives markets is expected to decline in 2022,” the Monetary Authority of Singapore said.Here’s what some of the big banks in the country are saying:Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.OCBC was the first to extend a loan tied to SORA, a S$150 million deal signed last June for Singapore’s top developer CapitaLand Ltd.Since the end of February, OCBC has been offering a full range of SORA-based products, said Koh Ching Ching, head of brand and communications.DBS Group Holdings Ltd.DBS, along with Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd., last year signed a club loan of S$200 million with agricultural commodity trader Olam International Ltd. that was the first such facility pegged to SORA.By the of last year, DBS had closed more than S$1 billion in loans referencing the alternative risk-free benchmark rates, said Philip Fernandez, group corporate treasurer.United Overseas Bank Ltd.UOB and CapitaLand in in September entered into a pact for a two-year S$200 million term loan. The dual-tranche loan referenced both SORA and the secured financing rate, the first of its kind in Singapore.More than 60% of property loan customers say they are drawn to the stability of SORA-based interest rates, UOB said in a press release earlier this month.(Updates with chart, MAS comment.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • European Companies Seen Splurging $180 Billion on Buybacks

    (Bloomberg) -- Fear and caution in European boardrooms may be fading, as a pick-up in buybacks shows rising confidence that more cash can be returned to shareholders instead of shoring up balance sheets.Just as blue chips including LVMH, L’Oreal SA and BP Plc announce large buybacks, Societe Generale SA strategists estimate that European companies will spend 150 billion euros ($180 billion) to purchase their own shares next year. That’s a 25% jump from the average of 120 billion euros in the five years before the pandemic.And SocGen is not alone in forecasting this pattern.“We expect European buyback activity to rise sharply,” Morgan Stanley strategists including Ross MacDonald and Graham Secker wrote in a note on Wednesday, predicting both an increase in payouts and a growing inclination to effect them by repurchasing shares, rather than paying dividends.A combination of companies’ survival instincts and political pressure meant that cash distributions almost completely dried up during the pandemic. In the equities rally that followed initial vaccine breakthroughs last November, stocks with high buyback ratios outperformed, while “dividend aristocrats,” value investors’ long-time favorites, lagged behind the broader market.“This could be another incentive for companies to repurchase their shares, despite the lofty valuations,” Barclays strategist Emmanuel Cau wrote in a note on Wednesday, referring to the buyback factor’s recent strength.European companies’ free cash flow is likely to rise faster than dividend allocations during the recovery, creating more room to buy back shares and invest, according to the SocGen strategists, led by Roland Kaloyan.They highlighted that dividends instantly reduce the share price when paid, while buybacks don’t -- a possible reason why shares of European companies, which primarily return cash to the holders through dividends, have trailed their U.S. peers, which tend to reward investors by repurchasing stock.Cash held on European balance sheets spiked last year as companies made pre-emptive cost cuts, sought government support and, in the case of banks, were barred from paying dividends. The result was a cash pile so large it offset rising debt issuance, leading to an overall decrease in net debt. That has dialed up the pressure on executives to resume distributions.Another, more unusual indicator suggests payouts are back on the menu. On earnings calls by companies in the Stoxx Europe 600 Index, mentions of buybacks and dividends have risen in the last two quarters compared to a year earlier.Eni SpA was among the latest companies to announce buyback news, saying Friday it will assess the resumption of share repurchases, linked to the Brent oil price. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA Chief Executive Officer Onur Genc said the lender aims to start a buyback program announced earlier this year in the fourth quarter.“More buybacks would be a significant positive signal for European equities in general,” Morgan Stanley wrote, citing the last decade’s pattern of buyback stocks outperforming. The strategists added that such a shift would probably entice global and U.S. investors to re-engage with the region.(Adds Eni, BBVA comments on buybacks in second-last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What’s a Roth 401(k)? Does the 4% rule work? Can I buy a home right before retirement? MarketWatch answers your questions

    Americans have questions about how to fund their retirement, prioritize their financial goals and pay off debts — and MarketWatch has answers. In a three-part series, “Mastering Your Money,” MarketWatch editors and reporters speak with panelists to help people get a handle on their finances. The next two sessions, held on Feb. 10 and Feb. 17, will include sessions about taxes, insurance, estate planning and retirement savings.

  • GBP/USD Weekly Price Forecast – The British Pound Gives Up Early Gains

    The British pound initially shot higher during the week, but as you can see has formed a less than desirable candlestick as we gave back all of the gains.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting 2021 Live Updates

    Famed investor Warren Buffett addresses shareholders around the world on Saturday at Berkshire Hathaway's 2021 annual shareholder meeting.

  • Reliance enjoys petchem rebound but profit misses estimates

    India's Reliance Industries said on Friday its quarterly profit doubled, led by a rebound in its petrochemicals and retail businesses, but fell short of analysts' estimates as costs jumped 10%. The oil-to-telecoms conglomerate, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, said consolidated profit climbed 108% to 132.27 billion rupees ($1.79 billion) in the three months to March 31. Revenue at Reliance's oil-to-chemicals unit – home to both its refining and petrochemicals operations – rose 4.5% in the March quarter.

  • HNA Group Assets Attract Interest From Fosun, JD.com

    (Bloomberg) -- Fosun Group and an arm of JD.com Inc. are among suitors considering investing in domestic operations of HNA Group Co. as the indebted Chinese conglomerate is reorganized after being placed under government control, people with knowledge of the matter said.Ping An Insurance Group Co., Juneyao Airlines Co. and Air China Ltd. have also been studying HNA’s assets, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Any deal could raise billions of dollars, the people said.The once high-flying conglomerate plowed more than $40 billion into a raft of trophy assets around the world before being reined in by the government, which started taking control just over a year ago as the pandemic hit HNA’s remaining businesses.The company still owns airlines, airports and retail assets in China. Some bidders could team up for an investment, and the structure of any potential transaction hasn’t been finalized, the people said.Deliberations are ongoing, and there’s no certainty the potential investors will proceed with concrete offers, the people said. Representatives for Air China, HNA, Juneyao and Ping An Insurance declined to comment, while representatives for Fosun and JD didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Billionaire Guo Guangchang’s Fosun Group, founded in 1992, is a Chinese conglomerate with businesses spanning from pharmaceuticals and travel to retail and insurance. JD.com, one of China’s biggest e-commerce platforms, has expanded into health care and logistics. JD Logistics Inc. has won Hong Kong stock exchange approval for an initial public offering that could raise about $4 billion, Bloomberg News reported this week.Juneyao Air, a privately owned airline based in Shanghai, said Thursday that it plans to invest 5 billion yuan ($773 million) in a joint venture which will buy airline assets but it didn’t provide any details. Separately, Caixin reported that HNA Group’s airlines assets are the target, citing an unidentified person.Poster ChildAny disposal would come after HNA’s creditors earlier this year applied for the group to be reorganized.Founded as an airline in the 1990s by entrepreneur Chen Feng with seed money from George Soros, the company emerged from near obscurity to mount a buying binge that saw it become the top shareholder of Deutsche Bank AG and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. It was once the poster child for a cabal of Chinese empire builders that borrowed rapidly to snap up trophy assets around the globe.The spree eventually took HNA’s debt load to about $86 billion by the end of 2017. It began shedding assets in early 2018 amid pressure from the government, which had started to crack down on the activities of its biggest offshore acquirers to rein in financial risk and damage to China’s reputation. In December, HNA agreed to sell Ingram Micro Inc. for about $7.2 billion, its largest asset sale so far.The Chinese government wants to return HNA to its roots as an airline and hence plans to dispose of HNA’s non-aviation assets through a trust, Bloomberg News reported in January.HNA’s airline business is among China’s largest carrier groups, with stakes in Hainan Airlines Holding Co., Air Changan, low-cost carrier Beijing Capital Airlines Co., and Suparna Airlines, also known as Yangtze River Airlines Co., according to HNA’s website. The group also holds a majority stake in jet lessor Avolon Holdings Ltd. through its Bohai Leasing Co. unit.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Already got a third stimulus check? The IRS may now have bonus money for you

    The IRS is sending out more "plus-up" payments — will you get one?

  • Turkey wages war on cryptocurrencies, and investors lose a fortune

    Throughout Turkey, investors are distraught. Estimates vary for how much they have lost.

  • Biden may have to relent on the SALT cap to get his tax plan through Congress

    President Biden announced the American Families Plan this week, and the proposal includes an increase the capital-gains tax to 39.6% for individuals with incomes over $1 million. Whether he gets it through Congress, however, is likely dependent upon whether he accepts some adjustment to the limitation on the deduction for state and local tax, or SALT. While Biden’s proposal currently keeps the $10,000 limit on SALT deductions in place, he may need to accept an increase, if not an outright repeal, to get key Democratic votes.

  • China Is Opting Out of US-Run Financial System

    If the U.S. government doesn’t lead financial innovation, China will leapfrog it and control the world’s emerging monetary infrastructure.

  • Avoiding Biden’s proposed capital-gains tax hikes won’t be so easy—or will it?

    Many taxpayers could avoid the tax by timing the realization of capital gains, but the elimination of the stepped-up basis loophole could mean the government would collect a lot of revenue.