U.S. markets open in 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,319.00
    +15.25 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,404.00
    +137.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,050.00
    +44.50 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,016.10
    +9.40 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.83
    +6.42 (+6.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.20
    -10.60 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    -0.29 (-1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1098
    -0.0031 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7870
    +0.0800 (+4.69%)
     

  • Vix

    33.09
    +2.94 (+9.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3352
    +0.0026 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3880
    +0.4980 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,678.18
    -869.74 (-1.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    983.68
    +6.70 (+0.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,386.52
    +56.32 (+0.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.69 (-1.68%)
     

Mission Healthcare Introduces a Wellness Day to Champion Employee Well-being

·2 min read

SAN DIEGO, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Healthcare, one of the largest home health, hospice, and palliative care providers on the West Coast, has introduced a companywide "Wellness Day" to boost employee health and well-being. The "Wellness Day" intends for a day dedicated to living well and to honoring choices that cultivate health in all its forms.

(PRNewsfoto/Mission Healthcare)
(PRNewsfoto/Mission Healthcare)

Employees are encouraged to engage in an activity related to their physical and mental well-being. "Wellness Day is a wonderful opportunity to engage in self-care and check on our mental health, both of which will ultimately allow us all to show up for one another and ourselves to best care for our patients," said Paul VerHoeve, CEO of Mission Healthcare.

A recent survey from KLAS Research Arch Collaborative found that rates of nurse and physician burnout have continued to rise amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. "Living in a pandemic, mental health and workplace wellness became a critical priority for our 1,600+ employees," VerHoeve adds. The company established this benefit as a step to help employees recharge, focus on themselves and their families, and disconnect from work.

The health, safety and well-being of employees is Mission's number one priority and has been since day one. Wellness is a natural extension of Mission Healthcare's mission: to take care of people. "We're committed to taking care of our team members as we adapt to the ever-changing world around us," states VerHoeve. "An organization is only as healthy as its employees. We plan to continue to prioritize personal wellness and support employees long-term by adopting initiatives that focus on staying healthy as a team."

About Mission Healthcare
Established in 2009, Mission Healthcare is a culture-focused, leading West Coast provider of home-based healthcare. With over 40 branches across 7 states, Mission Healthcare provides high-quality, personalized home health, hospice, and palliative care services to 5,000 patients daily. As a preferred partner with several leading health systems, Mission works with providers to customize each partnership to provide exceptional, coordinated care. Headquartered in San Diego, Mission Healthcare has previously been selected as a Top Workplace for its commitment to a positive workplace culture. For more information, visit www.homewithmission.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mission-healthcare-introduces-a-wellness-day-to-champion-employee-well-being-301493070.html

SOURCE Mission Healthcare

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • Tonix Pharma Inks Research Pact For Oxytocin In Eating Disorder

    Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) has entered into a sponsored research agreement with Inserm Transfert and Aix-Marseille Université to study oxytocin in the genetically engineered mouse model of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS). PWS is a rare genetic disorder that causes distinct but related pathological eating disorders in adults and newborns. "Tonix is excited to enter into this new research collaboration, which we hope will expand our understanding of oxytocin's potential to treat

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Bolting Higher Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) are up by a healthy 14.3% as of 1:22 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The drugmaker's shares are pushing higher today in response to the company's 2021 fourth-quarter and full results. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has held off on making a final call regarding AXS-05's MDD regulatory review for over five months now due to two technical issues.

  • AbbVie buys Belgian drug company in what could be a $1 billion deal

    If certain predetermined financial milestones are met, the deal could be worth up to $1 billion for Syndesi Therapeutics shareholders.

  • FDA grants breakthrough therapy status to Pfizer's RSV vaccine candidate

    Shares of Pfizer Inc. gained 0.6% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company said its experimental respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine had received a breakthrough therapy designation from the Food and Drug Administration. The vaccine candidate is being evaluated in pregnant women to see if it can prevent illness among infants up to until the age of 6 months old. Several drug makers are developing RSV vaccines, including Moderna Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline , though GSK this week halte

  • Personal trainer died after drinking caffeine powder as strong as 200 cups of coffee

    Thomas Mansfield, 29, from North Wales, ordered a 100g packet of caffeine powder to make supplement drinks at his family home but accidentally made a mixture containing seven times the recommended dose.

  • Lauren Boebert Embarrasses Herself With State of the Union Outburst

    EVELYN HOCKSTEINRep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) attempted to make Tuesday night’s State of the Union address all about herself—only to get booed by her colleagues as President Joe Biden solemnly talked about his son dying of cancer and military veterans suffering from burn pit exposure.Towards the end of his speech, the president turned his attention to an issue that has drawn bipartisan support and attention: increased care for soldiers who have suffered the effects of toxic exposure.As he announced

  • MyndVR and Omega Healthcare announce a strategic alliance to deliver VR therapeutics in Senior Care

    The 3-year partnership will offer Omega's operators access to MyndVR's network of content, VR headsets, and proprietary care tablets.

  • How the Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm posed a real challenge to Medicare officials

    Aduhelm, a drug developed recently by Biogen (BIIB) has raised enormously important issues for Medicare. Biogen’s initial proposed price for Aduhelm was $56,000 per patient per year. Because Aduhelm is administered intravenously by physicians, it would be covered under Medicare Part B. (Medicare Part D covers retail prescription drugs.) While, to date, Medicare has covered virtually all drugs approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), officials issued a draft decision in January 2022 to limit coverage of Aduhelm to those in clinical trials.

  • 5 Sneaky Signs You Might Have a Vitamin D Deficiency

    Plus, how much you actually need and ways to get your fill.

  • Biden to launch ambitious overhaul of nursing home quality

    President Joe Biden will use his State of the Union speech to launch a major overhaul of nursing home quality, including minimum staffing levels and steps to beef up inspections while continuing to keep COVID-19 at bay. White House officials on Monday outlined more than 20 separate actions, many of them sought by advocates and opposed by the industry. Nursing home residents represent a disproportionate share of deaths in the coronavirus pandemic, and the Biden administration has been working to develop home- and community-based care as an alternative.

  • U.S. FDA extends review period for expanded use of Abbvie's psoriasis drug

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration was reviewing the application for the use of Skyrizi in patients aged 16 years of age or older with moderate to severe Crohn's disease, a type of inflammatory bowel disease. Skyrizi, which was approved in the U.S. in 2019 to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults, brought in $895 million in sales during company's last reported quarter.

  • Eamonn Holmes shares picture of swollen face after suffering shingles

    The 62-year-old TV presenter said the virus was 'painful and exhausting'.

  • Pfizer vaccine found to be less effective in preventing infection in very young children than older ones, as U.S. death toll tops 950,000

    The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech is much less effective in preventing infection in children aged 5 to 11 than in older people, according to a new data set from health officials in New York state.

  • Analyst Report: WW International, Inc.

    WW International (Weight Watchers rebranded) is the largest global provider of weight-loss solutions, generating $1.4 billion in 2020 revenues (roughly 1.9% of the $71 billion U.S. weight loss market, and a little less than 0.5% of the global weight loss market, per our calculations and Research and Market estimates). The firm has expanded its purview beyond its historical dietary focus, now offering an integrated wellness solution that extends into sleep tracking, fitness, mental health, and nutrition services through its mobile application ecosystem. The company also maintains a small ($45 million) health solutions segment, through which access to the firm's myWW+ platform is provided to employees of small- and medium-business clients in the U.S.

  • Ballmer-funded UO institute to address 'dire' Oregon workforce shortage

    A $425 million donation by UO grad Connie Ballmer and the former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer will create a new degree program for behavioral health.

  • FDA approves CTI BioPharma's bone marrow cancer drug

    The drug, Vonjo (pacritinib), belongs to a class of anti-inflammatory treatments called JAK inhibitors, and will compete with Incyte Corp's Jakafi and Bristol Myers' Inrebic, which were approved in 2011 and 2019 respectively for treating Myelofibrosis. Myelofibrosis causes extensive scarring in the bone marrow and disrupts the body's production of blood cells, causing low platelet count, anemia, weakness, fatigue and often swelling of the liver and spleen.

  • Sleeping in This Position Could Be Hurting Your Heart, Studies Say

    Some nights, you toss and turn to get comfortable enough to fall asleep. On others, you may be so exhausted that you barely hit the sheets before you're out cold. But no matter what happens at the end of each day, our focus is usually so set on actually drifting off that we pay very little attention to how we're lying down when we go to bed. And while it might seem like the worst that can come of dozing off the wrong way is a sore neck or spine, studies have found that sleeping in one specific p

  • Salmonella, cronobacter update: Another infant death, and more baby formula recalled

    Recall expanded as investigation continues

  • Six ways to stay motivated at the gym, according to personal trainers

    Even a two-minute workout can make a difference