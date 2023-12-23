Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript December 21, 2023

Stephen J. Barnard: Thank you for joining us today. Fiscal year 2023 was a dynamic year for Mission. Although we drove a 12% increase in total avocado volume sold, 654 million pounds for the year, net sales decreased 9% to $954 million due to a 24% decrease in average per unit avocado sale prices. However, I'd remind you that in the prior year, we experienced a volume decline of 11% which supported an extremely robust pricing environment with prices higher by 28%. I believe this context is an important reminder that in a normal environment, our business is largely driven by our volume, and our primary goal is to drive long-term volume growth through supporting our markets with consistent supply and then translating that improved excess to per capita consumption growth.

This is a playbook that has served us well and has Mission instrumental in driving growth throughout the North American market, and we intend to do the same thing globally in markets such as Europe and Asia over the long term. To support these opportunities and emerging demand in our growth markets, we are methodically building our capabilities in those regions in a measured fashion. For instance, in the United Kingdom, the construction of our new forward distribution center is progressing according to plan, with our Phase 2 buildout to expand capacity, including additional ripening room, storage, and sorting, as well as building handling capacity for our popular mango category. While volume growth is our primary mandate, our industry can be unpredictable, influenced by uncontrollable variables such as weather patterns and the individual marketing decisions from fragmented growers around the world that impacts the supply-demand equilibrium.

In 2023, price decreases and higher avocado volume sold were driven by higher industry supply out of Mexico in the current year. This contrasts with the limited supply out of Mexico in the previous year, which sent prices skyrocketing. In order to help mitigate this dynamic, over the years, we've made strategic decisions to vertically integrate our business with our own avocado production in Peru, and we have subsequently developed acreage in other strategic source regions like Guatemala and Colombia to balance out our year-round supply. We've also diversified by identifying other products such as mangoes and blueberries that allow us to leverage our existing assets and resources to ensure that we are maximizing productivity during seasonal variances.

And the value of this diversification was on display in 2023. Despite realizing lower revenue in our Marketing and Distribution segment, our per unit margin improved in part due to higher volumes, which in turn led to a substantial increase in adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2023 for this segment. Furthermore, our emerging Blueberries segment also contributed in a material way, with segment revenue growing exponentially and adjusted EBITDA increasing by $4.4 million from approximately breakeven in fiscal 2022. These gains helped insulate us from the headwinds we faced in our International Farming segment when our Peruvian season came online during the second half of the fiscal year. We were met with El Nino-induced weather-related challenges in Peru this year that included above-average temperatures and flooding.

These challenges resulted in quality issues and lower-than-expected volumes, both of which impacted our International Farming segment performance. Because we set our market allocation and customer pricing and volume commitments prior to knowing the full impact of these weather-related events, we were limited in our ability to generate the seasonal increase in adjusted EBITA we would typically expect in the second half of the year, which in turn impacted our overall consolidated cash generation. Looking ahead to 2024, we expect to realize improved pricing in our International Farming segment, given adjustments we've made to our marketing strategy following this past year's experience. In addition, weather conditions have improved as El Nino conditions have moved offshore in Peru.

Continuation of this weather pattern should lead to a more predictable production yields for the coming year. We believe these factors will create a more constructive backdrop for our International Farming segment performance next year. In the meantime, we remain focused on advancing cost control measures and reallocating resources to maximize efficiency. We are largely through our peak investment cycle to support the avocado business, and in the near term, our capital spend will be much more modest. We believe that with anticipated improvements in operating cash flow and declining CapEx needs in 2024, we are in great position to enhance our capital structure in the year ahead. We continue to focus our organization's efforts on supporting long-term consumption growth trends globally and providing the market with consistent year-round supply of avocados on a global scale, a capability that is unique to Mission Produce.

We are also excited about accelerating and advancing our burgeoning mango program and seeing the continued success of our Blueberries segment. With that, I'll pass the call over to our CFO, Bryan Giles for his financial commentary.

Bryan Giles: Thank you, Steve, and good afternoon to everyone on the call. I'll start with a review of our fiscal fourth quarter financial performance, touching on some of the key drivers within our three reportable segments. Then I'll provide an update on our financial position and conclude with some thoughts on the current industry conditions that we are seeing. Total revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 was $257.9 million, an 8% increase compared to the same period last year, driven by higher per unit avocado sales prices, partially offset by a decrease in avocado volume sold. Both the higher pricing and lower volume correlate with lower industry supply out of Peru during the quarter. Revenue growth was further supported by strong performance in our Blueberries segment, which increased by 88%.

In the current fiscal quarter. Gross profit increased by $0.9 million to $27.8 million in the fourth quarter. Our Marketing and Distribution segment experienced gross profit growth of 49%, mainly driven by strong per unit margins on Mexican and Californian avocado sales. Gross profit also benefited from higher volumes and elevated pricing within our Blueberries segment. On the contrary, our International Farming segment experienced a significant decline in gross profit due to lower volume and lower pricing on avocados sold from our Company-owned farms. The lower volume and pricing conditions were driven by the same El Nino-related weather events that we spoke about during our fiscal third quarter call, which resulted in quality issues and a compressed Peruvian harvest season.

SG&A expense increased $1.1 million, or 6%, compared of the same period last year, primarily due to executive severance charges, increases in stock-based compensation and additional labor costs to support our growing UK operation. Excluding these items, we made progress on our goal to reduce controllable expenses during the fourth quarter and are working hard to attain additional cost saves in select areas in the year ahead. Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 was $4 million or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $42 million or $0.59 per diluted share for the same period last year, which included a non-cash charge of $49.5 million related to goodwill impairment within the International Farming segment. Non-operating items also contributed to the year-over-year change in net income and included higher interest expense in the current quarter associated with rising interest rates.

Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 was $7.5 million or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to $9.2 million or $0.13 per diluted share for the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA was essentially flat at $17.3 million as compared to $17.2 million for the same period last year. A stronger performance from our Marketing and Distribution and Blueberries segments were largely offset by weaker performance from our International Farming segment that I'll address in more detail in a moment. Turning now to our segments. Our Marketing and Distribution segment net sales increased 7% to $236.2 million for the quarter due to the avocado pricing and volume dynamics previously described, that are typical of what we have experienced over the last few years.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased $6.8 million, or 170%, to $10.8 million due to the impact of higher per unit gross margins. The current quarter margins benefited from a California harvest season that extended into August in the current year and a relatively stable Mexican harvest environment. Our International Farming segment owns and operates orchards from which the vast majority of fruit produced is sold through our Marketing and Distribution segment. It also generates smaller amounts of revenue from packing and processing fruit for both our Blueberries segment and for third-party producers of avocados and blueberries. Production from this segment is currently derived from Peru, with smaller operations emerging in other areas of Latin America.

Segment revenues and EBITDA are concentrated in the second half of our fiscal year, in alignment with the Peruvian avocado harvest season, which typically starts in April and runs into September of each year. Total segment sales in the International Farming segment were $40.3 million and increased by 1% compared to the same period last year. I would like to point out that our reported segment sales were distorted by a change in the phasing of segment revenue recognition versus the prior year to align with the timing of avocado sales to customers. This shift in methodology aligns with the timing of profit recognition, whereas it was previously aligned to the harvest timing in Peru. As such, the reported segment growth is contrary to the fundamental drivers that resulted in an apples-to-apples decline in segment sales of approximately 40%, that was due to a combination of lower avocado volumes sold from company-owned farms and lower realized pricing.

Segment-adjusted EBITDA decreased $11.1 million to $1.1 million, driven primarily by lower gross profit resulting from the volume and price drivers of lower revenue. Activity in our Blueberries segment tends to be concentrated in the first and fourth quarters of our fiscal year in alignment with the Peruvian blueberry harvest season, which typically runs from July through January. Net sales increased 88% to $19.5 million and segment-adjusted EBITDA increased $4.4 million to $5.4 million in comparison to the same period last year. The increases were driven by higher pricing resulting from lower industry supply from Peru combined with a 29% increase in volume from our own farms. The volume increase from our own farms was due to an earlier start to the blueberry harvest season relative to last year brought about by the commencement of new production in premium varieties.

Shifting to our financial position, cash and cash equivalents were $42.9 million as of October 31st, 2023, compared to $52.8 million at October 31st, 2022. Net cash provided by operating activities was $29.2 million for the fiscal year ended October 31st, 2023, compared to $35.2 million for the same period last year. The $6 million change was primarily driven by weaker operating performance within the International Farming segment and working capital growth. Within working capital, trade accounts receivable were negatively impacted by higher avocado sales prices as well as higher blueberry volumes and pricing. In our International Farming segment, working capital was relatively flat as the favorable impact of lower on-hand inventory of company-owned fruit and reductions in other assets from acceleration of VAT refunds attributed to the earlier completion of the avocado season compared to prior year, were offset by decreases in accounts payable and accrued expenses.

Capital expenditures were $49.8 million for the fiscal year ended October 31st, 2023, compared to $61.2 million last year. Furthermore, capital expenditures in our fiscal fourth quarter totaled less than $3 million. Current year capital expenditures included $12.9 million related to the development of our Blueberries operation compared to $6.9 million in the prior year. Excluding the influence of the Blueberries joint venture, CapEx decreased 32%, or $17.4 million versus the prior year to $36.9 million. The step down that we are seeing in capital spend is aligned with prior communications that we are nearing the end of our recent heavy investment cycle in avocados. For perspective, our CapEx averaged approximately $65 million annually from fiscal 2020 through 2022.

This year, CapEx, excluding Blueberries, is approaching investment levels of fiscal 2018 and 2019 that averaged below $30 million annually. This is a level we feel comfortable with over the near term for these parts of the business, and it's consistent with our projected CapEx budget for fiscal 2024, in the range of $30 to $35 million, of which approximately $5 million is earmarked for our Blueberries business. While we have various projects in progress for farming expansion and facility improvements that we will continue to support, we feel good about our core Avocado footprint and the assets supporting that business. We expect to continue investing behind the growing Blueberries business, but at a measured pace to ensure that our blueberry joint venture can fund its own growth in the future.

Net, we believe that the business is in position to generate positive free cash flow in fiscal 2024 and beyond. Although we instituted a modest share repurchase program last quarter, of which we utilized approximately $600,000 in the fourth quarter, our core capital allocation priority is, maintaining a healthy capital structure that minimizes leverage. Thus, debt paydown is our near-term priority, and given our forecast for improved operating cash flow in 2024, we expect to be in position to strengthen our balance sheet this year. In terms of our near-term outlook on the fundamental drivers of our operations, we are providing some context around our expectations for industry conditions to help inform your modeling assumptions. Industry volumes are expected to be slightly lower in fiscal 2024 first quarter versus the prior year period due to expectations for a lighter Mexican harvest, resulting at least in part to smaller fruit sizing.

Pricing is expected to be slightly lower on a sequential basis but higher on a year-over-year basis by approximately 15% compared to the $1.14 per pound average experienced in first quarter of fiscal 2023, assuming that volume aligns with our expectations. That concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, now over to you. Please open the call to Q&A.

