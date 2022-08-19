U.S. markets open in 2 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,245.50
    -41.00 (-0.96%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,718.00
    -263.00 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,379.75
    -143.50 (-1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,978.00
    -23.70 (-1.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.94
    -1.56 (-1.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.90
    -7.30 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    19.12
    -0.34 (-1.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0065
    -0.0026 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.65
    +0.75 (+3.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1850
    -0.0082 (-0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8040
    +0.9420 (+0.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,696.55
    -1,798.26 (-7.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    516.01
    -41.72 (-7.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,546.77
    +4.92 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,930.33
    -11.81 (-0.04%)
     

Mission Wealth Expands to Florida

·2 min read

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Wealth is pleased to announce that we have expanded our operations to include two new offices in Tampa and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The establishment of our Florida footprint enables our advisors to now serve clients from 24 convenient locations across the United States, continuing our expansion efforts in 2022 and beyond.

RIA Mission Wealth expands services to clients in Florida by opening up two new offices in Tampa and Ft. Lauderdale.

The new Fort Lauderdale office location is less than a mile from Fort Lauderdale Beach and central to the area's well known shopping center, high-fashion retailers, and top-class restaurants. Located off East Sunrise Blvd., we're minutes away from Highway 1 and I-95.

Our Tampa office location is on the architectural 2nd floor of a six-floor building in Westshore. We're conveniently located five minutes from Tampa International and next door to fine dining and a brand new shopping mall.

"Mission Wealth is thrilled about the opening of our new offices in Florida and working alongside families in and around this diverse and growing region. I am excited and honored to help establish Mission Wealth's footprint in the Florida market. I am looking forward to forming many new relationships and building something special down here in the great state of Florida" said Jesse Pantano our local Fort Lauderdale and Miami, FL Client Advisor.

About Mission Wealth
Founded in 2000, Mission Wealth, a national Registered Investment Advisor (RIA), proudly serves over 2,100 families and manages over $5 billion in assets across the United States. Headquartered in Santa Barbara, the firm has 23 additional offices located in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington. Mission Wealth's service offerings include financial planning, investment management, estate planning and charitable giving, tax planning, retirement planning and family office services.

For more information, visit www.missionwealth.com. To meet with a Mission Wealth financial advisor in Florida, contact us today at (305) 564-4749

00460364 08/22




View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mission-wealth-expands-to-florida-301608691.html

SOURCE Mission Wealth Management, LP

