MissionGO Joins the Matador UAS Consortium to Serve Patients and Rural Communities in Texas and Oklahoma

MissionGO

BALTIMORE, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MissionGO Unmanned Systems, a leader in uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) production and operations, joins the Matador UAS Consortium, an industry & university partnership improving rural communities through BVLOS UAS Operations. From November 14-18, the Consortium will demonstrate the Aviation Rulemaking Committee (ARC) recommendations for leveraging shielded airspace to create safe corridors that connect rural communities with major metropolitan areas.



The goal of the Consortium is to deliver direct benefits to patients and rural communities in Texas and Oklahoma using innovative and solutions to make daily life easier.

MissionGO joins as one of the key Uncrewed Aircraft System (UAS) operators and will be performing critical infrastructure inspections and demonstrations as well as running a regular clinic route for prescription and medical deliveries. Additionally, MissionGO will be leading several STEM demonstrations for local K-12 schools and higher education programs during the week to introduce students to the UAS industry.

“We hope that – by showcasing how these UAS operations should and can be done – we are creating something that can be replicated in the many rural communities throughout the United States and the rest of the world,” explains Chris Corgnati, President of MissionGO.

MissionGO is proud to also work alongside the dedicated partners of the Matador UAS Consortium including two of our sister companies, MediGO and AlarisPro. MediGO will use its award-winning healthcare logistics platform, Scoutline™, to provide real-time precision data on the clinic runs and organ transport so donation and transplantation teams can accurately monitor transportation, adjust plans to account for potential delays, make informed decisions in advance of medical procedures, and ultimately, ensure each gift’s journey is optimized for transplant. AlarisPro is providing UAS operations and reliability data to evaluate the unmanned aircraft’s performance and forecast the reliability of future BVLOS operations.

Read more about the Matador UAS Consortium and plan at: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/597643364/overcoming-healthcare-inequities-and-enhancing-rural-communities-through-uas-operations

About MissionGO

MissionGO is a leading provider of UAS solutions and services. Formed by the professionals responsible for the first successful human organ delivery used in a transplant surgery via UAS and taking the first single-rotor UAS through the Federal Aviation Administration’s UAS Type and Production Certification process, MissionGO has been trailblazing the UAS industry by innovating critical infrastructure inspections, medical and commercial cargo delivery, and UAS training and program stand-up. MissionGO is a portfolio company within JSP Ventures. Learn more at www.missiongo.io.

About JSP Ventures

JSP Ventures is a founder of visionary brands. Through long-term capital investments and strategic guidance, JSP Ventures is fueling the growth of industries including logistics and supply chain, medical and healthcare, unmanned aircraft systems, and more. Guided by a mission to better communities and improve lives, JSP Ventures has invested $20 million of personally endowed capital to create lasting, positive change. Learn more at www.jspventures.com.

Cargo delivery research and demonstrations conducted by MissionGO would not be possible without the collaboration and integrations with sister companies, MediGO, a digital healthcare supply chain company empowering the organ donation and transplantation community to more efficiently and effectively manage resources and communications to reduce inequities and save more lives, and AlarisPro, a fleet management and maintenance tracking platform that provides the pilots and crew with the information about airworthiness, aircraft readiness, pilot qualifications and maintenance data to ensure safe operations.

