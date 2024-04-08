Mississippi lawmakers might have less money to spend in FY 2025. See why

The Mississippi Joint Legislative Budget Committee on Friday approved a state budget estimate of $7,600,100 for Fiscal Year 2025, which begins in July, meaning the state could have less money than it does this year to spend.

FY 2024's general fund budget estimate came in at $7,677,800,000, which is about 0.2% higher than the one lawmakers approved of Friday, amounting to about a $77 million difference, State Economist Corey Miller told lawmakers.

Miller said some of the reason why the budget estimate will be lower than in previous years was due in part to a decrease in income and corporate tax revenues, which are currently being phased down.

“We expect that because of tax law changes, and the general volatility of this revenue source, that corporate tax revenues will be somewhat less in fiscal 24 and 25 than the level reached in 23,” Miller said.

The General Fund estimate, which was estimated to be $7,523,800,000 during a budget meeting last year, was bumped up by about $154 million for FY 2024, which ends June 30. The new estimate is $7,677,800,000, which is also a decrease of 0.2% from actual FY 2023 total general fund collections.

Miller previously told lawmakers and the Clarion Ledger that general fund revenues would continue to see a rise or stay on pace from previous years, but after 2024, those revenues will begin to wane as federal aid, which came from in the form of COVID-19 relief funds, and federal interest rates begin to decrease.

State senators Hillman Frazier, D-Jackson, (left) and Terry Burton, R-Newton, talks as Monday's Joint Legislative Budget Committee meeting comes to order. On Friday, lawmakers approved a Fiscal year 2025 general fund budget, totaling $7,600,100,000, a $77 million decrease from the finalized 2024 budget estimate.

Prior JLBC meetings have left members and Republican leadership at odds over where the budget should be set at. A proposal to reduce the original estimate to $7.523 billion, the same as the current fiscal year and a reduction of roughly $113 million, garnered opposition from Gov. Tate Reeves, who wanted a larger estimate to justify further income tax cuts in the future.

Despite the revenue estimate's marginal decline, the state only spent about $6.6 billion in appropriations, meaning the state has about $1 billion in surplus, which could in theory cushion against lowering revenues or pay for one-time expenses.

