Mississippi legislative leaders swap proposals on possible Medicaid expansion

EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
3 min read
3

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Senate leaders on Friday said for the first time that they are willing to expand Medicaid to the full level allowed under a federal law signed 14 years ago by then-President Barack Obama.

But as part of negotiations with fellow Republicans in the House, key senators also continued to insist that any Medicaid expansion plan include a work requirement for recipients. Georgia is the only state with a similar requirement, and it is suing the federal government to try to keep the mandate in place.

The House has previously voted for an expansion plan that includes a work requirement. However, the House plan also said Medicaid expansion could still happen even if the federal government blocks the work portion.

Mississippi is one of the poorest states in the U.S., and advocates say covering tens of thousands more people with Medicaid — an insurance program paid by state and federal dollars — could help them manage chronic health conditions such as asthma and diabetes.

Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said in a statement Friday that he hopes the House and Senate can reach an agreement on Medicaid during the final days of the four-month legislative session.

“When people are healthy, they are working, raising their families, and contributing to their communities," Hosemann said.

Republican-led Mississippi is among the 10 states that have not expanded Medicaid coverage, largely to people who work low-wage jobs that don’t provide private health insurance. Expansion is an option under the federal Affordable Care Act signed into law by Obama in 2010.

The issue is getting its first serious discussion in the Mississippi Capitol this year because the new House speaker, Republican Jason White, says it is one of his priorities.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has said for years that he opposes putting more people on government programs.

The House voted by a wide bipartisan margin in late February to expand Medicaid coverage to about 200,000 people who earn up to 138% of the federal poverty level, or $20,120 annually for one person. Mississippi has about 3 million residents, and its Medicaid program covered 374,823 people in March.

In late March, the Senate passed its own pared-down version that would extend eligibility to people earning up to 100% of the federal poverty level, just over $15,000 for one person. Senate Medicaid Committee Chairman Kevin Blackwell, a Republican from Southaven, said about 80,000 people would become eligible for coverage but he thought about half that number would enroll.

House Medicaid Committee Chairwoman Missy McGee, a Republican from Hattiesburg, offered a compromise Tuesday. It would allow Mississippi to receive the full amount of federal money possible for Medicaid expansion. People earning up to 100% of the federal poverty level would be covered by Medicaid, while those earning between 100% and 138% of the federal poverty level would receive subsidies to buy insurance through a federal health insurance exchange.

The Senate proposal Friday was similar, although it was not immediately clear whether House leaders would accept the Senate's stronger stance on a work requirement. The Senate proposal says if the federal government rejects a work requirement, the Mississippi attorney general must challenge that rejection. It also says expansion would not happen without the work requirement.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • American Airlines to adjust routes amid Boeing 787 delivery delays

    "We're making these adjustments now to ensure we're able to re-accommodate customers on affected flights," the company said. The move comes a day after peer Southwest Airlines said that it will shut operations at some airports as a result of the 787 delivery issues. Reuters reported earlier this month that the output of Boeing's 737 MAX had fallen sharply on increased production checks by U.S. regulators.

  • Millennium Slams Jane Street ‘Gamesmanship’ in Secrets Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Millennium Management accused Jane Street Group of playing games by not fully disclosing the proprietary trading strategy it claims was stolen by two former traders who joined Izzy Englander’s hedge fund group.Most Read from BloombergPlunging Home Prices, Fleeing Companies: Austin’s Glow Is FadingJavier Milei Fuels Wild Rally That Makes Peso No. 1 in WorldFed’s Preferred Core Inflation Gauge Rose at Brisk Pace in MarchHuawei’s New Phone Runs Latest Version of Made-in-China ChipBil

  • X tells Brazil court 'operational faults' allowed blocked users to remain active

    Lawyers representing X in Brazil told the Supreme Court on Friday that "operational faults" have allowed users who were ordered blocked to stay active on the social media platform. Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes last week had asked the social media giant to explain why it allegedly did not fully comply with earlier rulings ordering the company, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, to block certain accounts. A report by Brazil's federal police seen by Reuters last week showed accounts on X that top courts had ordered blocked were still active on the platform by early April, being able to gain new followers and to live-stream videos.

  • TikTok general counsel to move to new role focused on fighting US sale

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Erich Andersen, general counsel for TikTok and Chinese parent company ByteDance, will step down from that role in June to focus on fighting efforts to force a sale of the video app in the U.S., the company said on Friday. Andersen will remain at the company and become its special counsel to lead TikTok's effort to overturn legislation signed into law by President Joe Biden on Wednesday that gives ByteDance 270 days to divest short-video app TikTok in the United States or face a ban.

  • Hedge Funds Cut Back on ‘Super Peso’ Bets in Flash Crash Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Leveraged funds trimmed bets on the Mexican peso in a week that saw the currency briefly collapse amid rising geopolitical tensions.Most Read from BloombergPlunging Home Prices, Fleeing Companies: Austin’s Glow Is FadingJavier Milei Fuels Wild Rally That Makes Peso No. 1 in WorldFed’s Preferred Core Inflation Gauge Rose at Brisk Pace in MarchHuawei’s New Phone Runs Latest Version of Made-in-China ChipBillionaire Stephen Ross Believes in South Florida—and Is Spending Big to Transfo

  • S&P 500 Q1 earnings estimated growth improves; stocks up for week

    U.S. first-quarter estimated earnings growth is looking stronger at nearly the halfway mark of the reporting period, with corporate results giving a boost to stocks this week after recent weakness. S&P 500 year-over-year earnings growth for the first quarter of 2024 is now seen at 5.6%, according to LSEG data on Friday. The latest estimate is based on results from 229 of the S&P 500 companies and forecasts for the rest, with about 78% of reports beating analysts' earnings expectations.

  • Rooting for Trump to fail has made his stock shorters millions

    Rooting for Donald Trump to fail has rarely been this profitable. Just ask a hardy band of mostly amateur Wall Street investors who have collectively made tens of millions of dollars over the past month by betting that the stock price of his social media business — Truth Social — will keep dropping despite massive buying by Trump loyalists and wild swings that often mirror the candidate’s latest polls, court trials and outbursts on Truth Social itself.

  • Lofty US stocks leave investors punishing earnings disappointments

    Richly valued U.S. stocks are leaving investors with little tolerance for disappointment, raising the stakes ahead of a week in which two more technology and growth giants are set to report. Strong reports from Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet on Thursday helped propel the S&P 500 to its biggest weekly gain since early November following its first 5% pullback of the year. The S&P 500 is up about 7% in 2024 and some 24% since late October.

  • Paramount Board Weighs Removing CEO Amid Sale Talks, WSJ says

    (Bloomberg) -- Paramount Global’s board is considering removing Chief Executive Officer Bob Bakish and putting the film and TV company under a committee of top executives while it evaluates a possible sale, according to a person familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergPlunging Home Prices, Fleeing Companies: Austin’s Glow Is FadingJavier Milei Fuels Wild Rally That Makes Peso No. 1 in WorldFed’s Preferred Core Inflation Gauge Rose at Brisk Pace in MarchHuawei’s New Phone Runs Latest Ver

  • Surging auto insurance rates squeeze drivers, fuel inflation

    Relentlessly rising auto insurance rates are squeezing car owners and stoking inflation. Auto insurance rates rose 2.6% in March and are up 22% from a year ago. Premium costs have been marching steadily higher since 2022, even as inflation at the consumer level steadily cooled from its 9.1% peak in the middle of that year.