Missouri Health and Wellness Company Launches Promotional Campaign for its Topical Magnesium Product Line

Human Body needs Magnesium to Stay Healthy

Health and Wisdom’s affordable topical magnesium product line, which contains all-natural minerals and ingredients, includes 1) Magnesium Oil USP: Purified, full-strength magnesium chloride used to help build up cellular magnesium levels throughout the body. 2) Magnesium Oil USP with Aloe Vera: All the same benefits of Magnesium Oil USP and includes aloe vera to help soothe the skin and retain moisture. 3) Magnesium Gel: Less concentrated, Magnesium Gel provides the benefits of purified magnesium chloride formulated with seaweed extract for people with more sensitive skin. 4) Magnesium Gel with Aloe Vera: The same sensitive skin formula as the Magnesium Gel and also contains aloe vera. 5) Magnesium Bath Crystals: Highly concentrated magnesium chloride in a solid form that you can add to bath water or foot soaks to help your body absorb the elemental magnesium it needs to function at its optimal level.

Magnesium is the fourth most abundant mineral in the body, which needs magnesium to stay healthy. This explains why, for centuries, people have soaked in magnesium-rich waters to relax, ease sore muscles, reduce pain, strengthen the immune system, and improve their overall well-being.

PALM BEACH, FL, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnesium is an essential mineral for better living.

You might be surprised to learn that magnesium is the fourth most abundant mineral in the body, which needs magnesium to stay healthy. This explains why, for centuries, people have soaked in magnesium-rich waters to relax, ease sore muscles, reduce pain, strengthen the immune system, and improve their overall well-being.

Now, a Missouri company is launching a promotional campaign to highlight the benefits of its all-natural topical magnesium product line.

“Everyone needs magnesium, and the best way to get magnesium into the body is not with a pill, but with the topical application of quality magnesium oils, gels, and bath crystals,” said Laura Collinwood, president of Health and Wisdom, which sources its raw magnesium chloride oil in the United States.

“We want people to know about the benefits of topical magnesium,” Collinwood said. “People don’t realize the human body needs magnesium for more than 300 enzyme reactions. They don’t know that 50 percent of Americans could be magnesium deficient .”

Health and Wisdom’s affordable topical magnesium product line, which contain all-natural minerals and ingredients, include:

Magnesium Oil USP: Purified, full-strength magnesium chloride used to help build up cellular magnesium levels throughout the body. It can relieve sore muscles and joints, calm nerves, and help people to relax.

Magnesium Oil USP with Aloe Vera: All the same benefits of Magnesium Oil USP but with aloe vera to help soothe the skin and retain moisture.

Magnesium Gel: Less concentrated, Magnesium Gel provides the benefits of purified magnesium chloride formulated with seaweed extract for people with more sensitive skin.

Magnesium Gel with Aloe Vera: The same sensitive skin formula as the Magnesium Gel but it also contains aloe vera.

Magnesium Bath Crystals: Highly concentrated magnesium chloride in a solid form that you can add to bath water or foot soaks to help your body absorb the elemental magnesium it needs to function at its optimal level.

Collinwood said Health and Wisdom is excited to announce that it will be launching additional body care products containing pure Magnesium in the coming months.

Collinwood said Health and Wisdom’s products stand apart from its competitors because their products contain USP grade, pure, concentrated Magnesium.

Health and Wisdom is a unique and innovative company whose specialization in magnesium products and herbal formulas has transformed the lives of many people. Being the first to provide transdermal Magnesium to the public since 2000, Health and Wisdom has gained a reputation for excellent service and commitment to customer satisfaction worldwide.

“We have outstanding products that help to improve a variety of health concerns,” Collinwood said. “Our topical magnesium products provide essential magnesium that people need.’

For more information or to purchase, visit health-and-wisdom.com.

