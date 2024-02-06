Advertisement
Missouri Job Center and Springfield Cardinals hosting multi-industry hiring event Thursday

Tony Madden, Springfield News-Leader
·2 min read

The Missouri Job Center and the Springfield Cardinals are planning a massive hiring event for job seekers in the Springfield area, according to a press release.

From 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, more than 60 employers will meet with prospective employees at the Cardinals Training Facility on East Trafficway Street for the “Hit It Out of the Park” hiring event.

“This is one of the largest multi-industry hiring events we’ve ever hosted, thanks to our partnership with the Springfield Cardinals,” said Ericka Schmeeckle, interim director of workforce development for the city of Springfield, in the release. “This event features employers from both the public and private sector in more than a dozen different industries.”

According to the release, job seekers should bring copies of their resume. They should also be prepared for potential on-site interviews. If individuals need help with interview-appropriate clothing or preparing for the event, the Missouri Job Center on East Sunshine Street has a free Career Closet. The resource is available to anyone searching for employment.

From healthcare and hospitality to education and transportation, a wide array of industries will be represented at Thursday’s hiring event. Participating employers include but are not limited to:

  • American StaffCorp

  • Arvest Bank

  • Atrium Hospitality

  • Big Cedar Lodge

  • Brokate Janitorial

  • Burrell Behavioral Health

  • Cintas

  • Citizen’s Memorial Healthcare

  • City of Branson

  • City of Springfield

  • CKC Data Solutions

  • Community Blood Center of the Ozarks

  • CoxHealth

  • Dallas County R-1 Schools

  • Davis Electric

  • Department of Social Services — Children’s & Family Services Divisons

  • Delaware North

  • DreamTeam Marketing

  • Drury Go

  • Edmonds Dental Prosthetics

  • Empower: Abilities

  • Evangel University

  • Express Employment Professionals

  • Federal Medical Center for Prisoners

  • Foster Adopt Connect

  • Gold Mountain Communications

  • Great Southern Bank

  • Healthline In-Home and CDS

  • Holloway America

  • Jack Henry

  • Jordan Valley Community Health Center

  • Manpower

  • Marriott Vacations

  • Mediacom

  • MERS/Missouri Goodwill Industries

  • Missouri Army National Guard

  • Missouri Department of Transportation

  • Myers/Buckhorn

  • O’Reilly Auto Parts

  • O’Reilly Hospitality Management

  • Ozark Regional YMCA

  • Penmac Staffing Services

  • People Ready

  • Pet Supplies Plus

  • Phoenix Home Care & Hospice

  • Pilot Flying J

  • Prime Trucking

  • QPS Employment Group

  • Russell Cellular

  • Second Street Associates

  • Sherwin-Williams

  • SGC Foodservice

  • Springfield-Greene County Library

  • SPX Cooling Technologies

  • Staffing Plus

  • The Arc of the Ozarks

  • The Kitchen

  • TitleMax

  • T-Mobile

  • United States Army

  • Vital Farms

  • WellSpring School of Allied Health

About the Missouri Job Center

The Missouri Job Center in Springfield is part of a statewide network of job centers overseen by the Missouri Office of Workforce Development. They strive to enhance Missouri’s economy by helping job seekers find gainful employment and providing businesses with a skilled, trained workforce. The Springfield job center is located at 2900 E. Sunshine St.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Missouri Job Center and Springfield Cardinals hosting hiring event

