Missouri Job Center and Springfield Cardinals hosting multi-industry hiring event Thursday

The Missouri Job Center and the Springfield Cardinals are planning a massive hiring event for job seekers in the Springfield area, according to a press release.

From 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, more than 60 employers will meet with prospective employees at the Cardinals Training Facility on East Trafficway Street for the “Hit It Out of the Park” hiring event.

“This is one of the largest multi-industry hiring events we’ve ever hosted, thanks to our partnership with the Springfield Cardinals,” said Ericka Schmeeckle, interim director of workforce development for the city of Springfield, in the release. “This event features employers from both the public and private sector in more than a dozen different industries.”

According to the release, job seekers should bring copies of their resume. They should also be prepared for potential on-site interviews. If individuals need help with interview-appropriate clothing or preparing for the event, the Missouri Job Center on East Sunshine Street has a free Career Closet. The resource is available to anyone searching for employment.

From healthcare and hospitality to education and transportation, a wide array of industries will be represented at Thursday’s hiring event. Participating employers include but are not limited to:

American StaffCorp

Arvest Bank

Atrium Hospitality

Big Cedar Lodge

Brokate Janitorial

Burrell Behavioral Health

Cintas

Citizen’s Memorial Healthcare

City of Branson

City of Springfield

CKC Data Solutions

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks

CoxHealth

Dallas County R-1 Schools

Davis Electric

Department of Social Services — Children’s & Family Services Divisons

Delaware North

DreamTeam Marketing

Drury Go

Edmonds Dental Prosthetics

Empower: Abilities

Evangel University

Express Employment Professionals

Federal Medical Center for Prisoners

Foster Adopt Connect

Gold Mountain Communications

Great Southern Bank

Healthline In-Home and CDS

Holloway America

Jack Henry

Jordan Valley Community Health Center

Manpower

Marriott Vacations

Mediacom

MERS/Missouri Goodwill Industries

Missouri Army National Guard

Missouri Department of Transportation

Myers/Buckhorn

O’Reilly Auto Parts

O’Reilly Hospitality Management

Ozark Regional YMCA

Penmac Staffing Services

People Ready

Pet Supplies Plus

Phoenix Home Care & Hospice

Pilot Flying J

Prime Trucking

QPS Employment Group

Russell Cellular

Second Street Associates

Sherwin-Williams

SGC Foodservice

Springfield-Greene County Library

SPX Cooling Technologies

Staffing Plus

The Arc of the Ozarks

The Kitchen

TitleMax

T-Mobile

United States Army

Vital Farms

WellSpring School of Allied Health

About the Missouri Job Center

The Missouri Job Center in Springfield is part of a statewide network of job centers overseen by the Missouri Office of Workforce Development. They strive to enhance Missouri’s economy by helping job seekers find gainful employment and providing businesses with a skilled, trained workforce. The Springfield job center is located at 2900 E. Sunshine St.

