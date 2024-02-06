Missouri Job Center and Springfield Cardinals hosting multi-industry hiring event Thursday
The Missouri Job Center and the Springfield Cardinals are planning a massive hiring event for job seekers in the Springfield area, according to a press release.
From 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, more than 60 employers will meet with prospective employees at the Cardinals Training Facility on East Trafficway Street for the “Hit It Out of the Park” hiring event.
“This is one of the largest multi-industry hiring events we’ve ever hosted, thanks to our partnership with the Springfield Cardinals,” said Ericka Schmeeckle, interim director of workforce development for the city of Springfield, in the release. “This event features employers from both the public and private sector in more than a dozen different industries.”
According to the release, job seekers should bring copies of their resume. They should also be prepared for potential on-site interviews. If individuals need help with interview-appropriate clothing or preparing for the event, the Missouri Job Center on East Sunshine Street has a free Career Closet. The resource is available to anyone searching for employment.
From healthcare and hospitality to education and transportation, a wide array of industries will be represented at Thursday’s hiring event. Participating employers include but are not limited to:
American StaffCorp
Arvest Bank
Atrium Hospitality
Big Cedar Lodge
Brokate Janitorial
Burrell Behavioral Health
Cintas
Citizen’s Memorial Healthcare
City of Branson
City of Springfield
CKC Data Solutions
Community Blood Center of the Ozarks
CoxHealth
Dallas County R-1 Schools
Davis Electric
Department of Social Services — Children’s & Family Services Divisons
Delaware North
DreamTeam Marketing
Drury Go
Edmonds Dental Prosthetics
Empower: Abilities
Evangel University
Express Employment Professionals
Federal Medical Center for Prisoners
Foster Adopt Connect
Gold Mountain Communications
Great Southern Bank
Healthline In-Home and CDS
Holloway America
Jack Henry
Jordan Valley Community Health Center
Manpower
Marriott Vacations
Mediacom
MERS/Missouri Goodwill Industries
Missouri Army National Guard
Missouri Department of Transportation
Myers/Buckhorn
O’Reilly Auto Parts
O’Reilly Hospitality Management
Ozark Regional YMCA
Penmac Staffing Services
People Ready
Pet Supplies Plus
Phoenix Home Care & Hospice
Pilot Flying J
Prime Trucking
QPS Employment Group
Russell Cellular
Second Street Associates
Sherwin-Williams
SGC Foodservice
Springfield-Greene County Library
SPX Cooling Technologies
Staffing Plus
The Arc of the Ozarks
The Kitchen
TitleMax
T-Mobile
United States Army
Vital Farms
WellSpring School of Allied Health
About the Missouri Job Center
The Missouri Job Center in Springfield is part of a statewide network of job centers overseen by the Missouri Office of Workforce Development. They strive to enhance Missouri’s economy by helping job seekers find gainful employment and providing businesses with a skilled, trained workforce. The Springfield job center is located at 2900 E. Sunshine St.
