JEFFERSON CITY, Mo — In January, Governor Mike Parson submitted a budget request of nearly $5.3 billion to lawmakers. Since then, the House budget chair, along with some Republicans, has cut $2 billion from the proposal.

However, inclusion in the spending plan is a facelift for Interstate 44. Democrats express frustration with the overall process.

State Rep. Peter Merideth voiced concerns, stating, “This is not how it should be done. I will say that our biggest disappointment on this side is the lack of vetting.” The constitutional duty requires hours of debate.

State Rep. John Black highlights the budget’s allocation of $125 million to support nursing homes, ensuring they can continue providing essential services. House budget chairman Rep. Cody Smith, who is also running for Missouri’s next treasurer, attributes these cuts to a decline in Medicaid enrollment.

He explains, “The governor recommended a plan that would use that surplus to support ongoing expenses in a way that I worry is not ultimately sustainable; once that surplus revenue is expended, we would ultimately fall into a budget shortfall.”

The budget retains provisions for a 3.2 percent pay increase for state workers, raising teacher salaries to $40,000, and fully funding the education formula. Additionally, $727 million is allocated to rebuild sections of Interstate 44.

State Rep. Bill Owen emphasizes the importance of addressing deferred maintenance on highways and secondary roads to meet the transportation needs of a 21st-century economy in Missouri.

Democratic representatives express dissatisfaction with the process.

State Rep. Kevin Williams remarks, “Overall, the process felt like hurry up and wait, and then, when we finally got the product, it was nearly two billion sizes too small.”

State Rep. Crystal Quade criticizes the lack of transparency, stating, “We are spending $50 billion, and there are about five people in this place that know where that money is going because the chairman made sure that folks were not a part of this process.”

The spending plan now awaits consideration by the Senate. State Sen. Caleb Rowden acknowledges the tight timeline for review and decision-making.

Furthermore, the House reduced funding to colleges and universities to two percent, contrary to the governor’s request for three percent. The Senate is contemplating restoring this funding.

