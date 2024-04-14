Missouri lawmakers discuss eliminating corporate income tax

MISSOURI — A plan to eliminate the corporate income tax in Missouri continues to be discussed with lawmakers.

It’s legislation that didn’t get passed in the Senate last year.

This year, the House has already passed the bill – with the help of Representative Ben Baker’s special committee on tax reform.

It’s currently sitting in the Senate – once again – with a push to pass it and send it to Governor Mike Parson’s desk before the end of the session.

Baker says if revenues are at a certain level, there are several different triggers to the different parts of the bill.

The end result would include a “phase out” of the corporate income tax over the course of the next four years – in what lawmakers call a “responsible way”.

“And so, that’s something that – you talk to businesses – if you eliminate that tax, what are you going to do with that money? And most of the businesses I talk to say ‘we’ll reinvest that money either in more employees, more jobs, more equipment, there’s many places – or childcare. You know, we’ve talked about the problem with childcare and workforce,” said Rep. Ben Baker, (R) Neosho.

Representative Baker says many states have already eliminated their corporate income tax.

He says if Missouri goes that route – it would be a positive way to recruit more businesses to the Show-Me-State.

