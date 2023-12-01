Missouri regulators order Denali to stop land application in Missouri, drain lagoons

Dec. 1—Citing "significant public interest" over land application practices and waste storage lagoons, state Rep. Dirk Deaton, R-Noel, announced late Thursday that the Missouri Department of Natural Resources has directed Denali Water Solutions to cease operations in Missouri.

According to Deaton, on Nov. 29, the DNR notified Denali via letter that it was withdrawing its "enforcement discretion" issued to the Arkansas company in a June 30, 2023, letter, following what Deaton said was an "abrupt change in fertilizer licensing by the Missouri Fertilizer Control Board."

On Oct. 3, state officials investigated complaints about overapplication of Denali waste on property in McDonald County, Deaton noted, and that during the investigation, DNR "staff observed that the operators for Denali ... were not operating pursuant to the operational controls listed in the June 30, 2023, letter."

This October incident followed two prior violations of the Missouri Clean Water Law, one on Aug. 11, and the other on March. 2. As part of a DNR order, Denali was ordered to pay a penalty of $30,000.

Deaton said in a statement: "As a result, DNR has withdrawn enforcement discretion and directed Denali to cease land application in the State of Missouri until or unless there is a permit exemption, or a permit has been obtained. DNR further directed Denali to 'pump and haul the current contents of all storage basins containing process wastewater to a permitted wastewater treatment facility.'"

DNR also informed Denali that from Nov. 29 forward, "any unpermitted land application of process wastewater will be cited as intentional violations of the Missouri Clean Water Law."

Residents in Newton and McDonald counties are angry about the odor and have fears about the risks stemming from a waste product applied to land around their homes. Hundreds have gathered in meetings to discuss their concerns and what they can do about them.

They also have filed a lawsuit to stop the practice.

Vallerie Steele, of Fairview, is a member of a local residents group called SLUDGE, or Stop Land Use Damaging our Ground and Environment. She said Denali has built two wastewater basins and is applying the product of those basins as fertilizer, causing terrible odors, affecting land values and lifestyles, and perhaps damaging the environment.

"Everybody is affected because its draining into our waterways," she previously told the Globe.

"They've had spills and there are a handful of lawsuits against Denali because of the runoff in Indian Creek," Steele said. "It's a nuisance if nothing else because of the stench. It is thick because of fats and oils in it. It's more than a smell. It's horrendous. Even the people land applying are affected whether they want to admit it or not."

Denali officials deny they are causing any harm. They say they are helping farmers because the waste they apply to fields is offered as free fertilizer.

Denali identifies itself as "a specialty waste and environmental services company" and said that it repurposes and recycles multiple organic waste streams in the lower 48 states and Puerto Rico "in an effort to reduce society's dependence and reliance on landfills, reduce carbon and methane impacts on the environment, reduce water consumption, provide American farmers an alternative to expensive chemical fertilizers and help stabilize food costs to consumers. Our focus is to assure highly valuable organic residuals and nutrients are not thrown away, but beneficially recycled or repurposed for use as either fuels, feeds or fertilizers. We live by the old adage, 'Waste not, want not.'"

The company also previously told the Globe it strives to protect the environment, meet or exceed compliance in every state and provide the best value to its customers.

"Across Denali's operations, we work at every step to minimize odor," Denali spokesperson Samuel Liebl said in an email response to questions. "In Missouri specifically, we are investing in solutions for odor reduction at our storage basins."

The company is expected to issue a statement today.