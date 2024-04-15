Missouri State proposes higher tuition, fees to cover growing costs, staff pay raise

If new tuition rates are approved this week, the cost of going to Missouri State will increase an average of $400, or 4%, for most students next year.

A proposal calls for the university to set tuition at $290 a credit hour, an $11 increase, for undergraduate students who are from Missouri, which is the largest population enrolled.

The student service fee, set at $606 for students enrolled in at least seven credits a semester, is scheduled to go up to $691, an increase of $85 for the 2024-25 year.

MSU President Clif Smart said the increase is in line with what many other four-year institutions have proposed for the coming year.

"We're right where every other university is, doing the same thing," he said. "We've surveyed the competition and they're all in the 3% to 5% range."

He said 60% of the university's operating revenue comes from tuition and fees and the increase is needed to keep up with rising costs and offer employees a pay raise.

"We can't do compensation increases and we can't pay our pension increased payments and the increase in electric bills and all that if we are not keeping up with inflation," Smart said.

The MSU Board of Governors will consider the tuition and fee increases during a special meeting Wednesday.

MSU, like other public universities in Missouri, is limited in how much it can raise tuition for in-state undergraduates. There is an annual cap based on the increase in the consumer price index, or CPI, from the previous year.

Under the proposal, tuition will also go up for other groups, including:

Undergraduate students not from Missouri − $621 per credit hour, an increase of $24;

Graduate students from Missouri − $379 per credit hour, an increase of $31;

Graduate students not from Missouri − $756 per credit hour, an increase of $62;

For students living on campus, the combined room and board increase is 3% or less. Parking permits will also go up slightly.

Smart said part of the annual student service fee increase, which covers on-campus student health and wellness center access, will fix the long stagnant Student Computer Usage Fund. "That hadn't gone up in a decade and, as a result, we're deficit spending."

A slate of program and other enrollment fees related to specific areas of study, such as business or agriculture, will also go to the board this week. There will also be annual fees assessed for students engaged in doctoral work through the McQueary College of Health and Human Sciences.

"We look at our college fees every four to six years and so we're trying to catch up," Smart said.

Missouri State University President Clif Smart delivers his final State of the University Address as MSU president on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023.

Smart, who will retire July 1, recently met with incoming president Richard "Biff" Williams to go over the revenue and spending changes planned for next year.

He said while the recommended changes came out of his leadership team, there has been good communication with the university's next leader.

"He has encouraged us to catch up on everything, get it to the right level. If we've been funding anything with one-time money, let's build it into the budget," Smart said. "Let's much sure our fees are both competitive and generating the revenue to fund the programs."

Smart added: "I want to leave him a really solid, balanced budget."

Due to FAFSA delays, fall enrollment is uncertain

Asked how much the proposed tuition and fee increases will generate, Smart said that money — assuming flat enrollment and a 3% increase in state funding — will generate a $9 million more for the 2024-25 year.

Smart said the additional revenue will help but not leave much left over. "Our 3% compensation increase plus funding faculty promotions and the additional pension cost, that eats up $7.5 million."

Smart acknowledged that "assuming flat enrollment" at this point is a little bit of a leap of faith. He said it is based on past trends and projections but the final numbers are still uncertain given the "FAFSA mess."

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid determines eligibility for federal grants and loans and universities use it as part of awarding financial aid and scholarships.

Delays and technical errors related to the rollout of the new FAFSA form this year prompted MSU and hundreds of other universities to push back the deadline for submitting the critical form. That, in turn, postponed financial aid award letters and students' willingness to register and enroll.

"We're beginning today sending out financial aid letters that should have gone out the first week of February but hadn't," Smart said Monday.

Smart said the FAFSA delay has cast a long shadow over the admissions process for the fall. "Every category is down. Our registrations are down, (housing) deposits are down," he said.

He noted more than a third of MSU students typically receive federal aid, through the need-based Pell Grant and Access Missouri programs. A more accurate projection of fall enrollment is expected to come into focus in the next month.

"Particularly for new students, they're really worried 'Can we afford this?' and they are waiting to see what the financial aid letters look like," Smart said.

"I think it will pick up this month and we ought to know by the May meeting, when we present the draft budget to the board. But, we're all a little nervous about this right now."

