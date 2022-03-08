MissQuito Announces Julie Fogg as Business Development Manager, Continues to Empower Women in Pest Control

MissQuito

ATLANTA, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MissQuito, a women-led and operated mosquito control company, today announces Julie Fogg as business development manager to help drive the growth and expansion of MissQuito.



As a veteran in the pest control industry, Fogg brings the experience to find innovative and flexible ways to provide mosquito control to both residential and commercial customers.

“I am ecstatic for Julie to join our team,” said Natasha Oldham, general manager. “She is a strong addition to our team and aligns with our commitment to empower our team members to achieve their professional and personal goals.”

Fogg has over 35 years of pest control experience. In 2021 she retired from Verseris, but came out of retirement for this opportunity. “I am very excited about empowering women in this industry,” said Fogg. “I have seen this industry change a lot since the 1980s and MissQuito offers a different and invigorating challenge to advance and improve the industry.”

As a fully women-led company, MissQuito offers women opportunities to grow and be entrepreneurs in the pest control industry. Pest control was rated as one of the Best Jobs according to U.S. News & World Report. The report considers categories like growth potential, work-life balance, and salary. Only 4.7% of pest control workers are female.

“We’re building something new,” said Oldham. “As a community-focused women-led business, not only are we creating a flexible, stress-free pest control experience, but also we will also empower women to grow in the pest control industry.”

MissQuito launched in 2021 and services Cobb, Paulding, North Fulton counties, and the surrounding areas. For more information, please visit us at missquito.com.

Media Contact Kathleen Liles at 404-997-9814



