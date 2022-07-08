U.S. markets open in 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,878.75
    -26.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,266.00
    -101.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,997.00
    -141.50 (-1.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,759.90
    -10.30 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.14
    -0.59 (-0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,734.00
    -5.70 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    19.04
    -0.15 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0139
    -0.0028 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0690
    +0.0610 (+2.03%)
     

  • Vix

    26.31
    -0.42 (-1.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1978
    -0.0045 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4420
    +0.4330 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,316.16
    +887.41 (+4.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    461.45
    +17.13 (+3.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.99
    -40.09 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,517.19
    +26.66 (+0.10%)
     

Mist Sprayer Pumps Market to reach US$ 2,346.9 Mn by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

·7 min read

Easy and premium packaging that offer convenience and boosted performance in the cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries drives sales of mist sprayer pumps. Uniform dispensation and regulated number of sprays surges demand for mist sprayer pumps.

NEWARK, Del., July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Packaging industry in the last couple of decades has reflected substantial growth, which is attributed to its inclination towards adoption of advance technology. Major companies invested in technological up-gradation witnessed high-value returns and are able to deliver efficient, effective, faster and safer throughput in the production line. Introduction of mist sprayer pump is one such example.

FMI_Logo
FMI_Logo

The mist sprayer pumps market is likely to reach a CAGR of 4.8% in the global market, during the forecast period and showcases a revenue valued at US$ 1,468.5 Mn in 2022, and is anticipated to cross US$ 2,346.9 Mn by 2032.

Packaging manufacturers with the use of mist sprayer pump can now develop a smaller and convenient package for various industries according to their need. Product sample such as perfume can now be conveniently packed in small pen bottles with an air tight mist sprayer.  Mist sprayer pump unlike rubber pump dispenser uses a positive displacement pump that acts directly on the liquid.

These mist sprayer pumps are available in the market in different shapes, sizes and materials. The design of mist sprayer pumps make it ideal for packaging manufacturer as they can be attached to almost any type of bottle and deliver a leak proof solution to any type of packaging.

Get Sample PDF Brochure@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3122

Mist Sprayer Pumps - Market Dynamics

One of the significant factor towards the growth of global mist sprayer pumps market is the growing preference from cosmetic and personal care industry. Mist sprayer pumps in cosmetic products such as facial tonner, makeup remover and hair spray are gaining traction and is projected to drive the demand for mist spryer pumps market over the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing trend towards easy and premium packaging that offer boosted performance and are convenient to use in cosmetic and pharmaceutical industry is further expected to fuel the demand for mist sprayer pumps market by 2024 end.

Though, the demand for mist sprayer pumps is poised to grow - high initial cost of the product is likely to restrain the growth. Lack of product awareness among the rural consumers are other critical factors which is restraining the market to unleash its fullest potential.

Mist sprayer pumps Market - Regional Outlook

Geographically, global mist sprayer pumps market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The global mist sprayer pumps market is expected to witness a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2016-2024 in APAC region, subjected to region's industrial characteristic.

North America and Western Europe, the two established markets for mist sprayer pumps market dominates the global market, though poised to reflect moderate growth over the next few years. Following the technology trend in American and European production lines, the Asian companies engaged in manufacturing activities are also investing in such equipment, thus growth in Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to remain relatively higher when comparing against other regions.

Additionally, government level initiative to boost manufacturing in Asian countries is also anticipated to contribute significantly to the overall demand for mist sprayer pumps in the region.

Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-3122

Mist sprayer pumps Market - Key Players

Some of the major players identified across the globe in the mist sprayer pumps market are –

  • Bans Group of Companies,

  • Easter Cosmetic Packaging,

  • Aptar Group, Inc.,

  • Visann Spraytech,

  • Rieke Corporation,

  • Vitrag Corporation,

  • Aroma Ind.,

  • Frapak Packaging,

  • TriMas Corporation,

  • Kubota Corporation,

  • AGCO Corporation,

  • Bucher Industries AG,

  • Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.,

  • Yamaha Motor Corp.,

  • STIHL, EXEL Industries,

  • AG Spray Equipment, Inc.,

  • John Rhodes AS Ltd.,

  • H.D. Hudson Manufacturing Company,

  • AptarGroup,

  • Silgan Holdings,

  • Albea S.A,

  • Zhejiang JM Industry,

Mist Sprayer Pumps - Market Segmentation

The global mist sprayer pumps market is segmented on the basis of bottle type, material type and end use industry.

On the basis of type, mist sprayer pumps market can be segmented into

  • Diaphragm Pumps

  • Centrifugal Pumps

On the basis of Application, mist sprayer pumps can be segmented into

  • Cosmetics

  • Agriculture

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Food & Beverages

  • Industrial

  • Cleaning & Disinfecting

  • Personal Care

On the basis of Sales Channel the global mist sprayer pumps market can be segmented into

  • Online

  • Retail

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-3122

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

  3.2. Scenario Forecast

      3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

      3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

      3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

  3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

  3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

  3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

      3.5.1. Supply Side Participants and their Roles

          3.5.1.1. Producers

          3.5.1.2. Mid-Level Participants (Traders/ Agents/ Brokers)

          3.5.1.3. Wholesalers and Distributors

      3.5.2. Value Added and Value Created at Node in the Supply Chain

      3.5.3. List of Raw Material Suppliers

      3.5.4. List of Existing and Potential Buyer's

  3.6. Investment Feasibility Matrix

  3.7. Value Chain Analysis

      3.7.1. Profit Margin Analysis

      3.7.2. Wholesalers and Distributors

      3.7.3. Retailers

  3.8. PESTLE and Porter's Analysis

  3.9. Regulatory Landscape

      3.9.1. By Key Regions

      3.9.2. By Key Countries

  3.10. Regional Parent Market Outlook

  3.11. Production and Consumption Statistics

  3.12. Import and Export Statistics

4. Global Mist Sprayer Pumps Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

  4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Units) Analysis, 2017-2021

  4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Units) Projections, 2022-2032

      4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

      4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

TOC continued..!

Purchase the Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/3122

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights

The packaging division at Future Market Insights provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging materials, packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analysed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports:

Pump & Dispenser Market Trends: is stipulated to grow on the linear grounds between 2022 and 2030, reaching US$ 12.4 Bn by the year 2030 at a CAGR of 4.3%. - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Spray Covers Market Growth: size is expected to reach US$ 2.5 Billion in 2022 and US$ 6.8 Billion in 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Spray Caps Market Trends: is currently valued at US$ 383 Mn and is likely to reach US$ 579 Mn by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Toy Packaging Market Analysis: are projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period (2022-2032) - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Plastic Sterilization Trays Market Outlook: is currently valued at US$ 14.86 Bn in 2022 and is likely to reach US$ 31.20 Bn by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

About Future Market Insights (FMI) 

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:
Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com 
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com  
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/mist-sprayer-pumps-market   
LinkedInTwitterBlogs

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mist-sprayer-pumps-market-to-reach-us-2-346-9-mn-by-2032--comprehensive-research-report-by-future-market-insights-inc-301582953.html

SOURCE Future Market Insights

Recommended Stories

  • Retirement account balances hit a record high last year. Here’s how much the average 401(k) investor has saved at every age

    A soaring market helped retirement account balances reach new heights in 2021. That might not be the case this year.

  • June jobs report: US economy adds 372,000 jobs, unemployment rate steady at 3.6%

    The Labor Department released its latest monthly jobs report at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday. Here were the main metrics from the print, compared to consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

  • Elon Musk’s Twitter deal reportedly in ‘serious jeopardy’

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs looks at Twitter shares after reports indicating that Tesla CEO Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter may now be in jeopardy and negotiations have paused.

  • George Noble Blasts Jim Cramer "That is all bullsh*t" - Why He's Avoiding Energy Stocks

    George Noble, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Noble Capital Advisors, is a must-follow on Twitter. Aside from sharing his views and opinions, the star stock-picker is unafraid when it comes to controversy and confrontation. A recent example is a tweet he shared on June 21 2022, where he laid into investment celebrity Jim Cramer. In his tweet, Noble cites the Belkin Report and shares an excerpt referencing the bullish consensus on energy stocks stating, "In our humble opinion, th

  • ‘The biggest Ponzi scheme in history’: This CEO warns that the Fed’s strategy has created a giant bubble in housing. Here’s what he likes for protection

    Should we still trust the Fed? This bigwig has serious concerns.

  • ‘You are asking for so much trouble': Suze Orman says don't do these 5 things if you want to pay off debt

    The finance icon doesn't mince words when it comes to debt.

  • Fed hawks signal downshift in U.S. rate hikes after July

    (Reuters) -Two of the Federal Reserve's most vocal hawks on Thursday said they would support another 75 basis-point interest rate increase later this month but a downshift to a slower pace afterward, even as both downplayed the risk of higher borrowing costs pushing the U.S into recession. "I am definitely in support a doing another 75 basis-point hike in July," Fed Governor Christopher Waller said during a discussion with the National Association for Business Economics. "Probably 50 in September," Waller added, "and then after that we can debate whether to go back down to 25s or if inflation just doesn't seem to be going down, we have to do more."

  • Wall Street's biggest bull finally turns more bearish on stocks: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Friday, July 8, 2022.

  • Musk and Tesla May Have a New Futuristic Vehicle

    It is always difficult to know with Elon Musk if he is serious or if he is just having fun being provocative to see the reaction. As if Tesla didn't already have a lot to deal with, Musk probably just added another item to the company's-to-do-list. The charismatic entrepreneur has just dangled the idea of a new model of Tesla vehicle.

  • Why crude released from U.S. oil reserves may have ended up being exported overseas

    U.S. drivers had high hopes that the historic release of oil from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve would help ease triple-digit prices of crude oil and reduce gasoline prices at the pump, but costs for both have seen little relief.

  • Japan’s Shinzo Abe Fatally Shot in the Heart With ‘Homemade Gun’

    Kyodo News via APHOKKAIDO, Japan—Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot at close range in a brazen assassination on Friday.Police immediately arrested a suspect at the campaign rally with what looked like a bizarre homemade firearm. The alleged attacker, named by police as Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, previously served in the Japanese navy, according to a local report.Abe, 67, was conscious as he was rushed away from the scene, but his condition deteriorated rapidly and within hours, the st

  • TSMC Sales Soar 44% in Another Sign of Resilient Tech Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, providing another signal that electronics demand is holding up better than feared.Most Read from BloombergEx-Japan Leader Abe Assassinated in Shooting That Shocks NationUS Futures Drop as Jobs Fuel Rate-Hike Bets: Markets WrapChina Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesNetflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop

  • 3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy in July

    E-commerce stocks have had a difficult 2022, with names that led the market over the last few years like Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) plummeting 70% or more from their 52-week highs. More broadly, the Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ: EBIZ), which holds many of the top names in the space, has been down nearly 50% over the past year. With this multi-year perspective in mind, what are some of the best e-commerce stocks to buy right now?

  • Oppenheimer’s Bull Case Sees S&P 500 Rebounding to 4,800 — Here Are 2 of the Firm’s Top Picks

    Warren Buffett famously said one should be fearful when others are greedy and be greedy when others are fearful. Right now, there is a lot of fear around stocks, with an 18% year-to-date loss on the S&P 500 index – and that’s after gaining 3% in recent trading sessions. Does that mean it’s time to get greedy? Perhaps a hint is coming in from Oppenheimer. The firm is less pessimistic than most, and in recent note, chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus lays out a bull case for gains on a mid-

  • GameStop CFO out, layoffs announced, stock drops

    GameStop is making significant changes to its workforce, including laying off staff and investing in store managers and employees, according to an internal memo and a source familiar with the matter.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Shares of Health Tech Company

    Ark Innovation has sunk 52% year to date, as Wood's tech companies have slumped--and it's down 71% from its 2021 peak.

  • Trump left board of his media company ahead of subpoenas, filing shows

    Records show Donald Trump left the board of his social-media company, Trump Media & Technology Group, in June, weeks before the company was subpoenaed by authorities.

  • Dow Jones Futures Await Jobs Report; Market Rallies To Big Trouble Area

    The major indexes rallied Thursday right to where they've struggled this year. Here are 5 stocks triggering buy signals.

  • 10 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen

    In this article, we talk about the 10 oil and gas stocks to buy according to billionaire Steve Cohen. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and Cohen’s hedge fund history, go directly to 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. Because of the Russian […]

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could See Huge Long-Term Gains

    The first half of 2022 was marked by concerns over inflation, rising interest rates and recession, with the S&P 500 registering its worst half year since 1970. However, not everyone is seeing dark times ahead. Marko Kolanovic, head of global markets strategy for JPMorgan, believes that current conditions may also be a set-up for a rebound in the second half of the year, especially among the small-cap stocks. Kolanovic writes of this case, “If there is no recession – which is our view – then risk