U.S. markets open in 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,957.00
    -13.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,858.00
    -109.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,300.75
    -53.75 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,813.90
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.17
    +1.47 (+1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,717.80
    -1.30 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    18.40
    +0.07 (+0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0140
    -0.0085 (-0.83%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7410
    -0.0790 (-2.80%)
     

  • Vix

    23.92
    +0.89 (+3.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1993
    -0.0053 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4210
    -0.2450 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,050.87
    -870.26 (-3.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    473.42
    -24.08 (-4.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,349.34
    +43.04 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,655.21
    -44.04 (-0.16%)
     

Mistango strikes multiple gold intercepts at Omega Gold Project; Set to resume Drilling on Kirkland West Project

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MIS.CN

TORONTO, July 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Mistango River Resources Inc. ("Mistango" or the "Company") (CSE: MIS) is pleased to report multiple gold intercepts at its Omega Gold Project, including one that yielded 13.83g/t Au over 1 meter in hole OMG22-006. Mistango will follow up on these gold intercepts at the Omega Gold Project in a subsequent drill program. The Company is also expected to resume drilling at its flagship Kirkland Lake West project located adjacent to Agnico Eagle Mines Limited's Macassa Mine in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

Details on Gold Intercepts of Omega's 2022 Drill Program:

The winter program at Omega yielded results of 13.83g/t Au in hole OMG22-003 at 33 to 34 meters and several 1 to 2-g/t intercepts in holes OMG002-001, OMG22-002, OMG22-003 and OMG22-004.

The following are details of the key Diamond Drill Hole intercepts:

  • OMG22-006: 13.83g/t Au from 33 to 34 meters and 2.56g/t Au from 165 to 169 meters, including 3.82g/t Au from 165 to 167 meters

  • OMG22-001: 2.81g/t Au from 162 to 163 meters

  • OMG22-003: 0.58g/t Au from 380 to 388 meters and 1g/t Au from 467 to 469 meters, including 1.82g/t Au from 468 to 469 meters and 0.72g/t Au from 574.64 to 578.5 meters, including 1.23t/t Au from 575.64 to 576.64 meters

  • OMG22-004: 1.24g/t Au from 52 to 52.67 meters and 1g/t Au from 55.2 to 57 meters

  • OMG22-005: 1g/t Au from 130 to 133.6 meters including 1.79g/t Au from 132 to 133 meters and 0.83g/t Au from 144 to 147 meters, including 1.68g/t Au from 146 to 147 meters and 1g/t Au from 245 to 246 meters

Mistango is planning to follow up this program at Omega to expand the known high-grade zones and test for additional gold zones. Mistango will seek to drill five 500-meter holes in the Southwest Extension. This area was not part of the winter program due to permitting challenges, which have since been resolved. This round of drilling will test beneath previous high-grade intercepts on Omega.

About Omega Gold Project

The Omega Project is located in McVittie Township, Ontario, adjacent to the town of Larder Lake. The Project includes a segment of the regional-scale Larder Cadillac Faut Zone that is an important controlling structure for gold mineralization at Orefinders Resources' McGarry Project, located about 8 kilometers to the east of Omega and at the former Kerr-Addison Mine (about 12 Moz Au total production) that is located 12 kilometers to the east of Omega.

The Omega Project consists of two adjacent and contiguous blocks of properties; one block that includes the Omega Mine Resource and another block to the southwest of the mine properties that is referred to as the Southwest Zone. The Omega Mine historically produced gold during two periods, first in the 1920's and again from 1935 to 1947. The Project benefits from access via all-season roads, access to an electrical power grid, and its location within a large and active gold mining district.

Details on Mistango's Omega Project – Please click here

Follow Up on 86.2g/t Gold Intersection on its Kirkland West Project:

Preparation for a new drill program on Mistango's Kirkland Lake West Project is set to begin. This program will follow up on January's 86.2g/t Au intercept in hole BAL21-024 at 922.81 to 923.31 meters. The plan is to wedge off of hole BAL22-025 and to test the mineralization 100 meters below and 100 metres east and west of the most recent high grade intercept.  Mistango will also drill unfinished drill holes from the Winter drill program into the same geophysical anomaly. Lastly, the team will drill beneath BAL21-021 as the grade appears to increase with depth. The Company hopes that this drill program will test the continuity of mineralization from the adjacent Macassa mine to Mistango's Kirkland Lake West mine.

About the Kirkland Lake West Project

The Kirkland West Project is adjacent to Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM:TSX) Macassa Mine and includes two main zones, the Baldwin Zone and the Eby Zone that are distinguished by different geological settings. The Baldwin Zone includes land holdings in the western Teck, Grenfell and Eby townships and shares a similar geological setting with the Kirkland Lake mining camp. The Eby Zone is 3 km to the southwest within Eby township and features a geological environment that is somewhat distinct from the Baldwin Zone and that is considered to be highly prospective.

Details on Mistango's Kirkland Lake West Project – Please click here

Drilling and Explorations Plans for 2023

As a part of Mistango's $60 million strategic partnership with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Mistango is preparing its exploration and drill budgets for 2023. Details on the expected meterage and specific project plans to be released once finalized.

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jared Beebe, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

About Mistango River Resources Inc.

Mistango is a Canadian-based exploration and development company focused on its Kirkland Lake West and Omega projects in the Kirkland Lake District of Ontario's Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Company is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol MIS.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM) holds an option to acquire up to a 75% interest in Mistango's Kirkland West and Omega projects (the "Projects") in exchange for spending $60 million on the Projects.

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Mistango assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Mistango. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by Mistango with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Mistango profile at www.sedar.com.

For the latest updates, please contact or follow us on Twitter @mistango

SOURCE Mistango River Resources Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/26/c4767.html

Recommended Stories

  • Gold giant Newmont changing Colorado mining practice after soaring costs cut into profit

    Cutting one type of gold production at a Colorado gold mine emerges as a way to reduce spending for gold giant Newmont.

  • Chile's Codelco to restart some mining projects after worker deaths

    Chile's state-owned Codelco, the world's top copper miner, expects to gradually restart operations at some of its mining projects on Monday, following the death of two workers earlier this month, the company said in a statement on Sunday. Codelco had halted all its mining construction projects pending a safety review last week, due to the two deaths, which took place at different mining sites. The resumption of operations will start with infrastructure work, the company said, and then move on in the next few days to include underground mines.

  • Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Apple, Adobe and Advanced Micro Devices

    Apple, Adobe and Advanced Micro Devices have been highlighted in this Investment Ideas article.

  • 3M Stock Is Rising After Beating Earnings Expectations and Announcing a Healthcare Spin

    3M  stock was rising after the company reported solid second-quarter earnings and said it was spinning off its multibillion-dollar healthcare business, which outweighed a cut to its financial outlook. 3M (ticker: 3M) reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.48 per share in the second quarter, beating Wall Street’s forecast for $2.41, according to FactSet. The stock has risen 5% to $141 in premarket trading.

  • Ratings agency assigns Kohl's a negative outlook

    The negative outlook means the firm sees a possibility it would downgrade Kohl’s in the next couple of years if it “does not stabilize its performance with prospects for sustainable growth in 2023 and beyond.”

  • FTX proposes buying out Voyager assets and loans except for 3AC to provide early liquidity to customers

    Crypto exchange FTX launched a joint offer with West Realm Shires, which runs FTX.US, and Alameda Ventures, on Friday, which would allow bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital customers to get their hands on their bankruptcy claims in advance. See related article: ​​Voyager crypto refund plan unconfirmed; fiat to be returned in full Fast facts Regarding […]

  • RDU airlines make gains in business travel amid rocky economy

    The return of business travel has boosted airlines at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, but economic uncertainty has executives watching the numbers closely.

  • The Stock Market Is Entering Its Weakest Months. What to Watch Out For.

    Equities managed to finish the week higher, but hazards are lurking in all corners. The coming week will be crucial, with the Fed meeting and news conference as well as earnings from Big Tech.

  • Here's how much revenue Regions reported in recent earnings calculations

    Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE: RF) reported continued revenue growth for the second quarter this year. Its SBA lending was 45% higher than pre-pandemic levels, and its treasury management clients had increased 14% year-over-year. Strategic acquisitions completed in 2020 and 2021 are further expanding our pipelines and building revenue growth.

  • German business sentiment deteriorates in July to two-year low: Ifo

    Business confidence in Germany worsened sharply in July as firms turned more pessimistic due to rising energy costs and the threat of gas shortages.

  • Robots are making french fries, chicken wings and more as restaurant kitchens gear up for an automated future

    Where robots were once seen as a possible replacement for human workers, they're now "co-workers" operating side-by-side with staff.

  • The U.S. housing market has gone cold

    Low financing costs, excess savings, and a demand for more space during the pandemic fueled a frenzy in the housing market that sent home prices surging.

  • The Fed has no choice but to punish the stock market: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Monday, July 25, 2022.

  • Futures fall after Walmart warning spooks retail stocks

    Walmart Inc's shares slumped 9.1% in premarket trading, while Target and Amazon.com fell 5%, souring the mood as some of America's biggest companies report in what is set to be the busiest week of the earnings season. Investors are also bracing for a widely expected 75 basis-point rate hike by the Federal Reserve at the end of its two-day policy meeting, which gets under way later on Tuesday. In other data, the Conference Board is expected to show its consumer confidence index likely dropped 97.2 in July from 98.7 in the prior month.

  • Gold Slips as Investors Prepare for Fed’s Jumbo Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold headed back down after posting the biggest weekly gain since May as investors weighed prospects for tighter US monetary policy and concerns over an economic slowdown.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomySergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair:

  • EXCLUSIVE: Wag! To Launch Community Shares Program With Help Of Robinhood And DonateStock

    Wag Labs, Inc., a pet services marketplace company powering a mobile-first technology platform that enables on-demand and scheduled dog walking, training, and other pet care services, announced today the launch of its Wag! Community Shares Program. With the Program, Wag! is pioneering a new method of charitable giving for the community of pet caregivers and for domestic pet nonprofit organizations. At the close of its previously announced SPAC deal with CHW Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: CHWA)

  • Avery Dennison Price Target Cut By ~3% Accounting For Inflation headwinds

    Raymond James analyst Joshua Wilson lowered the price target on Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE: AVY) to $195 (an upside of 12.5%) from $200 while maintaining the Outperform rating on the shares. Ahead of calendar 2Q results, Wilson trimmed his estimates modestly for each covered name to account for FX mark-to-market. The analyst increased inflation headwinds where appropriate. The notable exception to this dynamic was polypropylene prices, which have fallen 10-15% since May. Wilson expects the contin

  • Is SQ Stock A Buy Or Sell As Bitcoin Holders Look For A Bottom?

    Square stock bulls focus on its Cash App and Afterpay synergies but bears worry over Bitcoin and a possible recession.

  • Apple, Snap, Monkeypox Vaccine Makers, and More Monday Morning Stock Movers

    Shares of Newmont fell after the gold miner's earning missed expectations, while Philips, the maker of Sonicare toothbrushes, lowered its sales forecast for the year.

  • Alibaba to Pursue Primary Listing in Hong Kong

    The move comes as Beijing and Washington remain at loggerheads over the audits of U.S.-listed Chinese companies.