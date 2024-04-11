Mister Car Wash expanding with new wash on Latson Road

GENOA TWP. — A national car wash firm is gearing up to construct a new car wash location in Genoa Township near Howell.

Mister Car Wash will build an approximately 5,432-square-foot automatic car wash with 19 vacuum stations on the east side of S. Latson Road, on vacant land south of Grand River Avenue near an existing O'Reilly Auto Parts store.

"The Howell area's appeal lies in its vibrant and expanding community, making it an ideal market for our $6 million state-of-the-art facility," Mister Car Wash officials wrote in a statement emailed Wednesday to The Daily by James Throckmorton, the firm's vice president of real estate development.

An architectural rendering shows plans for a new Mister Car Wash coming to S. Latson Road in Genoa Township.

"It's a major shopping hub for Livingston County residents, and given our existing presence in Lansing, expanding to Howell felt like a natural progression in our Michigan expansion strategy," car wash officials said in the email. The location was appealing because it offers "convenience."

"We aim to build in convenient areas that align with our customers' daily routines, and Latson Road fits that bill perfectly," they said.

An architectural rendering shows vacuum stations planned at a new Mister Car Wash set to be constructed on S. Latson Road in Genoa Township.

The Tucson-based firm operates about 475 locations in the U.S., including 30 locations in Michigan in Grand Rapids, Lansing, Saginaw and other communities.

"We are committed to growing and expanding our footprint in these markets and entering into Southeastern Michigan with multiple new stores already in development and on the horizon," car wash officials said.

They said they expect to begin constructing the new Genoa Township location this summer.

Signature wash options include their "Titanium" wash package with "360-degree protection and a mirror-like finish," which also includes a carnauba wax "waterfall" and repel shield.

Mister Car Wash also offers membership options through the Unlimited Wash Club, which includes unlimited washes at any of their locations.

Another new commercial building will be constructed on S. Latson Road, directly south of the car wash.

Developer Kevin Bahnam received a green light from township officials to construct an approximately 8,925-square-foot multi-tenant commercial building with leasable tenant spaces.

The center is designed to house a drive-thru coffee shop on the north end, general retail space in the middle, and a restaurant with outdoor seating on the south end. Those could be split up for as many as six tenants with their own entrances.

Genoa Township officials voted to approve both the car wash and commercial tenant building Monday, April 1.

