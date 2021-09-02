U.S. markets closed

Mister Car Wash Expands Presence in Houston Market with Two New Locations

New Houston stores represent further growth for leading car wash brand

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mister Car Wash, Inc. (the "Company" or "Mister"; NYSE: MCW) is expanding its presence across the Houston Metro area with the opening of two new Express Exterior locations.

The two new locations, located at 2466 Gessner Rd. in Houston and 7705 Spencer Hwy. in Pasadena opened recently and will be celebrating by offering special promotions on Unlimited Wash Club® memberships throughout September.

"These two stores will be a great addition to our network of existing stores, giving our customers additional locations to wash their vehicle and extending the brand to new segments of the city," said Ryan Darby, Vice President of Development and Construction at Mister Car Wash. "The Houston market is one of our largest regions in the country and we see continued opportunity to add stores throughout the surrounding communities."

Since first acquiring the Mister Car Wash stores in Houston in 1998, Mister has grown to over 30 stores throughout the market, adding four new Express Exterior locations in the last year alone, with an additional location planned to open before the end 2021. Since 2018, Mister has opened 31 new build locations across nine states.

Hours of operation for the stores are 7:30 am to 7:00 pm Monday through Saturday and 8:00 am to 6:00 pm Sunday. For more information about the new locations, please visit https://mistercarwash.com/locations/.

Join the Mister Car Wash Team
Candidates interested in joining the Mister Car Wash team at any local store can apply online at careers.mistercarwash.com. Mister Car Wash is an equal opportunity employer. New team members will receive a wide variety of benefits, including competitive pay, paid-time-off earned from day one, the opportunity to participate in the company's employee stock purchase plan to purchase Mister stock, generous benefits, and free car washes.

About Mister Car Wash® | Inspiring People to Shine®
Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE: MCW) operates over 350 car washes nationwide and has the largest car wash subscription program in North America. With over 25 years of car wash experience, the Mister team is focused on operational excellence and delivering a memorable customer experience through elevated hospitality. The Mister brand is anchored in quality, friendliness and a commitment to the communities we serve as good stewards of the environment and the resources we use. We believe that when you take care of your people, they take care of your customers. To learn more visit: https://mistercarwash.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to Mister Car Wash's expansion efforts and branding initiatives. Words including "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," or "should," or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: developments involving the Company's competitors and its industry; the Company's ability to attract new customers, retain existing customers and maintain or grow its number of subscription members; potential future impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company's ability to open and operate new locations in a timely and cost-effective manner; the Company's ability to identify suitable acquisition targets and consummate such acquisitions on attractive terms; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand reputation; the Company's reliance on and relationships with third-party suppliers; risk related to the Company's indebtedness and capital requirements; risk related to governmental laws and regulations applicable to the Company and its business; the Company's ability to maintain security and prevent unauthorized access to electronic and other confidential information; and the other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's final prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 28, 2021 pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4), as such factors may be updated from time to time in its other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and Investors Relations section of the Company's website at www.mistercarwash.com.

These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any forward-looking statement that the Company makes in this press release speaks only as of the date of such statement. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mister-car-wash-expands-presence-in-houston-market-with-two-new-locations-301368831.html

SOURCE Mister Car Wash

