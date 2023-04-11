Mister Spex (FRA:MRX) shareholders have endured a 52% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. And unfortunately for Mister Spex SE (FRA:MRX) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. The share price has slid 52% in that time. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Mister Spex because we don't have a long term history to look at. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 14% in the last 90 days. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

View our latest analysis for Mister Spex

Mister Spex isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Mister Spex saw its revenue grow by 8.1%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. Without profits, and with revenue growth sluggish, you get a 52% loss for shareholders, over the year. We'd want to see evidence that future revenue growth will be stronger before getting too interested. Of course, the market can be too impatient at times. Why not take a closer look at this one so you're ready to pounce if growth does accelerate.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

If you are thinking of buying or selling Mister Spex stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Mister Spex shareholders are down 52% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 4.7%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 14% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Mister Spex that you should be aware of before investing here.

Story continues

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here