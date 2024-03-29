Is Mister Spex SE (ETR:MRX) Trading At A 28% Discount?

Key Insights

Mister Spex's estimated fair value is €4.46 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Mister Spex is estimated to be 28% undervalued based on current share price of €3.23

Analyst price target for MRX is €7.08, which is 59% above our fair value estimate

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Mister Spex SE (ETR:MRX) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (€, Millions) -€14.5m -€11.6m €5.60m €7.59m €9.50m €11.2m €12.6m €13.7m €14.6m €15.3m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 35.57% Est @ 25.07% Est @ 17.72% Est @ 12.57% Est @ 8.97% Est @ 6.44% Est @ 4.68% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 7.1% -€13.5 -€10.1 €4.6 €5.8 €6.8 €7.4 €7.8 €8.0 €7.9 €7.7

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €32m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (0.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €15m× (1 + 0.6%) ÷ (7.1%– 0.6%) = €237m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €237m÷ ( 1 + 7.1%)10= €120m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is €152m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of €3.2, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 28% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Mister Spex as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.411. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Mister Spex

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for MRX.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Not expected to become profitable over the next 3 years.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Mister Spex, we've compiled three relevant aspects you should assess:

Risks: Take risks, for example - Mister Spex has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does MRX's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every German stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

