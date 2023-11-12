Mister Spex SE (ETR:MRX) Just Reported Third-Quarter Earnings: Have Analysts Changed Their Mind On The Stock?

Last week saw the newest third-quarter earnings release from Mister Spex SE (ETR:MRX), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Mister Spex's five analysts is for revenues of €245.6m in 2024. This would reflect a solid 8.4% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 65% to €0.45. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of €248.1m and losses of €0.44 per share in 2024.

As a result there was no major change to the consensus price target of €6.74, implying that the business is trading roughly in line with expectations despite ongoing losses. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Mister Spex at €10.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at €3.20. We would probably assign less value to the analyst forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. As a result it might not be a great idea to make decisions based on the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Mister Spex's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 6.6% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 12% p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this to the 25 other companies in this industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.4% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while Mister Spex's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's expected to grow roughly in line with the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at €6.74, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Mister Spex. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Mister Spex going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for Mister Spex that you need to take into consideration.

