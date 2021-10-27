U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,551.68
    -23.11 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,490.69
    -266.19 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,235.84
    +0.12 (+0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,252.49
    -43.58 (-1.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.07
    -2.58 (-3.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.30
    +4.90 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    +0.04 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1608
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    -0.0900 (-5.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3742
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8100
    -0.3190 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,856.98
    -3,088.18 (-4.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,406.02
    -68.31 (-4.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,253.27
    -24.35 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,098.24
    -7.77 (-0.03%)
     

MISTRAS Group Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 3, 2021

MISTRAS Group, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 9:00 am Eastern Time to discuss its results for the third quarter of 2021. A press release with the third quarter results will be issued after the close of market on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

The call will broadcast over the Web and can be accessed on MISTRAS' Website, www.mistrasgroup.com. Individuals in the U.S. wishing to participate in the conference call by phone may call 1-844-832-7227 and use confirmation identification code 7646409 when prompted. The International number is 1-224-633-1529. Those who wish to listen to the call later can access an archived copy of the conference call at the MISTRAS Website.

About MISTRAS Group, Inc. - One Source for Asset Protection Solutions®

MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) is a leading "one source" multinational provider of integrated technology-enabled asset protection solutions, helping to maximize the safety and operational uptime for civilization’s most critical industrial and civil assets.

Backed by an innovative, data-driven asset protection portfolio, proprietary technologies, and decades-long legacy of industry leadership, MISTRAS leads clients in the oil and gas, aerospace and defense, renewable and nonrenewable power, civil infrastructure, and manufacturing industries towards achieving and maintaining operational excellence. By supporting these organizations that help fuel our vehicles and power our society; inspecting components that are trusted for commercial aviation, defense, and space craft; and building real-time monitoring equipment to enable safe travel across bridges, MISTRAS helps the world at large.

MISTRAS enhances value for its clients by integrating asset protection throughout supply chains and centralizing integrity data through a suite of Industrial IoT-connected digital software and monitoring solutions. The company’s core capabilities also include non-destructive testing field and in-line inspections enhanced by advanced robotics, laboratory quality control and assurance testing, sensing technologies and NDT equipment, asset and mechanical integrity engineering services, and light mechanical maintenance and access services.

For more information about how MISTRAS helps protect civilization’s critical infrastructure, please visit https://www.mistrasgroup.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Nestor S. Makarigakis
Group Vice-President of Marketing and Communications
+1 (609) 716-4000 | marcom@mistrasgroup.com


