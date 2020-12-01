U.S. markets open in 10 minutes

MIT project generates custom robots to navigate different terrains

Daniel Cooper
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

Researchers at MIT have developed a way for a computer to essentially design its own robotic body, based on the available parts and the local terrain. Dubbed RoboGrammar, the system knows what obstacles it’ll need to cover and what equipment is available, and work everything else out from there. The paper’s lead author, Allan Zhao, told MIT News said that despite the variety of tasks robots are used for, their designs tend to be “all very similar in their shape or design.”

Robots are frequently designed to mimic people, animals (with four legs) or vehicles, with wheels and tracks to move around. But that may not be the most useful or efficient form, which is why RoboGrammar’s only limitation is the practical limits around building robots. For instance, in one simulation where the terrain was rough with lots of slaloms, the best design looks more like a crocodile than anything else. The robot is then put into a simulation of the terrain to ensure it operates in a way that makes sense.

Naturally, the system isn’t yet ready to enable computers to design their own robots without any human input. But this stands as an interesting first step on the road to being able to make devices that are better suited to their environments, and more efficient, than we can currently dream up. The team’s next step is to actually build some of the robots the system has cooked up to see if the simulation’s promise matches the reality. Zhao added that the system could benefit engineers as well as the designers of procedurally-generated video games that need to build populated environments quickly and efficiently.

Latest Stories

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 10%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market.When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price.Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Raymond James analysts have chimed in – and they are recommending two high-yield dividend stocks for investors looking to find protection for their portfolio. These are stocks with a specific set of clear attributes: a dividend yield of 10% and Strong Buy ratings.Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)We’ll start with Kimbell Royalty Partners, a land investment company operating in some of the US’ major oil and gas producing regions: the Bakken of North Dakota, Pennsylvania’s Appalachian region, the Colorado Rockies, and several formations in Texas. Kimbell owns mineral rights in more than 13 million acres across these regions, and collects royalties from over 95,000 active wells. Over 40,000 of those wells are in the Permian Basin of Texas, the famous oil formation that has, in the past decade, helped turn the US from a net importer of hydrocarbons to a net exporter.The coronavirus crisis hit Kimbell directly in the pocketbook, knocking down share prices and earnings as economic restrictions, social lockdowns, and the economic downturn all struck at production and demand. The situation has only begun to revive, with the Q3 revenues growing 44% sequentially to reach $24.3 million.Kimbell has long been a reliable dividend payer, with a twist. Where most dividend stocks keep their payouts stable, typically making just adjustment in a year, Kimbell has a history of reevaluating its dividend payment every quarter. The result is a dividend that is rarely predictable – but is always affordable for the company. The last declaration, for the third quarter, was 19 cents per common share, or up 46% from the previous quarter. At that rate, the dividend yields ~10%,Covering the stock for Raymond James, analyst John Freeman noted, “Despite a strong quarterly performance and a nearly 50% distribution raise in 3Q, the market continues to under appreciate the unique value proposition of Kimbell's assets, in our view. Kimbell has a best-in-class 13% base decline, exposure to every major basin and commodity, as well as a very manageable leverage profile…”Regarding the possible anti-hydrocarbon stance of a Biden Administration, Freeman sees little reason for worry, saying, “Investors concerned about a potential Biden presidency (which appears increasingly likely) have little to fear in KRP. The company has less than ~2% of acreage on federal lands, meaning a frac ban on those properties would not have a material impact on KRP's business and might actually help them if it improved the overall supply impact."In line with these comments, Freeman rates KRP a Strong Buy, and his $9 price target implies it has room for 25% growth going forward. (To watch Freeman’s track record, click here)Wall Street appears to agree with Freeman, and the analyst consensus view is also a Strong Buy, based on 5 unanimous positive reviews. This stock is priced at $7.21, and its $11 average target is even more bullish than Freemans, suggesting a one-year upside of ~52%. (See KRP stock analysis on TipRanks)NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF)NexPoint inhabits the real estate trust niche, investing in mortgage loans on rental units, both single- and multi-family occupancy, along with self-storage units and office spaces. The company operates in the US, across major metropolitan hubs.NexPoint held its IPO in February this year, just before the coronavirus pandemic inspired an economic crisis. The offering saw 5 million shares sell, and brought in some $95 million in capital. Since then, the shares are down 13%. Earnings, however, have posted gains in each full quarter that the company has reported as a public entity, coming in at 37 cents per share in Q2 and 52 cents in Q3. The Q3 number was 30% above the forecast.The dividend here is also solid. NexPoint started out with a 22-cent per share payment in Q1, and raised it in Q2 to its current level of 40 cents per common share. This annualizes to $1.60, making the yield an impressive ~10%.Stephan Laws, 5-star analyst with Raymond James, is impressed with what he sees here. Laws writes of NexPoint, “Recent investments should drive significant core earnings growth, which is reflected in the increased 4Q guidance range of $0.49-0.53 per share (up from $0.46-0.50 per share). The guidance incorporates the full quarter impact of the new 3Q investments as well as new mezz investments made in October. We are increasing our 4Q and 2021 estimates, and we have increased confidence in our forecast for a 1Q21 dividend increase, which we now forecast at $0.45 per share…”Following these sentiments, Laws puts a Strong Buy rating on NREF. His $18 price target suggest the stock has a 9% upside potential for the year ahead. (To watch Laws’ track record, click here)With 2 recent Buy reviews, the analyst consensus on NREF shares is a Moderate Buy. The stock’s $18 average price target matches Laws’, implying 9% growth. (See NREF stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • A ‘severe’ drop is imminent, this ‘3 Musketeers’ stock market is signaling, says contrarian strategist

    Investors are crowding into the stock market right now, and they aren't seeing the big signals that indicate they are about to get caught up in a rough period of selling, says our call of the day from contrarian investor Steven Jon Kaplan.

  • BlackBerry's stock soars after development agreement with Amazon's AWS

    Shares of BlackBerry Ltd. soared 34.6% in active premarket trading Tuesday, after the security software services company and Amazon.com Inc.'s Amazon Web Services Inc. cloud business announced a "multi-year, global agreement" to develop BlackBerry's Intelligent Vehicle Data Platform, IVY. Trading volume reached 2.4 million shares before the open, already more than half the full-day average of about 3.8 million shares. BlackBerry's IVY will allow automakers to provide a secure way to read vehicle sensor data and create insights from that data. Automakers can then use that data to create in-vehicle services. The companies did not provide any financial terms of the agreement. "Data and connectivity are opening new avenues for innovation in the automotive industry, and BlackBerry and AWS share a common vision to provide automakers and developers with better insights so that they can deliver new services to consumers," said BlackBerry Chief Executive John Chen. BlackBerry's stock has gained 5.2% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500 has tacked on 2.7%.

  • China Stocks Delisting Threat Grows For Alibaba, JD.com, Nio Amid House Vote, Kandi Fraud Allegations

    The House will vote this week on the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act. Will it lead to the delisting of Alibaba stock and other China stocks?

  • Here comes the next shoe to drop for Nikola

    Nikola may now need to quickly raise cash as its GM deal has fallen apart.

  • The 15 worst college majors for making money

    Think carefully about your choice so you can actually pay off your student debt.

  • Exxon Faces Historic Writedown After Energy Markets Implode

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is about to incur the biggest writedown in its modern history as the giant U.S. oil and gas producer reels from this year’s collapse in energy prices.Exxon -- traditionally far more reluctant to cut the book value of its business than other oil majors -- on Monday disclosed it will write down North and South American natural gas fields by $17 billion to $20 billion. That could make it the industry’s steepest impairment since BP Plc’s 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill that killed 11 workers and fouled the sea for months. Meanwhile, capital spending will be drastically reduced through 2025.The announcement comes in the waning days of a grueling year for Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods, who’s resorted to laying off thousands of employees, curtailing retirement benefits and canceling ambitious growth projects. The former refinery manager, who stepped in to the top job in 2017, has been forced to recast his seven-year, $210 billion blueprint for rejuvenating Exxon’s aging portfolio of crude and gas holdings.In addition to dropping vast swaths of gas assets from the development queue, Woods is capping capital spending at $25 billion a year through 2025, a $10 billion reduction from his pre-pandemic target.This year has been particularly bruising for America’s most-iconic oil explorer. Exxon lost money for three consecutive quarters, an unprecedented streak, the shares dipped to an 18-year low and the company was ejected from the bosom of blue-chip stocks, the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Woods also plans to cut 15% of the company’s workforce by the end of next year.From being the largest company in the S&P 500 Index as recently as 2012, Exxon now ranks just inside the top 50 as energy lost its luster and technology giants grew. Chevron Corp. now has a larger market valuation than Exxon.No PivotUnlike its European peers, Exxon has so far chosen to stick with its $15 billion-a-year dividend and has increased borrowing in recent months to fund it and its other capital priorities. On an annualized basis, the dividend has been increased each year for almost four decades.Optimism that vaccines will soon restore global economic growth buoyed crude prices in recent weeks but the impact of the contagion on Big Oil is likely to be longlasting. With European giants Royal Dutch Shell Plc and BP accelerating the pivot to renewables and Exxon locking in drastic spending cuts, capital flows into big, traditional developments are expected to shrink in coming years.Cowen & Co. analyst Jason Gabelman detected a subtle shift in Exxon’s word choices that may herald a dramatic change in financial priorities. Whereas company executives touted Exxon’s “reliable and growing dividend” during the third-quarter earnings conference call, Monday’s statement only mentioned reliability, the analyst said in a note to clients.‘High-Grading’“Continued emphasis on high-grading the asset base -- through exploration, divestment and prioritization of advantaged development opportunities -- will improve earnings power and cash generation, and rebuild balance sheet capacity,” Woods said in the statement.Exxon has been warning shareholders since October that its gas assets were at risk of significant impairment. Previously, the energy titan’s largest writedown was for about $3.4 billion in 2016, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.Assets removed from Exxon’s development plans include so-called dry gas resources in Appalachia and the Rocky Mountains, Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas, as well as western Canada and Argentina, the company said. It will attempt to sell “less strategic” assets.The writedown stems from former CEO Rex Tillerson’s decision a decade ago to buy XTO Energy for $35 billion rather than spend years building an in-house shale business. At the time, the outlook for North American gas prices was bright because demand was rising faster than supply.Supply GlutInstead, fracking was a victim of its own success, unleashing so much gas that it overwhelmed demand and the infrastructure needed to handle it, resulting in a prolonged stretch of depressed prices.U.S. rival Chevron recorded an impairment of more than $5 billion on Appalachian gas a year ago, and recently agreed to sell those fields to EQT Corp. for about $735 million.(Updates to recast lead paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nio’s stock surges as November, 2020 deliveries more than doubled

    Shares of Nio Inc. and XPeng Inc. surged Tuesday, after the China-based electric vehicle makers reported strong growth in deliveries in November, with Nio's more than doubling and XPeng's more than quadrupling.

  • 11 Stocks Turned $10,000 Into $886,343 In 11 Months

    It's been an impressive November for S&P 500 stocks. And the month served up another reminder of the power in picking top stocks.

  • 5 Reasons to Claim Social Security at Age 70

    If you wait until you are 70 to take your Social Security benefit, you will receive monthly payments that are 32% higher than the benefits you would have received at age 66, which is the retirement age for many Americans. Retirees who wait to claim can get hundreds of dollars more each month than those who take benefits early. About half of Americans take Social Security before full retirement age, often because they can't afford not to.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As It Sends Coronavirus Vaccine To The FDA?

    Pfizer stock jumped in mid-November after the pharma company said it was "within days" of seeking emergency authorization for its coronavirus vaccine. But is the stock a buy now?

  • Good Entry Point for Nikola? Not Just Yet, Says Analyst

    With a short history of less than 6 months on the public market, Nikola (NKLA) stock is already an old hand at the volatility game. There have already been many ups and downs, although the electric truck maker’s latest move was a decisively negative one; Shares cratered by 27% on Monday following the announcement that Nikola and General Motors’ proposed partnership was significantly scaled back.Whereas previously talks had centered on GM taking $2 billion’s worth of Nikola stock in return to throwing its considerable weight behind the development of Nikola’s pickup truck, the Badger, the partnership now amounts to not much more than a supply deal. The two companies signed a MoU (memorandum of understanding) in which Nikola will buy GM’s Hydrotec fuel cells for its FCEV trucks on a cost-plus basis.It all seems a far cry from early September when the prospective parentship appeared almost a done deal. Since then, however, Nikola’s founder Trevor Milton resigned amidst allegations of fraud and now Nikola has completely abandoned the Badger initiative to focus on the development of its Class 7 and Class 8 semi-trucks.Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner views the development as “particularly negative for Nikola stock,” while the revised agreement “makes it clear that after months of additional due diligence, GM is not willing to any risk on Nikola.”“By no longer accepting NKLA equity as payment, but instead demanding capital expenditures upfront and regular payments for fuel-cell deliveries, GM essentially no longer wants to be tied to Nikola´s longer term outlook,” the analyst further said.The timing of the announcement coincides with another event which could put NKLA stock under additional near-term pressure. Today, December 1, marks the lock up expiry date when Nikola insiders are eligible to sell 161 million shares previously kept out of circulation. Of these, 92.2 million belong to Milton.Looking beyond the near-term implications, Rosner believes “Nikola's eventual success (or lack thereof) will depend on its ability to build the right partnerships and develop right economics for its hydrogen trucks and network.”For now, due to “large technical selling pressure and execution risk,” Rosner stays on the sidelines with a Hold rating. The analyst has no fixed price target in mind. (To watch Rosner’s track record, click here)What does the rest of the Street think? Looking at the consensus breakdown, opinions from other analysts are more spread out. 3 Buys, 2 Holds and 1 Sell add up to a Moderate Buy consensus. In addition, the $29 average price target indicates 42% upside potential from current levels. (See NKLA stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Growing Number of Americans Are Facing Early Retirement

    Financial advisors need to help these clients with their retirement planning. A job loss for a person nearing retirement may result in cuts to lifestyle expenses or downsizing the dream for the golden years.

  • Pot stocks pop ahead of U.S., UN votes on cannabis legalization

    Cannabis stocks continued their postelection rise from the ashes Monday, ahead of votes this week regarding decriminalization in the U.S. House of Representatives and the United Nations.

  • What Parts of Joe Biden’s Tax Plan Could Pass—and How Those Changes Could Affect You

    The feasibility of President-elect Joe Biden’s bold plan for sweeping tax increases on the wealthy has been vastly diminished in the absence of big Democratic wins in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate. Biden’s focus on raising income taxes on the top 1% of earners, for instance, could appeal to some Republicans nodding toward a more populist agenda and get pushed through. “Since it wasn’t a blue wave, it’s much less likely we’ll see sweeping reform,” says Ali Hutchinson, managing director at Brown Brothers Harriman.

  • Is AMD Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What IBD Charts Show

    Advanced Micro Devices stock hit a record high after the company's second-quarter earnings report. Here is what its fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying AMD stock now.

  • Tesla, Salesforce, Slack, Zoom Video, Jerome Powell - 5 Things You Must Know Tuesday

    Stock futures rise as investors await testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and look back at the best monthly performance for equities since April; Tesla to be added to the S&P; 500 in one tranche; Salesforce reports earnings.

  • Ex-Tesla Factory Worker Settles Trade Secrets Lawsuit With EV Maker For $400K

    Former Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) factory worker, Martin Tripp, has agreed to pay the company $400,000 to settle a lawsuit, Bloomberg reports.What Happened: Tripp's payment is part of the $167 million lawsuit filed by Tesla in 2018 that accused him of illegally divulging trade secrets related to Model 3 production.Tripp, who worked at the Nevada factory from 2017 to 2018, was fired after Tesla found out he was the source leaking information about Model 3 production delays to reporters. Telsa filed a lawsuit against Tripp a day after firing him. Tripp and Tesla CEO Elon Musk have engaged in a public feud since, trading insults.Tripp claimed that he was a whistleblower and wanted to bring to light Tesla's factory inefficiencies and scrap wastage, which cost the company $150 million, and he countersued Musk for defamation.Why It Matters: As part of the settlement, Tripp admitted violating trade secret laws and confidentiality agreements and promised to pay Tesla $25,000 for continuing to reveal information about the company despite being ordered to stop by a judge. The federal judge also threw out Tripp's case for failing to show that Musk acted with actual malice.Price Action: TSLA shares closed lower by 3.10% at $567.60 on Monday.Image Courtesy: WikimediaSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Elon Musk Surpasses Bill Gates To Become World's Second Richest * Tesla Rolls Out Firmware Update After Hacker Discovers Model X Security Flaw(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Rising AI Competition

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Microsoft, Netflix and Nvidia.

  • Is IBM Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Few companies have such storied history as IBM, which has undergone a massive, multiyear restructuring. Now, with a new chief executive and big push into the cloud, is IBM stock a buy?