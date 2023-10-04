MIT Sloan MBA Class Of 2025: Sloan Staves Off Serious Application Slide

Sloan Fellows: An Elite Mid-Career Degree At Three World Class B-Schools

MIT Sloan School of Management has released its MBA Class of 2025 profile. File photo

The pandemic boom in MBA applications is over, and the top business schools in the United States and globally have seen a return to normalcy, of sorts, in the volume of applications they receive to join their programs. The declines from all-time highs in apps began in the 2021-2022 cycle and continued at many top B-schools in 2022-2023 — but the second year of downturns has been milder, particularly at some of the vaunted M7 schools, suggesting a better cycle and better times ahead.

Now another of those M7s, MIT Sloan School of Management, has joined those reporting a more moderate year of MBA application decline — which does not, to be sure, suggest any decline in the quality of the students who have joined the storied Boston program.

The Sloan School enrolled a class of 409 in its MBA Class of 2025, one year after welcoming 408, suggesting its class size has stabilized after ballooning to nearly 500 in the coronavirus intake of 2020. This year’s class of Sloanies retains its proportion of women (46%), a school record set last year and among the most of any top U.S. school, while maintaining near-highs in international students (40%), median GMAT score (729), and median class grade point average (3.61). Altogether, it’s the kind of high-quality class one expects at a school ranked consistently in the top 10, including fourth in the 2023 U.S. News ranking and sixth in Poets&Quants‘ 2023 list of U.S. B-schools and 11th in the latest Financial Times list of global schools.

MIT SLOAN MBA CLASSES 2020-2025: BY THE NUMBERS

Stats Class of 2025 Class of 2024 Class of 2023 Class of 2022 Class of 2021 Class of 2020 Applications 5317 5349 7112 6350 5260 5560 Enrolled 409 408 450 484 416 409 International 40% 40% 43% 33% 42% 38% Countries Represented 60 63 64 51 54 49 Women 46% 46% 44% 38% 41% 42% URM 28% 32% 23% NA NA NA Average Work Experience 5 years 5 years 5 years 5 years 5 years 4.9 years Median Class GPA 3.61 3.62 3.59 3.54 3.58 3.48 Median Class GMAT 729 730 730 725 730 730 Mid-80% GMAT Range 700-760 690-760 690-760 690-760 700-760 700-760 Median Class GRE 327 325 325 NA NA NA Mid-80% GRE Quant Range 157-168 158-169 158-169 156-168 156-168 158-169 Mid-80% GRE Verbal Range 155-167 157-168 157-168 154-168 156-168 154-169 % GRE 34% 32% 24% NA 24% NA

MILD SECOND-YEAR APP DECLINES OCCUR AT STANFORD, HARVARD, WHARTON

MBA applications to the Sloan School were down only about half a percent last cycle, one year after declining by nearly 25%. The latter decline of more than 1,700 apps was steepest among all top-25 B-schools that cycle — alarming even though it was obviously a correction from two years of pandemic: Sloan was one of many schools that made submission of Graduate Management Admission Test or Graduate Record Exam scores optional in 2021, inviting far more applicants to take a chance on getting into what for most is a reach school.

Story continues

Sloan was not alone. Several of the GSB’s peers suffered declines two years ago and as P&Q’s coverage has detailed, many have reported a second year of slumps as the market corrects from a pandemic-fueled boom in applications. Stanford, too, had among the biggest drop-offs in MBA applications between 2020-2021 and 2021-2022, when it lost more than 16% of app volume in a single cycle. But Stanford dodged a second year of decline in 2022-2023, with 6,190 apps to its MBA program after 6,152 last year — a modest gain, but a gain nonetheless. At the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, apps were down slightly this year, to 4,184 from 4,352 for the Class of 2024, a decline of nearly 4% and the lowest app total for Booth since 2016. In two years, apps to Booth’s full-time MBA have dropped about 17%.

At the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School, apps were down this fall for a second straight year, dropping 2%, or 125 apps, from the previous cycle. Wharton’s 2022-2023 application total of 6,194 is down 15.6% or 1,144 apps in two years, a precipitous decline from a school record of 7,338 for the class that enrolled in fall 2021. And at Harvard Business School, MBA applications in 2022-2023 were down by 115 or 1.4%, a year after dropping more than 15%, falling from 8,264 last year to 8,149. But the long-term trend at HBS is definitely down: MBA apps at MIT’s neighbor and rival are down more than 21% since the school received a record 10,351 for entry to the Class of 2019.

Application numbers in 2022-2023 as revealed school by school this fall have been … well, all over the place. Apps to UCLA Anderson School of Management fell 11.8% and are down almost 30% in two years; they dropped at Duke Fuqua School of Business by 7%; and they’re down about 5% at Yale School of Management. Virginia Darden School of Business reported a 4% decline. Some schools, however, saw gains: See below for links to more of Poets&Quants’ coverage of the MBA Class of 2025.

M7 SCHOOLS’ MBA CLASS OF 2025: BY THE NUMBERS

MBA Class of 2025 Stanford Harvard Wharton Kellogg Booth Sloan Applications Received 6,190 8,149 6,194 NA 4,184 5,317 Enrolled 431 938 874 529 637 409 GMAT Average 738 740* 728 731 728 729* GMAT Range 630-790 500-790 NA 620-780 600-780 700-760** GRE Average 328 326* 324 326* 325 327* % Submitting GRE 39% 34% NA NA 29% 34% GPA Average 3.77 3.73 3.60 3.70 3.60 3.61* GPA Range NA NA NA 2.8-4.0 2.4-4.0 NA Women 46% 45% 50% 48% 42% 46% US Minority 50% 45% 37% 42% 49% 52% URM 26% 25% 16% 19% 22% 28% International 36% 39% 31% 39% 36% 40% Countries 55 NA 70 NA 54 60 Average Work Experience 5 years 4.9 years 5 years 5.1 years 5 years 5 years Average Age NA 27 NA NA 28 NA LGBTQ+ NA NA 11% 9% 12% NA First-Generation Students 11% 11% 11% 13% 12% NA Military 5% 6% NA 3% 11% 8%

*Median

**Middle 80%

OVERTURES TO LAID-OFF TECH WORKERS PAY OFF

MIT Sloan’s MBA program not only maintained its high rate of women’ enrollment with women comprising 46% of the new class (same as last year and up 8 percentage points in four years), it also kept its international flavor intact, with 40% of the class hailing from out side the U.S., same as the Class of 2024. The new class comes from 60 countries, down from 63 last year.

Sloan’s diversity improved in terms of its U.S. minorities, as well, a category that includes Asian-American students. More than half the new class (52%) is included in this group, which is higher proportion than any other M7 (though Columbia Business School has not yet reported its 2025 class profile). Additionally, 28% of the new class are underrepresented minorities, chiefly Black and Hispanic students, down slightly from 32% last year. Thirty-three of the new class are military veterans, accounting for just over 8% of the class.

There were some major shifts in the pre-MBA industry and undergraduate major makeup of the new Sloan MBA class compared to previous years. Most new Sloanies once again came from the consulting industry (26%, up from 23% last year and 22% in 2021), but students with financial services backgrounds dropped big-time, to 17% of the class from 23%; last year was the first time since at least 2018 that finance students were just as plentiful as consultants. Students from the government/nonprofit sectors also declined, to 10% of the class from 14% last year.

Conversely, students from the tech industry grew to 23% of the class, second only to consultants and up 9 points in one year, no doubt a result of MIT’s enticements to victims of widespread tech layoffs in 2022.

Engineering continues to be king among Sloanies’ undergraduate majors, returning to 33% of the class, the same level it was for three straight intakes until it shrank to 29% last year. Business majors plummeted to 16% of the class from 23%. See below for details.

BACKGROUNDS & UNDERGRAD MAJORS FOR SLOANIES OVER THE YEARS

Background Class of 2025 Class of 2024 Class of 2023 Class of 2022 Class of 2021 Class of 2020 INDUSTRY Consulting 26% 23% 22% 22% 26% 21% Technology 23% 14% 16% 15% 18% 18% Financial Services 17% 23% 21% 17% 17% 19% Government/Education/Nonprofit 10% 14% 12% 13% 13% 14% Pharma/Healthcare/Biotech 7% 6% 7% 9% 9% 6% Manufacturing 3% 3% 4% 4% 4% 8% Energy 2% 4% 5% 5% 4% 7% Consumer Products/Retail 2% 3% 4% 4% 4% 5% Automotive/Transportation/Defense 2% 2% 2% 4% NA NA Media/Entertainment/Sports 1% 0.5% 2% 1% NA NA Other 7% 7% NA NA NA NA UNDERGRAD MAJORS Engineering 33% 29% 33% 33% 33% 31% Economics 18% 17% 19% 19% 21% 21% Business 16% 23% 18% 16% 18% 20% Math & Science 12% 15% 9% 10% 11% 7% Computer Science 6% 2% 3% 2% 2% 2% Social Sciences 5% 10% 6% 8% 8% NA Humanities 3% 2% 4% 4% 5% NA Law 1% 1% 1% 1% 1% NA Other 6% 1% NA NA NA NA

DON’T MISS HISTORIC: OXFORD SAÏD ENROLLS 51% WOMEN IN ITS MBA and LAST YEAR’S STORY ON THE MIT SLOAN MBA CLASS OF 2024

AND SEE POETS&QUANTS’ COVERAGE OF OTHER LEADING B-SCHOOLS’ MBA CLASSES OF 2025:

STANFORD

HARVARD

CHICAGO BOOTH

WHARTON

KELLOGG

DARTMOUTH TUCK

YALE SOM

VIRGINIA DARDEN

DUKE FUQUA

CORNELL JOHNSON

UCLA ANDERSON

USC MARSHALL

The post MIT Sloan MBA Class Of 2025: Sloan Staves Off Serious Application Slide appeared first on Poets&Quants.