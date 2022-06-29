U.S. markets close in 2 hours 28 minutes

MIT Technology Review announces the 2022 Innovators Under 35

·4 min read

This annual list recognizes exceptional young technologists whose innovations will shape our lives for decades to come

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today MIT Technology Review announces an inspiring new class of Innovators Under 35, an annual list recognizing the brightest young minds working in technology today. The problems these 35 innovators are working on now, and the plans they have for how to solve them, show us where technology is headed next.

TR35
TR35

By developing a VR therapy to fight vision loss in children, compiling African-language data sets for machine learning, and producing industrial chemicals with a lower carbon footprint, this year's innovators have already made important discoveries and advances. They are entrepreneurs, humanitarians, inventors, and researchers tackling tough challenges in five areas: climate change, AI and robots, materials science, computing, and biotech.

"This year's class of innovators is incredibly strong and diverse. Everyone on this list is doing work that's making a real impact," says Amy Nordrum, editorial director for special projects and operations. "These are the people to watch if you want to see what happens at the leading edge of technology in the years ahead."

This year's innovators were chosen from more than 600 nominees by the editors of MIT Technology Review and a panel of 31 expert judges. In a new addition this year, five judges and former honorees—one for each category—also contributed essays outlining what they see as the critical next steps in their respective fields.

"Before anyone has been nominated in the first place they've usually done something pretty spectacular—which makes whittling that list down to a smaller group of semi-finalists and then to the ultimate list of 35 an incredibly difficult task," says Tim Maher, managing editor of MIT Technology Review. "It's a good problem to have, and it means the final 35 are among the most interesting and promising young people working in technology all over the world."

2022 Innovators Under 35

AI and robots:


Biotech:


Climate change:

Computing:

Materials science:

Learn more about this year's honorees in the July/August issue of MIT Technology Review and online here. The honorees will also be celebrated at the upcoming EmTech MIT conference, MIT Technology Review's flagship event on emerging technology and global trends. EmTech MIT will be hosted as a hybrid event for both live and online audiences November 1-3, 2022.

About MIT Technology Review
Founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1899, MIT Technology Review is a world-renowned, independent media company whose insight, analysis, and interviews explain the newest technologies and their commercial, social, and political impacts. MIT Technology Review derives its authority from its relationship to the world's foremost technology institution and from its editors' deep technical knowledge, capacity to see technologies in their broadest context, and unequaled access to leading innovators and researchers. MIT Technology Review's in-depth reporting reveals what's going on now to prepare you for what's coming next.
SubscribeListenAttend. Follow: TwitterFacebookLinkedInInstagram.

About EmTech MIT
Launched in 1999, MIT Technology Review's annual flagship conference has a long-standing and world-renowned record of exploring the most significant innovations and global tech trends. Hosted live from the MIT campus in Cambridge, MA this November, EmTech MIT will offer a carefully curated, global perspective on the most significant developments of the year in fields including AI, biotech, energy, space, Internet 3.0, and more. Part of the esteemed EmTech event series, the conference is a deep dive into the ways these technologies impact society, research, education, and life as we know it. EmTech MIT will feature conversations with innovators, entrepreneurs, researchers, industry leaders, and some of the world's most brilliant minds. In addition, EmTech MIT celebrates the 2022 Innovators Under 35, representing the best and brightest technologists the world has to offer. Learn more about the event and register at emtechmit.com. To inquire about diversity scholarships, group discounts, and how to obtain media credentials, contact eventsreg@technologyreview.com.

Media Contact:
MIT Technology Review
press@technologyreview.com

MIT Technology Review Logo. (PRNewsFoto/MIT Technology Review)
MIT Technology Review Logo. (PRNewsFoto/MIT Technology Review)
