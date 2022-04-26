U.S. markets open in 1 hour 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,277.50
    -15.25 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,827.00
    -138.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,484.00
    -51.75 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,944.90
    -5.70 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.52
    +0.98 (+0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,905.00
    +9.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    23.68
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0676
    -0.0041 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.56
    -0.65 (-2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2684
    -0.0061 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.5480
    -0.5910 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,496.80
    +1,643.67 (+4.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.33
    +35.45 (+3.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,452.98
    +72.44 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,700.11
    +109.33 (+0.41%)
     

MIT Technology Review Insights and Infosys Cobalt Launch first-ever Global Cloud Ecosystem Index

·4 min read

Singapore, Finland, and Sweden are the leading nations deploying cloud most effectively

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MIT Technology Review Insights, in collaboration with Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions and platforms from Infosys for cloud-powered enterprise transformation, announce the launch of the Global Cloud Ecosystem Index 2022, a snapshot of world-wide cloud development and innovation. The Index ranks 76 nations and territories on the technology, regulations, and talent they use to promote cloud computing services by consolidating scores given to each nation or territory across four themes: infrastructure, ecosystem adoption, security and assurance, and talent and human affinity.

A representation of global economies and their ranking in the Global Cloud Ecosystem Index 2022
A representation of global economies and their ranking in the Global Cloud Ecosystem Index 2022

The cloud has become a foundational part of nearly every national economy's journey toward enhanced productivity. "Today, we see that cloud is computing. Cloud and cloud-led innovation are foundational for businesses and governments in driving enterprise and economic growth," says Elizabeth Bramson-Boudreau, CEO and publisher of MIT Technology Review.

Based on research conducted between November 2021 and February 2022, the interactive Index shows which countries are progressing fastest in global efforts to adopt and deploy cloud computing services. The Index reveals Singapore has the highest score (8.48/10) for overall cloud innovation. Next ranked were Finland (8.46/10) and Sweden (8.43/10).

The key findings of this report are as follows:

  • Global Cloud Ecosystem Index leaders combine digital infrastructure and governance leadership. Singapore leads, followed by European countries seeking to preserve the rights of digital consumers and to curb monopolistic tendencies of the internet services sector.

  • Fast-evolving digital infrastructure is foundational for a nation's cloud capabilities. The top three overall Index leaders—Singapore, Finland, and Sweden—all have one thing in common: they rely on copious and reliable broadband and a reasonable density of secure servers and data centers to underpin successful cloud computing capabilities.

  • Enter the ecocycle. There is a virtuous cycle—an "ecocycle"—emerging in leading cloud economies as use of scalable and distributed computing resources increases by consumers and businesses which drastically reduces "digital waste" and allows organizations to share insights and computing resources more efficiently and reciprocally.

  • Bridges, not fortresses. Most cloud-minded governments work to build and promote a "trust infrastructure"—the public policy and regulatory and social conventions that ensure a government's digital channels are efficient, effective, and secure.

  • The cloud as a talent magnet. The top three leaders among emerging economies in the "talent and human affinity" category of the Index—Iran, India, and Vietnam—understand the importance of having skilled workers for implementing infrastructure and process-intensive projects at scale.

"Data gathered from the Global Cloud Ecosystem Index validates that now, more than ever, there is urgency to go to the cloud from both enterprises and policymakers, as cloud can create positive economic impact," says Ravi Kumar S., president of Infosys. He continues, "The future of work will depend heavily on effective cloud transformations to create a dynamic digital future that uplifts and equalizes us all, ensuring more opportunities for everyone, irrespective of location. Infosys Cobalt is poised to continue playing a key role in building a community through the cloud that nurtures knowledge, assets, and talent to drive innovation."

To view the research findings, visit the interactive page or click here to download the report.

To learn more about the cloud, visit The cloud hub: From cloud chaos to clarity.

For more information, please contact us at insights@technologyreview.com.

About MIT Technology Review
Founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1899, MIT Technology Review is a world-renowned independent media company whose insight, analysis, interviews, and live events explore the newest technologies and their commercial, social, and political impacts. MIT Technology Review derives its authority from its relationship to the world's foremost technology institution and from its editors' deep technical knowledge capacity to see technologies in their broadest context and unequaled access to leading innovators and researchers. Insights, MIT Technology Review's custom publishing division, conducts research worldwide and publishes a wide variety of content, including articles, reports, and podcasts.

Contact:
Laurel Ruma
laurel.ruma@technologyreview.com

Insights (PRNewsfoto/MIT Technology Review Insights)
Insights (PRNewsfoto/MIT Technology Review Insights)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mit-technology-review-insights-and-infosys-cobalt-launch-first-ever-global-cloud-ecosystem-index-301532278.html

SOURCE MIT Technology Review Insights

Recommended Stories

  • Why semiconductor stocks are ‘almost uninvestable’ despite record earnings amid a global shortage

    Chip stocks have lost nearly a quarter of their value this year and one analyst calls the sector 'almost uninvestable." Here's why.

  • Funding obscured: The family office behind Musk's $44 billion Twitter buyout

    (Reuters) -The small family office that is managing the wealth of the world's richest person and is helping put together the largest-ever acquisition to be carried out by one person is shrouded in secrecy. On Monday, Musk clinched a deal to buy Twitter Inc for $44 billion in a seminal moment for one of the world's most influential public forums. Musk - who is also the chief executive of electric car maker Tesla Inc and aerospace company SpaceX - revealed in a regulatory filing last week that the social media company should reach out to its family office as a point of contact regarding his proposed acquisition.

  • General Electric Stock Slides After Q1 Earnings Beat; Confirms Lower End Of 2022 Profit Guidance

    "We're holding the outlook range we shared in January, but as we continue to work through inflation and other evolving pressures, we're currently trending toward the low end of the range," said CEO Larry Culp.

  • Google set to report Q1 earnings on Tuesday afternoon

    Google's parent company Alphabet is set to report its first-quarter earnings on Tuesday afternoon after the bell.&nbsp;

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    One thing is clear in the current market conditions: it’s a time of transition. Over the past four months, the stock market has shifted from the bull run we saw in 2021 into a far more volatile state of affairs. The market dipped into correction territory in March, bounced back out in April, and now is heading down again. One result of this has been an increase in bond yields, as equities have dropped. And with the Federal Reserve embarking on a new round of interest rate hikes, that promises a

  • Twitter says it's being acquired by Elon Musk for $44 billion

    Elon Musk and Twitter have agree to a sale of the social networking site for $44 billion.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Billionaires Absolutely Love

    Back in mid-February, when the latest round of 13Fs became due for the fourth quarter of 2021, it was readily apparent that billionaire money managers had a thing for innovative, high-growth stocks that were getting beaten down from their highs. In fact, you could go so far as to say that billionaires absolutely love the following three beaten-down growth stocks. The first fast-paced company wealthy money managers can't seem to get enough of is stay-and-hosting platform Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB).

  • 3M Posts Mixed Q1 Earnings, Trims 2022 Profit Outlook as Mask Demand Slumps

    "In response to feedback from our shareholders, starting in the first quarter we are reporting adjusted earnings to exclude costs for significant litigation," said CEO Mike Roman.

  • Ford begins production of the electric F-150 Lightning

    Ford's modern-day Model T moment has arrived.

  • Elon Musk’s $21 Billion Mystery: Where Will He Get Cash for Twitter?

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk and Twitter Inc. reached an agreement for the world’s richest man to buy the social networking platform for $44 billion, resolving the pressing question of whether the company’s board would consent to the leveraged buyout deal.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear

  • UPS Tops Q1 Earnings Forecast, Plans $2 Billion Share Buyback Target

    "The agility of our network and the continued execution of our strategy, putting us on our way to achieving our 2022 consolidated financial targets," said CEO Carol Tomé.

  • Jeff Bezos Takes Aim at Musk’s Twitter Deal With China Jibe

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos posed a provocative question after Elon Musk clinched a $44 billion takeover of Twitter Inc.: whether that will make things difficult for Tesla Inc. in China.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names EnvoyKetanji Brown Jackson

  • Plug Power CEO details building ‘the first green hydrogen network’ with Walmart and Amazon

    Plug Power CEO Andy Marsh joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company’s deal with Walmart to provide a network for hydrogen trucks and the state of the green energy shift amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

  • Valero profit beats estimates as refining margin more than doubles

    The company's shares, which have gained nearly 34% so far this year, rose as much as 3.2% in premarket trading. Global fuel demand rebounded to near pre-pandemic levels, while overall crude oil supplies tightened due to the Russia-Ukraine war, more than doubling Valero's quarterly refining margin to $3.21 billion from a year earlier. Refiners have also benefited from a surge in natural gas prices in Europe, which has reduced distillate inventories worldwide.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Sparking Interest From Insiders

    For investors seeking a clear path in the markets, some signal that will cut through all the noise and show just which stocks are likely to gain despite a growing storm of headwinds, the insiders cannot be ignored. We’re referring to corporate officers who hold high posts of responsibility within their firms. They’re CEOs and COOs and CFOs, Exec VPs and members of the Board, and these posts give them two undeniable attributes. First, a macro-view of the company and its prospects; and second, a n

  • Occidental, Hess, and 3 Other Oil Companies With Big Earnings Momentum

    Marathon Petroleum, Occidental, and the others have been winning the biggest upgrades to earnings estimates among large energy companies.

  • Alibaba Stock Drops to Its Lowest Level in 6 Years. What’s Behind the Latest Fall.

    The worsening Covid-19 situation in China is weighing on stocks, with companies including Alibaba, JD.com, and NIO notching stark declines.

  • PepsiCo cuts profit outlook on nagging inflationary pressures

    An un-PepsiCo earnings day, thanks to inflationary pressures.

  • Fmr. Disney exec says Bob Chapek fumbled 'Don't Say Gay': 'You cannot ride the fence'

    Disney's showdown in Florida continues to weigh on the company and its embattled CEO, Bob Chapek.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one of a handful that has elected to split its stock in a bid to make it more attractive to smaller investors. While the move doesn't add any value to the underlying company, Tesla's recent operational performance certainly does. When Tesla announced plans to split last month, its stock jumped over 8% on the day.