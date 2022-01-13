U.S. markets close in 2 hours 16 minutes

Mitch Berlin assumes role as EY Americas Strategy and Transactions Vice Chair

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP announces the appointment of Mitch Berlin as Vice Chair-Americas Strategy and Transactions. Berlin succeeds William "Bill" Casey, who has led the business since 2016. Berlin had previously served as EY-Parthenon Global and Americas Leader.

Building a better working world logo.
Building a better working world logo.

"Mitch's dedication to finding and capturing the most value from every transaction is why he's been a trusted advisor in some of the largest and most transformational deals in recent history. He brings a unique blend of experience, skill and passion to his new role, but his impact goes beyond traditional business leadership," said Kelly Grier, EY US Chair and Americas Managing Partner. "His dedication to creating and sustaining a diverse and inclusive culture will help clients and colleagues thrive and drive our competitive advantage in the marketplace."

As Vice Chair-Americas Strategy and Transactions, Berlin will be based in New York City and oversee a team of nearly 8,500 EY professionals across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean and Israel. He will lead a practice aimed at helping CEOs and other business leaders drive corporate strategy, capital allocation and transactions advisory through execution to enable fast-track value creation and build long-term value.

Since being named EY-Parthenon Global and Americas Leader in 2020, Berlin has successfully integrated four practices and has driven forecasted 20% year-over-year growth in the US and 17% globally. A 25-year veteran of the firm, he has worked with companies in 70 countries across a wide range of industries and his background spans strategy, transactions, advisory and assurance-based services. Over much of the past 15 years, Berlin has led some of the world's largest and most complex divestitures, holding numerous leadership positions while continuing to serve clients.

"I'm honored and humbled to be chosen to lead EY Americas Strategy and Transactions," said Berlin, "and I owe a debt of gratitude to my predecessor, Bill Casey, who transformed a historically strong practice into a world-class strategy and transactions leader.

"To outpace our competitors, we need a laser focus on what got us here: our talent," he added. "Our market momentum is driven by colleagues who motivate their teams to address our clients' biggest challenges – and create an environment where everyone has a vested interest in each other's growth and success. This is how to attract and inspire highest-performing teams."

Berlin is a Certified Public Accountant and member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from The Ohio State University.

Notes to editors

About EY
EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by EYGM Limited, a member of the global EY organization that also does not provide any services to clients.

About EY Strategy and Transactions
EY Strategy and Transactions teams work with clients to navigate complexity by helping them to reimagine their eco-systems, reshape their portfolios and reinvent themselves for a better future. With global connectivity and scale, EY Strategy and Transactions teams help clients drive corporate, capital, transaction and turnaround strategies through to execution, supporting fast-track value creation in all types of market environments. EY Strategy and Transactions teams help support the flow of capital across borders and help bring new products and innovation to market. In doing so, EY Strategy and Transactions teams help clients to build a better working world by fostering long-term value. For more information, please visit ey.com/StrategyandTransactions.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mitch-berlin-assumes-role-as-ey-americas-strategy-and-transactions-vice-chair-301460746.html

SOURCE EY

