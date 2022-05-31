U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,132.15
    -26.09 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,990.12
    -222.84 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,081.39
    -49.74 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,864.04
    -23.85 (-1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.26
    +0.19 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.80
    -17.50 (-0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    21.55
    -0.55 (-2.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0737
    -0.0046 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8440
    +0.1010 (+3.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2601
    -0.0053 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.6800
    +1.0600 (+0.83%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,795.01
    +151.08 (+0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    689.84
    -6.22 (-0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,607.66
    +7.60 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,279.80
    -89.63 (-0.33%)
     

Mitchell Resnick to Lead Walker & Dunlop's Newly Formed Investment Management & Proprietary Capital Group

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • WD
    Watchlist

BETHESDA, Md., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it is combining its fund management, proprietary capital, high yield, and seniors bridge lending groups into the Investment Management & Proprietary Capital Group, which will be led by Mitchell Resnick. As part of his new role, Mr. Resnick will also serve as president of Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners, Inc. (WDIP), Walker & Dunlop's wholly-owned alternative investment manager.

Mitchell Resnick to Lead Walker &amp; Dunlop’s Newly Formed Investment Management &amp; Proprietary Capital Group
Mitchell Resnick to Lead Walker & Dunlop’s Newly Formed Investment Management & Proprietary Capital Group

In today's macroeconomic landscape, alternative capital sources are more important to sponsors than ever before. By combining these groups, Walker & Dunlop will more effectively navigate its clients through evolving market dynamics as well as provide a broad and diversified suite of equity and debt products for all property types.  Last year, the combined groups invested nearly $200 million in equity and originated $3.3 billion in debt across the commercial real estate market and we expect the realized synergies of these business lines to fuel future platform growth.

"Mitch's established relationships and commercial real estate experience will be an invaluable addition to the proprietary capital, high yield, seniors bridge, and WDIP teams," commented Sheri Thompson, Executive Vice President of Affordable Housing, Investment Management & Proprietary Capital. "As we continue to pursue our mission of matching the diverse investment needs of our investors with the capital needs of commercial real estate owners, we are thrilled to have Mitch, an industry veteran and tenured Walker & Dunlop employee, bolster collaboration and cross-selling throughout our platform."

"Commercial real estate remains a consistent and stable source of value in the capital markets, and I am excited to elevate Walker & Dunlop's product offerings as we continue to build one of the most versatile, skilled, and diversified financial services companies," Mr. Resnick said. "Walker & Dunlop has established itself as a truly unique force in the market, thanks to our talented team of investment professionals, our unparalleled brand and our ongoing development of innovative technology."

Mr. Resnick joined Walker & Dunlop in 2016, bringing over 25 years of commercial real estate experience with him. Prior to his new role, he served as Treasurer of the firm. Before joining Walker & Dunlop, Mr. Resnick led Freddie Mac's Multifamily Capital Markets department where he oversaw the growth of Freddie's lending and securitization programs and he also spent 15 years at Goldman Sachs on the Mortgage Trading Desk.

Walker & Dunlop and its affiliates currently hold over $15 billion in assets under management, far surpassing the company's Drive to '25 goal of reaching $10 billion in assets under management by 2025.[i] To learn more about Walker & Dunlop's long-term strategic plans, read our Drive to '25 press release.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest providers of capital to the commercial real estate industry, enabling real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop and play — to life. The power of our people, premier brand, and industry-leading technology makes us more insightful and valuable to our clients, providing an unmatched experience every step of the way. With over 1,300 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

About Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners

Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners is an alternative investment manager that provides capital solutions to middle-market commercial real estate sponsors. Investing on behalf of insurance companies, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, family offices, and high-net worth individuals, WDIP partners with sponsors whose transactions are in need of financing but are under-served by institutional capital. The Denver, Colorado-based firm has $1.2 billion assets under management through investment vehicles focused on opportunistic, value-add, and income-oriented commercial real estate strategies. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Walker & Dunlop, one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States, WDIP has unmatched access to proprietary resources and market intelligence. This partnership offers clients unique, real-time insights into market movements, valuation, pricing, and underwriting. For more information, visit www.wdinvestmentpartners.com.

All investments have risk of loss and WDIP cannot guarantee any investment strategy will achieve its goals and objectives. Nothing herein is an offer to sell any security, including an interest in any private fund.

iAssets under management includes both WDIP regulatory assets under management and Walker & Dunlop non-advisory managed assets.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mitchell-resnick-to-lead-walker--dunlops-newly-formed-investment-management--proprietary-capital-group-301558358.html

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Amazon Is Surging Higher Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) were up more than 2% in early trading Tuesday, defying the Nasdaq Composite index, which opened in negative territory and is down nearly 80 basis points as of this writing. Sure, Amazon has been beaten down along with many other high-growth tech stocks that trade at high multiples of near-term earnings. Last week, Amazon shareholders officially approved the company's 20-for-1 stock split, which was first announced back in early March.

  • Salesforce earnings top estimates, stock jumps after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins the Live show to break down Salesforce's Q1 revenue beat.

  • Why Gold Fields Stock Sank Today and Yamana Gold Rose

    Shares of precious metals miner Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) fell as much as 23% at the open of trading on May 31. Meanwhile, Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) rose around 12%. The basics of the acquisition are that Gold Fields will buy Yamana in an all-stock deal.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Crashed Today

    Despite being not yet operational, and having no revenue to its name (much less profits), Lithium Americas stock has had a terrific run as investors bid up lithium assets in anticipation of booming demand for the metal, which is used to make the batteries that power electric vehicles. With lithium currently priced at $60,000 a ton, Goldman sees that slipping 10% to $54,000 later this year -- a pothole that precedes a bigger fall off a cliff. By next year, the banker believes, lithium prices will average just $16,000, a staggering 73% decline from present-day prices.

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 simple ways to get exposure for the rest of 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • Why MicroStrategy Stock Spiked Today

    Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), a cloud-based analytics company, were flying high today on no company-specific news. Investors were instead likely reacting to the rising price of Bitcoin as the value of the cryptocurrency is on the rise. MicroStrategy holds well over 100,000 Bitcoin tokens, so its shareholders react strongly to the price of the cryptocurrency.

  • Jeremy Grantham warns the S&P 500 will ‘likely’ plunge another 40% minimum — here are 3 shockproof stocks in his portfolio to help limit the pain

    Grantham remains ultra bearish. But this trio may offer some protection.

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Loads Up on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    What to make of the markets right now? Stocks finished the last full week of May with gains. The S&P 500 pulled back from the bear-market territory by gaining 6% for the week and moderating its year-to-date loss to 13%. The NASDAQ remains low, at a 23% year-to-date loss. It’s all a reminder that while markets are falling this year, the true key to understanding them is volatility. It’s natural at times like this to turn to the financial experts – traders who’ve risen to prominence through long-t

  • Amazon stock surges toward best 4-day performance in 2 years after stock split approved

    Shares of Amazon.com Inc. charged 5.7% higher to $2,435.01 in afternoon trading, to put them on track for a fourth-straight gain. The ecommerce and cloud behemoth's stock has soared 17.0% in the four days since it closed at $2,082.00 on May 24, which was the lowest close since April 9, 2020. That would be the stock's best four-day performance since it ran up 17.9% over the four-day stretch that ended April 16, 2020. Amazon

  • HP earnings beat on top and bottom lines

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré reports on HP earnings and the stock's reaction.

  • Why Nio Stock Accelerated Today

    Shares of the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) hit the gas today as investors processed the news that China is implementing a tax cut for new car purchases and that the government will offer a cash subsidy for people who buy a battery-powered car. Additionally, a positive analyst's note about the company could be boosting investor sentiment. China's economy has been hurt by the country's strict "zero-COVID" policy, which has caused many cities and factories to shut down.

  • Down More Than 40%: Analysts Say These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Are Oversold

    After 7 weeks of straight losses, the markets went into the long weekend on positive note: their best single week since 2020. The S&P 500 added more than 6% wiping away its losses from the month of May. The sudden drop in value, combined with the even more sudden bullish shift, even if it is temporary, has brought out the discount shoppers of the equity world. ‘Buy the dip’ is a real thing, and frequently successful path toward long-term portfolio gains, and the current environment is ripe for t

  • 12 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best ARK stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed review of Cathie Wood’s stock picks and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now. Founder and boss at ARK Investment Management, Cathie Wood has had a difficult start to […]

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks to Buy as the Market Rebounds

    Despite heightened uncertainty right now, one thing is crystal clear: Stock market downturns don't last forever. But with a history spanning 60 years, MKS also has a strong presence in other industries like defense, life sciences, and industrial tech.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Piles Into Nvidia, Buys an AI Biotech

    Ark Innovation has dropped 54% this year but has enjoyed inflow of $1.2 billion over the past six months.

  • Cannabis CEOs ‘tempered the enthusiasm’ around weed legalization, analyst says

    Cowen Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst Vivien Azer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for the cannabis industry as weed stocks decline.

  • Why Ecopetrol, Borr Drilling, and Gran Tierra Surged Higher Today

    Oil prices are nearing $120 per barrel as Shanghai prepares to reopen and the EU agrees to ban most imports of Russian oil.

  • Costco Shares News on a Membership Price Increase

    Warehouse clubs took on a position of importance during the pandemic. When some items were in short supply, Costco and rival Walmart's Sam's Club became essential to people's lives. Sampling went away and people stopped shopping at Costco and Sam's Club just to see what merchandise they might have.

  • Delighted Citigroup chief calls Buffett's investment 'wonderful'

    The timing of Warren Buffett's recent investment in Citigroup Inc was not known in advance by the U.S. lender, Chief Executive Jane Fraser said on Tuesday. Fraser, speaking to reporters in Frankfurt during a trip to Europe, also said the bank didn't yet know whether it would keep its bank licenses in Russia, where it has been shrinking operations after the country sent troops into Ukraine. Earlier this month Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc made a new $3 billion bet on Citi, lifting its shares and boosting confidence in the battered Wall Street lender's stock.