Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Could Be At Risk Of Shrinking As A Company

When researching a stock for investment, what can tell us that the company is in decline? When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. So after glancing at the trends within Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB), we weren't too hopeful.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Mitchells & Butlers, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.054 = UK£222m ÷ (UK£4.8b - UK£671m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Mitchells & Butlers has an ROCE of 5.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 7.2%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Mitchells & Butlers compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Mitchells & Butlers .

What Does the ROCE Trend For Mitchells & Butlers Tell Us?

There is reason to be cautious about Mitchells & Butlers, given the returns are trending downwards. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 7.0% that they were earning five years ago. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Mitchells & Butlers to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's unfortunate that Mitchells & Butlers is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. And long term shareholders have watched their investments stay flat over the last five years. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

