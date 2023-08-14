Mitchells & Butlers' (LON:MAB) investors will be pleased with their decent 53% return over the last three years

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you buy good businesses at attractive prices, your portfolio returns could exceed the average market return. Just take a look at Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB), which is up 38%, over three years, soundly beating the market return of 8.9% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 21% in the last year.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During three years of share price growth, Mitchells & Butlers moved from a loss to profitability. So we would expect a higher share price over the period.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Mitchells & Butlers' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Mitchells & Butlers shareholders, and that cash payout contributed to why its TSR of 53%, over the last 3 years, is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Mitchells & Butlers shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 21% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 0.2% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Mitchells & Butlers better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Mitchells & Butlers you should know about.

