Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Mitchells & Butlers, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.05 = UK£216m ÷ (UK£5.0b - UK£667m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

So, Mitchells & Butlers has an ROCE of 5.0%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 5.9% average generated by the Hospitality industry.

In the above chart we have measured Mitchells & Butlers' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Mitchells & Butlers.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Over the past five years, Mitchells & Butlers' ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Mitchells & Butlers to be a multi-bagger going forward.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, Mitchells & Butlers isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. Additionally, the stock's total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat, which isn't too surprising. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Like most companies, Mitchells & Butlers does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

