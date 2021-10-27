U.S. markets close in 1 hour 42 minutes

Mitesco Board of Directors and The Good Clinic™ Executives Share Industry Outlook and the Business Opportunity

Mitesco, Inc.
·5 min read
MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Mitesco, Inc. (OTCQB: MITI) (“Mitesco” or the “Company”), a leading operator of wellness clinics that combine technology and personalized, whole-person primary care, announced it has developed a series of informational video interviews featuring Mitesco board members and executives on the leadership team at The Good Clinic, LLC, a Mitesco subsidiary. The videos focus on how Mitesco and The Good Clinic are redefining primary care by prioritizing the patient’s needs, making healthcare more accessible, and leveraging technology. These interviews can be found on the Mitesco website (https://www.mitescoinc.com/resources/media/ ) and the Company’s YouTube channel (https://youtu.be/wrYQOg8YD3g ).

“As we grow, the number of inquiries from potential investors increases every day,” said Larry Diamond, CEO of Mitesco. “Our small management team is focused on building the company, and we have a limited amount of time for individual conversations. This proactive approach will educate our current and potential shareholders about our business model and introduce them to our board of directors and key executives leading our efforts. If the response is positive, we will create more video content for the series.”

The first video features Mitesco Board Chair Tom Brodmerkel and board members Shelia Schweitzer and Juan Carlo Inturreguri. Representing The Good Clinic are Michael Howe, CEO, and Brad Case, President.

The videos were produced by Stuart Smith of SmallCapVoice (www.smallcapvoice.com), a public relations firm and media outlet that focuses on growth situations within smaller capitalized companies. Mitesco has authorized SmallCapVoice to distribute the videos to its client base through all its corporate communications channels.

“These videos give the public a chance to understand the thought processes behind our strategy and operations,” Diamond continued. “I think the viewer will be impressed with the knowledge our board members and leadership team have of the current healthcare environment and their clear and compelling perspectives on the best path forward.”

About Mitesco, Inc. and The Good Clinic, LLC

Mitesco is building a next-generation healthcare solution, providing healthcare services and technology, to make healthcare more accessible, higher quality, and more affordable. The Mitesco team has extensive experience in building successful growth situations within the healthcare industry, using both organic and acquisition growth strategies. Mitesco embraces that when consumers’ expectations are exceeded the business performance does so as well.

Mitesco operations and subsidiaries include The Good Clinic, LLC and Acelerar Healthcare Holdings Limited. The Good Clinic, LLC ( www.thegoodclinic.com ) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitesco N.A. LLC, the holding company for North American operations. The Good Clinic is building out a network of clinics using the latest telehealth technology with the certified nurse practitioner operating as its primary healthcare provider. The executive team at The Good Clinic includes several of the key executives who brought Minute Clinic (previously known as Quickmedix) to scale, which was acquired by CVS in 2006.

Acelerar Healthcare Holdings Limited is the Company’s wholly owned, Dublin, Ireland-based entity for its future European operations.

About SmallCapVoice.com

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-financial-public-relations/.

Socialize with SmallCapVoice and their clients at

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SmallCapVoice/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/smallcapvoice
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/smallcapvoice/

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than the statement of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some case, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "estimate, "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," or "will" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology and include statements regarding plans to open a fourth location in greater Minneapolis and a location in Denver, finding locations for the Good Clinic that are well suited for a focus on total wellness, improved convenience and a personalized healthcare experience and plans to expand The Good Clinic concept of care nationwide. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of the press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, our ability to expand The Good Clinic concept of care to additional locations as planned, our ability to obtain the capital needed to expand our operations, our ability to deliver on our mission of improving healthcare for patients around the world, and the other factors discussed in Mitesco, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA or Brooks Hamilton
MZ Group – MZ North America
561-489-5315
MITI@mzgroup.us


