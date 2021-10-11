U.S. markets open in 3 hours 17 minutes

Mitigram presents new global brand identity

·3 min read

  • Rapidly expanding FinTech Mitigram unveils new brand identity

  • New identity driven by Mitigram's commitment to making trade finance seamless

  • Rebrand coincides with new SWIFT certification and launch of new solution MitiManager

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitigram, the leading digital platform in global trade financing, today releases a major update to its brand identity and positioning. The new identity highlights Mitigram's bold commitment to making trade finance seamless for corporates and financial institutions alike.

Mitigram is the world’s leading global platform for seamless trade finance.

Milena Torciano, CEO Mitigram
"We built Mitigram to open up a closed market, and streamline and augment global trade. Our tremendous growth and global adoption calls for a new voice that speaks to Mitigram's expanding ecosystem of disruptive and innovative solutions that are transforming the industry.
Our new brand identity and clear 'seamless' promise shows the world who we are and where we are going. Today's trade finance systems aren't fit for the digital age. Mitigram is. When trade is made seamless and technology is democratised, everyone benefits."

Mitigram is one of Europe's fastest growing FinTechs with over 200 global multinational corporations, large commodity traders and leading financial institutions registrations on its global platform.

Brand new solution MitiManager is a fully centralised end-to-end transaction ledger. It gives corporations of all sizes complete visibility and control over their entire trade transaction portfolios and end-to-end processes, and automates trade data capture and secure multibank communication via SWIFT and other APIs.

This disruptive new solution complements MitiSquare, the world's largest marketplace for trade finance assets and MitiGateway, the grey-labelled mono-bank solution that allows fully digitalised client processes through data interpretation technology and power extension of pricing workflows.

Since its commercial launch in 2016, global platform Mitigram has enabled over $70bn in trade flows, facilitated trade in over 100 markets and covered risks on over 1000 financial institutions worldwide.

A major development for the keenly watched FinTech is its recent SWIFT certification.This makes Mitigram one of only 5 platforms in the world to support the full suite of SWIFT for Corporates messaging.

Marjon Wohlén, Chief Product Officer Mitigram
"At Mitigram, we are on a mission to remove friction from global trade financing, so everybusiness can trade freely. Through API-integrations, SWIFT's L2BA connectivity and MT798 standards embedded in our Mitigram application, we now offer our clients access to anytrade bank on the planet."

Mitigram is the only independent, multi-bank, multi-instrument, multi-format digital platformthat is fully channel agnostic. This makes Mitigram perfectly placed to deliver both the best possible access and execution in global trade financing. With this in mind, Mitigram aims tobe the No.1 preferred trade financing platform for corporations, financial institutions andcommodity traders by 2023.

Today's new brand identity communicates this unrivalled capability and the company's exciting future ambitions.

Mitigram is the leading digital platform in global trade financing. Already used by over 200 multinational corporations, commodity traders and financial institutions, Mitigram enables seamless assessment of real-time pricing, risks and capacity from partner banks, while leveraging API connectivity and AI for trade execution.

  • GTR Leader in Trade 2016

  • EuroFinance Innovation Award Winner 2019

  • ISO 27001 Certified

  • SWIFT Trade Finance for Corporates 2021 Certified

Mitigram.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mitigram-presents-new-global-brand-identity-301396865.html

SOURCE Mitigram

