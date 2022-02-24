U.S. markets open in 6 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,117.50
    -104.50 (-2.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,289.00
    -777.00 (-2.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,085.00
    -422.50 (-3.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,894.10
    -47.00 (-2.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.52
    +5.42 (+5.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,943.40
    +33.00 (+1.73%)
     

  • Silver

    25.12
    +0.57 (+2.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1249
    -0.0060 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.02
    +2.21 (+7.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3469
    -0.0075 (-0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6360
    -0.3440 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,288.31
    -2,897.09 (-7.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    795.77
    -74.61 (-8.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,498.18
    +3.97 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     

Mitotech CSO to Present Visomitin® Data in Dry Eye Disease and Glaucoma

Mitotech S.A.
·2 min read
Mitotech S.A.
Mitotech S.A.

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitotech S.A, a Luxembourg-based clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced that its Chief Scientific Officer, Dr Maxim Skulachev, will give a full presentation at the Mitochondria-Targeted Drug Development conference, taking place virtually in February 2022.

Dr Skulachev’s talk is entitled “Targeting Mitochondrial Oxidative Stress in Dry Eye & Glaucoma”.

The talk will examine the involvement of mitochondrial oxidative stress and cardiolipin peroxidation in dry eye disease and glaucoma, describe the established clinical data on Visomitin in dry eye disease, and present earlier clinical findings illustrating the potential of Visomitin in glaucoma.

Mitochondria-Targeted Drug Development is a digital event and will take place February 22-24, 2022. Dr Skulachev’s talk is scheduled for February 24 at 11.00 a.m. EST (17.00 p.m. CET).

About Mitotech S.A.
Mitotech S.A. is a Luxembourg-based late clinical stage biotechnology company developing drugs to treat the mitochondrial oxidative stress underlying predominantly age-related ophthalmology disorders. Mitotech’s products are based on novel small molecules that inhibit cardiolipin peroxidation within mitochondria. For more information, please visit www.mitotechpharma.com.

About Visomitin
Visomitin is a cardiolipin peroxidation inhibitor, under development for multiple indications including LHON, dry eye disease (DED) and glaucoma. Visomitin was designed to sustain and restore mitochondrial function and interrupt apoptosis in mitochondrial conditions like LHON. In DED Visomitin’s novel multimodal action targets inflammation, corneal/conjunctival damage, tear deficiency, and gland tissue regeneration. Visomitin has previously completed two late-stage DED trials (VISTA 1/2) in which it showed significant staining clearance in a major dry-eye subset, whilst also exhibiting placebo-like tolerability.

For more information contact:

Mitotech S.A.
Natalia Perekhvatova
CEO
+352 271127060
info@mitotechpharma.com

Investor Relations
Sandya von der Weid
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+41 78 680 05 38
svonderweid@lifesciadvisors.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Falling Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were down by 5.3% as of 1:25 p.m. ET Wednesday. The company announced a long-term collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific to manufacture messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines.

  • Peninsula biotech stock loses 80% after eye drug's late-stage study fails

    The company still has a quartet of late-stage trials with the drug in various eye diseases and more than $700 million in cash.

  • Sanofi-Glaxo Vaccine May Threaten Pfizer, Moderna in Covid-19 Booster Market

    Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline plan to submit their long-awaited Covid-19 vaccine for regulatory approval. Data suggest it's a contender against Pfizer and Moderna boosters.

  • French finally seek approval for Covid jab after series of setbacks

    France is finally seeking approval for its Covid vaccine after a series of setbacks that left Sanofi lagging behind its rivals.

  • CVS Makes a Bold Play to Grow Its Business

    CVS Health wants to be more than a place where you pick up your prescription while maybe buying a candy bar or a soda as you do it. The company has recast its pharmacies as community health centers, adding Minute Clinics that can handle non-urgent healthcare needs and testing concepts including healthcare concierges to help customers navigate a challenging landscape.

  • This Anti-Inflammatory Food Could Help Prevent Osteoporosis, According to Research

    Prunes offer more than just fiber—a new study found they might offer some impressive health benefits when it comes to our bones.

  • Why Kodiak Sciences Shares Are Plunging Today

    Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KOD) has announced topline results from its Phase 2b/3 trial evaluating KSI-301 in treatment-naïve subjects with neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration. The trial did not meet the primary efficacy endpoint of showing non-inferior visual acuity gains for subjects dosed on extended regimens compared to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) Eylea (aflibercept) given every eight weeks. The 559-participants study results showed that KSI-301 demonstrated

  • Health care: ‘Junk plans’ are an increasing problem in the U.S.

    Short-term limited-duration (STLDI) plans, otherwise known as "junk" insurance plans, are the latest issue plaguing the U.S. health care system, and one that many activists are trying to eliminate.

  • It's Time to Get Over 'COVID Shame'

    If we're going to live with the virus, our perspective and language need to change

  • The 3-Step Bedtime Routine That Helps This Dietitian Sleep More Soundly

    If you have trouble clocking the recommended seven to nine hours of sleep every night, know that you're not alone. According to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, a whopping one in three American adults don't get enough sleep, leaving many people feeling groggy and sluggish.

  • The #1 Snack to Buy at Costco for Better Sleep, According to a Dietitian

    Costco has plenty of snacks to offer, but kiwis is a delicious and nutrition snack that can help support quality sleep.

  • How Vitamin D Affects Omicron Symptoms, According To New Research

    There is conflicting research on how vitamin D may impact the severity of Omicron COVID-19 infections for those who are nutrient deficient, but new evidence suggests the supplement may bolster your immunity in part.

  • HAVN Life Announces Termination of Amalgamation Agreement to Acquire Spore Life Sciences

    Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: HAVN) (OTC: HAVLF) (FSE: 5NP) (the "Company" or "Havn Life"), a biotechnology company developing natural health products and innovative therapies to support brain health and cognitive function, announces that the amalgamation agreement entered into with Spore Life Sciences Inc. ("Spore"), as announced on December 20, 2021, has terminated, and the transactions contemplated thereby are not proceeding.

  • Provention Bio Resubmits Teplizumab Application In US For Type-1 Diabetes

    Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PRVB) has resubmitted the Biologics License Application (BLA) for teplizumab for the delay of clinical type 1 diabetes (T1D) in at-risk individuals. The purpose of the resubmission is to address the FDA's pharmacokinetic (PK) comparability considerations contained in the complete response letter (CRL) issued last July and the Chemical, Manufacturing & Controls (CMC) and product quality considerations. The CRL did not cite any clinical deficiencies related to the effic

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    The FDA lifted a clinical hold that had been preventing Ocugen from starting a U.S.-based phase 3 clinical study of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • COVID infection increases risk for dangerous heart problems, study finds

    Problems include stroke, heart attack, myocarditis and irregular heart rhythms, according to the study.

  • Here's How to Prevent Aging, Say Doctors

    It's going to happen–we will all age, get wrinkles and not look like we're in our 20s, and it's okay. It's a privilege to get older. We're more confident, mature and know exactly what we want. While many people want to look young forever, it's not going to happen. But we can help slow down the aging process. Eat This Not That! Health talked to experts who revealed their tricks for delaying aging and maintaining a youthful appearance. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, do

  • Here's What Skin Cancer Looks Like, Say Dermatologists

    Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the U.S. and worldwide, with basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and melanoma being the most common types of skin cancer. Knowing what skin cancer looks like is crucial for keeping on top of your health—here are some signs and symptoms to be on the alert for. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 An Unexplained Change In Your Skin According to the CDC, a change in your

  • Most women don’t know key symptom of ovarian cancer, charity warns

    Evidence suggests the symptom is often confused for irritable bowel syndrome

  • Your Healthy Family: Signs of a heart attack can differ for men and women

    February is American Heart Month, and heart disease is known to be the leading cause of death in both men and women. A Non-Invasive Cardiologist at the NCH Heart Institute said the signs of heart disease and a heart attack can be different for each gender, and also depend on your family history and medical history.