U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,682.80
    -0.05 (-0.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,087.45
    -12.86 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,853.85
    -7.11 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,400.93
    -10.84 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.95
    +0.16 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,864.70
    -3.80 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    25.13
    -0.22 (-0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1374
    -0.0072 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6230
    +0.0410 (+2.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3412
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1100
    +0.2600 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,576.74
    -1,031.88 (-1.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,579.75
    -45.29 (-2.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.86
    +3.95 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,776.80
    +166.83 (+0.56%)
     

Mitra Chem takes aim at Chinese dominance of battery materials supply chain

Aria Alamalhodaei
·3 min read

Mitra Future Technologies, also known as Mitra Chem, has raised a $20 million Series A led by billionaire investor Chamath Palihapitiya’s Social Capital Holdings. The startup aims to boost the North American battery supply chain industry that’s currently dominated by China, by producing an iron-based cathode for non-Chinese applications.

Taiwanese billionaire Richard Tsai, Fontinalis Partners, Integrated Energy Materials and Earthshot Ventures also participated in the round. Palihapitiya and Will Drewery, who headed global supply management at Tesla and is currently VP of supply chain at launch company Astra, also joined the startup's board of directors.

Iron-based battery chemistries in particular have predominated entirely in China, while nickel-based batteries have been more popular in the West, due to a series of key patents that gave Chinese firms exclusive rights to manufacture iron batteries. But as those patents are soon to expire, iron-based batteries have become an increasingly popular choice for automakers, including Tesla, which recently confirmed that the cheaper battery chemistry will come standard across all global Model 3 and Model Y models.

While automotive OEMs are embracing iron-based chemistries, China’s dominance poses a problem. “This is a huge Achilles' heel,” Vivas Kumar, co-founder and CEO of Mitra Chem, told TechCrunch in a recent interview.

To fill this supply chain gap, the company is planning on manufacturing an iron-based cathode for application in non-Chinese batteries. To Kumar, who previously worked on the battery supply chain team at Tesla, the decision to go with iron isn’t merely an issue of geopolitics; it’s also a function of the growing market demand for EV batteries, particularly as automakers release EVs across a range of models and to fill a wider swath of consumer need.

“If you look at batteries as being the biggest part of the bill of materials of a vehicle, and also the part of the electric vehicle that defines the performance for the whole vehicle, it was only a matter of time before that differentiation by application needed to happen, where one-size-fits-all cathode solutions that are used in the market today just wouldn't cut it,” he said.

He added that it also makes business sense to create a vertical supply chain hub here in the United States, particularly as more North American OEMs -- including General Motors and Ford -- announce domestic battery cell factories in partnership with battery manufacturers.

Mitra Chem is currently in the process of building a lab in Mountain View, California, that will be capable of producing pre-pilot production capacity by the middle of 2022. The company says it will employ a machine learning process, pioneered by co-founder and Stanford University materials science professor Will Chueh, to take the cathode from lab to production-scale faster than its competitors.

China is the largest player in the battery industry across all stages of the supply chain, from refining raw materials to manufacturing essential components to producing the final lithium-ion battery cell, according to industry intelligence firm Benchmark Mineral Intelligence.

China produces around 66% of the global production of components like cathodes and anodes, which Benchmark Mineral Intelligence called “the core building blocks of the lithium-ion battery.” The country also leads in the number of planned large-scale battery factories, with 148 of the 200 facilities planned through 2030 located there, Benchmark found.

Kumar likened the current situation with the battery supply chain to the United States’ historical position with regard to oil.

“We need to keep in mind that for 75 years, the United States was a net importer of oil, and that energy disadvantage had massive implications to the American consumer, and to our positioning against other sometimes hostile nations,” he said. “We see the same happening right now. […] Not having some semblance of a supply chain in North America, being 100% exposed to external parties — because there is zero cathode capacity in North America today — will leave us exposed in the same way that we have been exposed in the energy topic in the past.”

Recommended Stories

  • Envoys from U.S., Russia, China meet in Pakistan to discuss Afghanistan’s future

    Afghanistan's Taliban-appointed foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, did not attend the meeting but later met with the special envoys in Islamabad.

  • China former official sacked for supporting cryptocurrency

    Xiao Yi’s support of cryptocurrency mining has led to his expulsion from the Communist Party of China.

  • China accuses EU of enforcing 'discriminatory' trade barriers

    China has accused Brussels of threatening to upend global supply chains already close to breaking point after erecting “discriminatory” trade barriers to foreign firms.

  • Chamath Palihapitiya’s Social Capital Leads $20 Million Funding Round for Battery Startup

    Mitra Chem aims to use machine learning to quickly make electric-vehicle battery components in the U.S. and counter China’s dominance in the industry.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Jumped Today

    Many stocks in the electric vehicle (EV) sector had big gains last week, and solid-state battery developer QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) was no exception, with a jump of more than 25%. QuantumScape co-founder and CEO Jagdeep Singh said of the test results: "With the publication of this report, we will continue to focus on our product roadmap goals and delivering cells to our customers."

  • Biden to hold "candid" direct talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping

    The virtual summit will be the most significant U.S.-China talks since Biden took office. It comes amid disputes on a range of issues and is intended to ensure that "competition doesn't lead to conflict."

  • Mazda sees new SUVs boosting U.S. sales a third by mid-decade -U.S. chief

    Mazda Motor Corp expects the rollout of three new sport-utility vehicles, starting with the CX-50 next year, will help the Japanese automaker boost U.S. new-vehicle sales by a third by mid-decade, the company's North American chief executive said on Monday. The company expects U.S. sales to finish this year "on the order of 330,000," up from almost 280,000 last year, when supplies were hurt by the semiconductor shortage, Jeff Guyton said in an interview after Mazda unveiled the mid-sized CX-50. Mazda's U.S. sales through October this year were up 30% to almost 293,000.

  • NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later -U.S. watchdog

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. government watchdog on Monday said NASA failed to accurately estimate the cost of returning astronauts to the moon and forecast the space agency would not likely complete the mission until "2026 at the earliest." Last week NASA extended its target date to 2025 at the earliest in its Artemis program, an initiative launched by former President Donald Trump's administration with an initial goal of returning humans to the lunar surface by 2024. NASA's inspector general said it found NASA "lacks a comprehensive and accurate cost estimate that accounts for all Artemis program costs."

  • Roger Ferguson Un-Joins Apollo in Quick Reversal for Star Hire

    (Bloomberg) -- Roger Ferguson’s marquee job in private equity has ended before it even began. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingLess than a month after Apollo Global Management Inc. announced that the former Federal Reserve vice chairman would join the firm, it abruptl

  • Cop26 deal falters after 48 hours as US and Australia hint at no new targets next year

    The Cop26 deal faltered within 48 hours as the US and Australia, two of the world’s largest emitters, suggested they would not set new climate targets next year.

  • NATO warns Russia over Ukraine troop build-up

    Stressing that the important thing now was to prevent situations from spiralling out of control, Stoltenberg urged Russia to be transparent about military activities, to reduce tensions and prevent an escalation.The Russian troop movements have over the past days spurred fears of a possible attack. Moscow has dismissed such suggestions as inflammatory and complained about increasing activity in the region by the NATO transatlantic alliance.Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and says the waters around it belong to Moscow now, despite most countries continuing to recognize the peninsula as Ukrainian.Russian-backed separatists took control of Ukraine's eastern Donbass region that same year and soldiers on both sides continue to be regularly killed in the conflict there.The troop border build-up - which Ukraine last week estimated at 100,000 - was dangerous, said Stoltenberg, because it reduced the amount of warning time, should Russia decide to "conduct a military aggressive action against Ukraine."

  • India opens to vaccinated foreign tourists after 18 months

    India began on Monday allowing fully vaccinated foreign tourists to enter the country on regular commercial flights, in the latest easing of coronavirus restrictions as infections fall and vaccinations rise. Tourists entering India must be fully vaccinated, follow all COVID-19 protocols and test negative for the virus within 72 hours of their flight, according to the health ministry. This is the first time India has allowed foreign tourists on commercial flights to enter the country since March 2020, when it imposed one of the toughest lockdowns in the world in an attempt to contain the pandemic.

  • Gold Bugs Tremble On High Inflation

    Gold and the dollar normally move inversely, and both dropped on Monday, although the dollar remained close to a 16-month high

  • UK employers plan only modest pay rises, easing BoE inflation worries

    British private-sector employers expect to raise staff pay by an average of 2.5% over the next 12 months, well below the likely rate of inflation, according to a survey that could ease worries at the Bank of England about the risk of a wage-price spiral. The quarterly figures from the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) suggested companies were taking only cautious steps to battle growing recruitment difficulties. The CIPD said the median annual pay settlement which private-sector employers plan to offer between September 2021 and the same month next year had risen to 2.5% from 2.2% in its previous quarterly survey, its highest since the summer of 2019.

  • Chris-Tia Donaldson, Founder and CEO of ‘TGIN, Thank God It’s Natural’ Haircare Products, Dies

    Chris-Tia Donaldson was the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Thank God It’s Natural (tgin), a manufacturer of natural hair and skin care products. We wish her family peace at this difficult time.

  • Trump calls for ‘good and smart’ SC GOP challengers to run against Rice, Mace in 2022

    The former president released the statement Saturday ahead of Monday’s infrastructure bill signing by President Joe Biden.

  • Why Splunk Shares Are Sliding Today

    Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) is trading significantly lower Monday after the company announced that CEO Doug Merritt will step down. Merritt will remain with the company in an advisory role to ensure a smooth transition. Splunk appointed Graham Smith, chair of Splunk’s board of directors, as interim CEO. "As the Board and I considered how to best position Splunk for long-term success and continued growth, we determined now is the right time to transition to our next phase of leadership - in particu

  • Why Pete Najarian Is 'Not Looking To Take A Profit' On His Rivian Stock Position

    Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) hasn't veered from its upward trajectory since its IPO last week, but nearly 100% gains aren't enough to send one investor walking. "I'm still holding onto it, yes, and I'm not looking to take a profit," Market Rebellion co-founder Pete Najarian said Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." Najarian is waiting for Rivian options to become available before he considers trimming his position. "When we start to have options, we start to see a little bit of

  • As Elon Musk Sells Billions Worth Of Shares, Is Tesla Stock A Buy?

    With Chief Executive Elon Musk selling a big chunk of his electric car company, is Tesla stock a buy?

  • US cardiologist makes misleading claims about Malaysia's Covid-19 vaccine drive

    A video has been shared repeatedly on social media that shows American cardiologist Dr Peter McCullough urging Malaysia to dismantle its Covid-19 vaccination program because vaccines are purportedly unsafe and create virus mutations. The claims — many of which have previously been debunked by AFP — are misleading, according to experts.The nine-minute and seven-second video was posted here on Facebook on September 25, 2021.The video shows Dr Peter McCullough, an American cardiologist who has prev