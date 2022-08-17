U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,307.75
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,121.00
    +3.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,652.75
    -5.50 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,024.20
    +0.90 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.71
    +0.18 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.60
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    20.06
    -0.02 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0178
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8240
    +0.0330 (+1.18%)
     

  • Vix

    19.69
    -0.26 (-1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2112
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9300
    -0.2850 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,949.46
    -180.62 (-0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    569.76
    -2.16 (-0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.06
    +26.91 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,101.24
    +232.33 (+0.80%)
     

Mitrade wins two prestigious Forex awards by Global Brands Magazine

·3 min read

Mitrade bags two Forex awards by Global Brands Magazine.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Australian Forex and OTC derivatives trading broker Mitrade has won two prestigious awards by Global Brands Magazine for the second year running.

Mitrade has won the Fastest Growing Forex Fintech Broker and the Most Innovative Forex Fintech Broker awards by Global Brands Magazine. This is Mitrade's consecutive win in the same categories for the second successive year. Global Brands Magazine honors Forex brokers that consistently innovate and strive for excellent customer service to make Forex trading simple and accessible for everyone.

Global Brands Magazine accepts nominations from different countries. Firstly, an external research agency, based at the respective national level of each nomination, adjudges the nominations. Secondly, the internal research team verifies that each nomination is valid. Lastly, the team ensures that an independent research agency receives adequate data about the nominations to run a stringent check. The internal team then declares the selected winners.

Some key factors that Global Brands Magazine takes into account to declare winners are innovative technology, a super-fast customer service, rapid growth, cross-platform compatibility and trading transparency.

"We feel honored and extremely humbled to receive these esteemed awards. We see this win as an acknowledgement of our hard work to make Mitrade an innovative and user-friendly Forex platform. This milestone has encouraged us to continue pursuing our innovative spirit and commitment to simplify trading for all. Our team strives to make Mitrade's web and mobile apps more intuitive," said a representative of Mitrade.

Mitrade gives traders access to more than 400 financial markets, which creates a diverse trading experience. Mitrade has an innovative WebTrader and a mobile app so that traders can trade on the go. Mitrade's mobile app has a trading strategy feature where traders can find insights that they can use to expand their investment portfolio and find new trading opportunities. Besides that, Mitrade's app also has an economic calendar and real-time news portal to keep traders informed about latest market trends and news.

Mitrade has been regularly featured on Yahoo Finance, Nasdaq, Bloomberg and MarketWatch. View all feature articles at: https://www.mitrade.com/about-us/media

Mitrade has recently won two more awards namely the Most Innovative Broker 2022 and the Best Trading Platform by FxDailyInfo. See the full list of awards at https://www.mitrade.com/about-us/awards

For media inquiries, please contact Ms Belle Toh at belle.toh@mitrade.com

About Mitrade

Mitrade leads in Forex trading and innovative financial technology. Mitrade is strictly regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) and the Mauritius Financial Services Commission (FSC). Mitrade is being led by a team of dedicated and vision-led finance veterans and technology experts who have been dedicatedly pursuing their mission to simplify Forex trading through consistent innovation.

All trading involves risks. CFD products may not be available for your jurisdiction, the distribution of the above information is not intended to be contrary to local law or regulations.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mitrade-wins-two-prestigious-forex-awards-by-global-brands-magazine-301605475.html

SOURCE Mitrade

Recommended Stories

  • Mr. Big Short Michael Burry Makes a Shocking Decision

    The investor, who successfully bet against the U.S. mortgage market before the 2008 financial crisis, has just made a huge gamble.

  • Afraid you missed the stock-market bottom? History says curb your FOMO.

    Signs of FOMO are evident in the summer stock-market rally. A strategist takes a look at what happened to investors who 'missed' the bottom in previous bear markets.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Loads Up on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    In the last month, both the S&P and the NASDAQ climbed back out of bear territory, and are registering 10% and 13% gains respectively. It’s enough to make investors' heads spin. Let's not forget, the markets presented investors with a bearish challenge in 1H22, with 6 straight months of losses. Headwinds, in the form of supply chain problems, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation at generational high levels, rising interest rates, all combined to give investors the shivers. For the retail inve

  • GameStop, Bed Bath & Beyond: Meme stocks seeing the biggest gains today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung and Akiko Fujita discuss meme stock moves in intraday trading on Tuesday.

  • 10 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede

    In this article, we discuss 10 copper stocks to buy now as recession fears recede. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede. Copper prices reached their highest level in more than five weeks on August 10, after data reflected U.S. inflation […]

  • Dow Jones Up On Walmart Earnings; Elon Musk Scores This Twitter Win; Coinbase Slumps As Bitcoin Falls

    The Dow Jones rose on Walmart earnings. Tesla CEO Elon Musk scored a win in his Twitter fight. Coinbase stock dipped as Bitcoin struggled.

  • Michael Burry's Hedge Fund Added One Stock And Dumped All the Rest

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry’s Scion Asset Management jettisoned 11 US equities in the second quarter and ended the period with just one. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeSingapore’s Next Premier Wong Warns US, China May ‘Sleepwalk Into Con

  • The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Has Now Raised Over $74 Million From Retail Investors

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions. Recent rumors suggested that Musk’s primary residence was a prefab house manufactured by Boxabl. It turns out, however, that the $50,000 foldable house is actually being used as a guest house. Wh

  • This Growth Stock Has Soared Over 200% Year to Date -- Is It a Buy?

    More than two years into the pandemic, hospitalized patients with severe cases may get a game-changing treatment.

  • Vanguard Says Bonds Can Earn You Big Bucks: What You Need to Know

    While the markets reflect worry about a possible recession, Vanguard says that bonds could offer long-term investors opportunities to make money with yields above inflation. Furthermore, the financial firm believes that investors could also use bonds as a "stable hedge … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Says Bonds Are Back. Here's Where You Could Make Money appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Target set to report earnings ahead of Wednesday's opening

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Dave Briggs looks at Target's stock ahead of its earnings report due out tomorrow.

  • Singapore’s Sea Tumbles 14% After Wider Than Expected Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd. posted a bigger loss than expected and withdrew its 2022 e-commerce forecast, joining other online giants struggling to gauge an increasingly uncertain global economic outlook.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting WorseWells Fargo Plans Major Retr

  • International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching IBM (IBM) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • WallStreetBets founder explains how his subreddit ‘speaks a language’ that makes finance accessible

    WallStreetBets Founder Jaime Rogozinski joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about meme stocks, his hugely popular subreddit and why it's been so successful with retail investors.

  • 13F filings: Michael Burry dumps stock, Buffett adds Apple stock, Tepper buys Netflix

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors round up the latest stock buys and sells indicated on 13F filings.

  • Is Annaly Capital Management (NLY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • 3M Faces $100 Billion in Losses From Veterans' Earplug Suits, Expert Says

    (Bloomberg) -- 3M Co. faces more than $100 billion in losses and bankruptcy because of lawsuits brought by veterans who blame their hearing problems on faulty earplugs, according to a litigation consultant hired by lawyers suing the industrial conglomerate.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement

  • 2 Top Dow Stocks to Buy on the Dip, and 1 to Brush Aside

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is among the oldest stock market averages in the world. The index comprises 30 large-cap American companies, stocks like Walmart, American Express, and Microsoft. Although the index is a fairly narrow measure of the U.S. stock market, it is often cited by media organizations to track market sentiment owing to its longevity and prominence.

  • 4 Lithium Stocks in Focus on High Demand & Clean Energy Drive

    The biggest beneficiary of the shift toward EVs would be lithium stocks Livent Corporation (LTHM), Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC), Albemarle Corp. (ALB) and Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL).

  • Lithium Stocks Pause Run With SQM Earnings On Deck

    Lithium stocks retreated Tuesday after running up for several days. Investor focus now turns to SQM earnings.