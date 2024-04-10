Mitrajaya Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MITRA) Has Some Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

When researching a stock for investment, what can tell us that the company is in decline? Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. This indicates the company is producing less profit from its investments and its total assets are decreasing. In light of that, from a first glance at Mitrajaya Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MITRA), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Mitrajaya Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.03 = RM24m ÷ (RM942m - RM166m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Mitrajaya Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 3.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Construction industry average of 8.1%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Mitrajaya Holdings Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Mitrajaya Holdings Berhad's past further, check out this free graph covering Mitrajaya Holdings Berhad's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Mitrajaya Holdings Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 8.3% that they were earning five years ago. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Mitrajaya Holdings Berhad to turn into a multi-bagger.

On a related note, Mitrajaya Holdings Berhad has decreased its current liabilities to 18% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Mitrajaya Holdings Berhad's ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that Mitrajaya Holdings Berhad is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 28% from where it was five years ago. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

