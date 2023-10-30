Mitrajaya Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MITRA) Could Be At Risk Of Shrinking As A Company

When we're researching a company, it's sometimes hard to find the warning signs, but there are some financial metrics that can help spot trouble early. Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately this means that the company is earning less per dollar invested and on top of that, it's shrinking its base of capital employed. On that note, looking into Mitrajaya Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MITRA), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Mitrajaya Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.047 = RM37m ÷ (RM973m - RM184m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Mitrajaya Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 4.7%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 5.9% average generated by the Construction industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Mitrajaya Holdings Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Mitrajaya Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Mitrajaya Holdings Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, the ROCE was 11% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Mitrajaya Holdings Berhad to turn into a multi-bagger.

On a related note, Mitrajaya Holdings Berhad has decreased its current liabilities to 19% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's unfortunate that Mitrajaya Holdings Berhad is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 23% from where it was five years ago. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

