Mitral Valve Disease Market Is Expected to Generate $5.7 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

The global mitral valve disease market is driven by factors such as increase in incidences of mitral valve diseases, rise in demand for advanced mitral valve treatment medications and devices, and surge in awareness among people regarding mitral valve disease and its advanced treatment options. By region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global mitral valve disease market.

Portland, OR, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by allied Market Research, the global mitral valve disease market garnered $2.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $5.7 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $2.5 billion Market Size in 2031 $5.7 billion CAGR 8.8% No. of Pages in Report 374 Segments covered Treatment type, Indication, End user, and Region Drivers Increase in incidences of mitral valve diseases Rise in demand for advanced mitral valve treatment medications and devices Surge in awareness among people regarding mitral valve disease and its advanced treatment options Opportunities Advancements in medical technology Improved treatment techniques Restraints Stringent regulations by the governing bodies for the development, usage, and approval of mitral valve repair High cost of mitral valve repair and replacement surgeries Risk associated with the repair, replacement surgeries procedures

Impact of Covid-19 on Mitral Valve Disease Market:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global mitral valve disease market, owing to the reduction of patient visits to the hospital for treatment of diseases other than COVID-19.

Furthermore, the decline in the number of surgeries performed globally also negatively impacted the market growth.

Post pandemic, the mitral valve disease industry is slowly recovering and is expected to grow significantly as the healthcare sector is adapting to improved treatment techniques.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global mitral valve disease market based on treatment type, indication, end user, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on treatment type, the mitral valve repair segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global mitral valve disease market and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the mitral valve replacement segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.0% from 2022 to 2031.

By indication, the mitral valve regurgitation segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global mitral valve disease market and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the mitral valve stenosis segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2031.

On the basis of end user, the hospitals segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global mitral valve disease market and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. The same segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global mitral valve disease market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global mitral valve disease market analyzed in the research,

Zydus Lifesciences Limited

Valcare Medical

Novartis AG

Medtronic plc

Braile Biomedica

Labcor Laboratorios Ltda

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Bayer AG

Affluent Medical

Corcym UK Limited

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

ShockWave Medical Inc.

Artivion Inc.

Abbott Laboratories.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global mitral valve disease market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

