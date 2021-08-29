U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,509.37
    +39.37 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,455.80
    +242.68 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,129.50
    +183.69 (+1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,277.15
    +63.17 (+2.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.67
    +1.25 (+1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.50
    +25.30 (+1.41%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.48 (+2.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1804
    +0.0044 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    -0.0300 (-2.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3759
    +0.0058 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8100
    -0.2460 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,529.73
    -250.15 (-0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.85
    +63.96 (+5.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

MITSUBISHI INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Mitsubishi To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

Faruqi & Faruqi LLP
·2 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (“Mitsubishi” or the “Company”) (OTC:MIELF/MIELY).

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Mitsubishi American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: http://www.faruqilaw.com/MIELF.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Delaware, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

Specifically, on June 30, 2021, The Asahi Shimbun, a Japanese newspaper, published an article entitled “Mitsubishi Electric faked train test data likely for decades” which reported that “Mitsubishi Electric Corp. is feeling the heat after admitting that it has faked testing data when supplying train companies with air conditioning equipment apparently for more than 30 years.” The article further reported that “[a]lthough no such tests were conducted, fake data was created and included in test reports to give the appearance there were no problems with the equipment.”
On this news, the Company’s ADSs fell $1.54 per ADS, or 5%, to close at $27.30 per ADS on July 1, 2021.

Then, on July 2, 2021, Nikkei Asia published an article entitled “Mitsubishi Electric CEO Sugiyama quits over fake inspections: Outgoing chief admits ‘systemic wrongdoing’ going back decades at industrial group[.]”

On this news, the Company’s ADSs fell another 5% over the next three days to close at $26.15 per ADS on July 8, 2021.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.


Recommended Stories

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 29th, 2021

    After a bearish Saturday, a Bitcoin move back through to $49,500 levels would be needed to support the broader market.

  • Natural Gas Soars. Natural Gas Stocks Climb, Too.

    The commodity hit a new three-year high on Friday, and natural gas stocks responded. That's a change from the past few months.

  • Why Natural Gas Stocks Were on Fire Today

    Things weren't much different with providers of oil and gas drilling services: Helmerich & Payne (NYSE: HP) and Transocean (NYSE: RIG) shares closed today up 9.9% and 10.2%, respectively. A storm is brewing, literally, just as the latest numbers from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) suggest strong upside for natural gas prices.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 28th, 2021

    The markets were in recovery mode on Friday, with Cardano’s ADA leading the charge. A Bitcoin return to $50,000 would support another bullish day ahead.

  • China’s Tough Data Rules Could Hit High-Flying Auto Stocks. XPeng Isn’t Worried.

    XPeng and the broader electric-vehicle industry are key to China's manufacturing and climate goals, says the auto maker's president.

  • Amazon-backed Rivian files for IPO, gears up for blockbuster year-end flotation

    (Reuters) -Electric vehicle maker Rivian said it has confidentially filed paperwork with regulators for an initial public offering, setting the stage for a blockbuster year-end market debut as it looks to tap into a red-hot IPO market in the U.S. Rivian, which counts Amazon.com Inc, Soros Fund Management and BlackRock among its major investors, will seek a valuation of around $70-80 billion at the time of its initial public offering, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday. At that valuation, Rivian would have a bigger market capitalization than General Motors Co, the largest U.S. automaker.

  • CrowdStrike Is Striking Out to New Highs on the Charts

    CrowdStrike Holdings has been moving up on the charts. We reviewed them back on June 10 and wrote that "The charts of CRWD remain bullish so I continue to recommend holding recent longs risking to $195.

  • Ethereum Bulls Challenge Bitcoin's Dominance In Futures Market On Institutional Push

    Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) bulls are now challenging Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) dominance in the crypto space. What Happened: According to a Bloomberg report, "Ethereum is challenging Bitcoin’s dominance in the crypto world" as its one-month forward contract is trading at an 8.37% premium when compared to the spot price. Bitcoin's one-month forward futures contracts have a premium of just 6.58%. This indicates that Ether is enjoying increasing institutional adoption and a higher level of bullishness wh

  • Truck Talk: Throwing Shade Edition

    This week, Plus CEO David Liu talks about autonomous trucking in China; debating the limitations of real-world autonomous miles versus simulations; and hybrid powertrain maker Hyliion's addition of a second secretary of transportation to its board. Was this forwarded to you? Click here to get Truck Talk delivered by email on Fridays. Middle Kingdom mastery Two of the leading autonomous truck software developers compete in China — TuSimple and Plus. Only Plus generates press releases, such as its

  • 'Buy it early!' Bank of America warns of supply issues this holiday season

    This holiday season coincides with the continued supply shock and demand spikes that have stemmed from Covid-19. The takeaway: don't wait to buy presents.

  • Analyst Report: NRG Energy, Inc.

    NRG Energy is one of the largest retail energy providers in the U.S., with 7 million customers, including its 2021 acquisition of Direct Energy. It also is one of the largest U.S. independent power producers, with 22 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, gas, and oil power generation capacity primarily in Texas. Since 2018, NRG has divested its 47% stake in NRG Yield, among other renewable energy and conventional generation investments. NRG exited Chapter 11 bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in December 2003.

  • A global semiconductor shortage highlights a troubling trend: A small and shrinking number of the world's computer chips are made in the US

    The U.S. is still a leader in designing and selling computer chips, but the vast majority of the world's chips are fabricated in Taiwan and South Korea. Macro Photo/iStock via Getty Images CC BY-ND President Joe Biden’s executive order calling for a review of supply chains for critical products put a spotlight on the decades-long decline in U.S. semiconductor manufacturing capacity. Semiconductors are the logic and memory chips used in computers, phones, vehicles and appliances. The U.S. share o

  • Cassava Sciences Is in Bad Shape, Says the Chart Doctor

    As the name falls on news related to its Alzheimer's treatment under clinical study, we take a look at the technicals.

  • PetroChina Company Limited (PTR) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    On behalf of the Company, I'd like to welcome you to our 2021 Interim Results Presentation. The presentation today includes four parts: first, overview of financial performance in the first half of the year; then, overview of operational performance; then, remarks from the Chairman, followed by a Q&A session.

  • U.S. oil prices up over 10% for the week as Hurricane Ida threatens Gulf of Mexico

    Oil and natural-gas futures settled sharply higher on Friday to tally a strong gain for the week, as a storm, now known as Hurricane Ida, takes aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast.

  • Montana COVID update (August 27, 2021)

    Montana COVID update (August 27, 2021)

  • Government urged to make tackling ‘insane’ shipping prices top priority

    UK bosses have called for action to lower shipping costs, as shoppers could be forced to pay more for toys this Christmas.

  • China’s Consumer Spending Is Weak. Electric Vehicles and Luxury Goods Are Bright Spots.

    Devastating floods, a Covid-19 resurgence, and continuing government crackdowns on business have put the economy on edge. But consumer sales have especially lagged.

  • Crude Oil Weekly Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Have Strong Week

    The crude oil markets have rallied quite nicely during the course of the week, showing signs of recovery, especially after the Jackson Hole meeting.

  • Markets for NFTs Reach All-Time High, But Can It Sustain?

    The number of sales on non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea has exploded this year, with August's trading volume exceeding the volume of all previous months in OpenSea history. Head of Product Nate Chastain discusses insights into the growth and outlook for the booming NFT market. Plus, his take on Opensea's plans to improve user experience and blockchain projects he's continuing to watch.