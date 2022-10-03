U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,678.43
    +92.81 (+2.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,490.89
    +765.38 (+2.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,815.43
    +239.82 (+2.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,708.87
    +44.15 (+2.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.36
    -0.27 (-0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.90
    +7.90 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    20.81
    +0.22 (+1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9837
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6510
    -0.1530 (-4.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1332
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.4460
    -0.1740 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,580.97
    +546.47 (+2.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.05
    +8.70 (+2.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,908.76
    +14.95 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,215.79
    +278.58 (+1.07%)
     

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Group Introduces Industry-Exclusive 5-year Powertrain Warranty for Jungheinrich® Class I and II Warehouse Products

·3 min read

HOUSTON, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group, the exclusive distributor of Jungheinrich® lift trucks, narrow-aisle and automated guided vehicles in the United States, Canada and Mexico, announced today the launch of its new industry-exclusive powertrain warranty. The new 5-year powertrain warranty comes standard on all Jungheinrich-branded Class I and II warehouse products, including electric cushion and pneumatic tire, stand-up counterbalanced, reach trucks, turret trucks and order pickers, and went into effect on Oct. 1, 2022.

Jungheinrich customers across North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) will automatically receive the new 5-year or 10,000-hour powertrain warranty, which was previously a 2-year warranty, free of charge. The plan covers all Class I and II powertrain components including motor, drive axle and controller. With this new plan change, customers will also experience a 40% reduction in Jungheinrich extended warranty prices, in addition to unbeatable energy efficiency with longer run times and added peace of mind that their warehouse products will keep running when they need them most.

To ensure customers receive the best-in-class ownership experience, the warranty plan for Jungheinrich demonstrates Mitsubishi Logisnext America's confidence in excellent product quality and commitment to exceptional long-term customer satisfaction.

"We're excited to introduce the industry's first standard 5-year powertrain warranty for warehouse products," said John Sneddon, executive vice president of Sales and Marketing at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. "Most powertrain warranties cover just the first two to three years of a lift truck purchase and require an additional cost for extended coverage. With the combination of German engineering and American manufacturing, we knew we could offer more to our customers. We want our customers to have a first-class experience, and for us, that means a worry-free, hassle-free operation. We stand behind the quality, durability and workmanship with offering the industry's longest running standard powertrain coverage, and we look forward to helping positively impact our customer's businesses."

For more information on Jungheinrich's new warranty program and its full line-up of warehouse products and solutions, please visit www.logisnextamericas.com/jungheinrich.

About Jungheinrich®

Advanced Warehouse Products and Automated Guided Vehicles

Jungheinrich® ranks among the World's leading brands of material handling equipment and warehousing technology, offering a broad range of advanced forklifts, very narrow aisle lift trucks and automated guided vehicles. With more than 65 years of electric lift truck design and manufacturing expertise, Jungheinrich is known for developing energy-efficient warehouse products utilizing lithium-ion battery or energy management technologies, which can operate up to two shifts on one charge in various applications.

In North America, Jungheinrich forklifts are exclusively distributed by the Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group, a next-generation material handling and logistics solutions company, headquartered in Houston, Texas. This extensive dealer network has more than 340 dealer locations across the U.S., Canada and Mexico, backed by five local parts distribution centers and a 24-hour parts delivery guarantee. To learn more about Jungheinrich's complete warehouse products and solutions, visit Jungheinrich Forklift Trucks, Jungheinrich Forklifts on YouTube and Jungheinrich Forklifts on LinkedIn.

About Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for more than 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers® Forklifts and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support. For more information, visit www.logisnextamericas.com.

